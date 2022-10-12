ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Give Your Home A Pre-Holiday Makeover With These Incredible Deals — Shop Now

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwHkP_0iVvNEfc00
Amazon

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

With the holidays just around the corner, there is no time quite like the fall to refresh your home, giving it an upgrade or two before hosting guests for the seasonal festivities.

AMAZON PRIME DAY 2.0: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SHOPPING THE EARLY ACCESS SALE

Whether you're looking to spruce up your space or searching for the perfect present for a loved one with a passion for renovation, OK!' s Home Improvement Gift Guide has you covered. From festive blubs to trending tile, here are 12 incredible must-have deals on tools and other items this Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YLBO_0iVvNEfc00
Amazon
Shop Now

Philips’ Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb is on sale retailing for $80.74 (usually $134.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A91y3_0iVvNEfc00
Amazon
Shop Now

GEARWRENCH’s 20 Pc. Phillips/Slotted/Torx Dual Material Screwdriver Set is on sale retailing for $57.23 (usually $79.77) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGuky_0iVvNEfc00
Amaszon
Shop Now

BOSCH’s GLM20 Blaze 65ft Laser Distance Measure is on sale retailing for $34.98 (usually $49.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01v2Qu_0iVvNEfc00
Amazon
Shop Now

First Alert’s Powered Alarm SCO5CN Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector is on sale retailing for $29.75 (usually $62.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dqm6a_0iVvNEfc00
Amazon
Shop Now

Redi Shade’s No Tools Original Blackout Shade is on sale retailing for $25.20 (originally $39.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYoQy_0iVvNEfc00
Amaazon
Shop Now

GreenWorks’ 40V (110 MPH / 390 CFM) Cordless Axial Blower is on sale retailing for $119.85 (usually $149.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Fapp_0iVvNEfc00
Amazon
Shop Now

Garden Republic’s Bonsai Tree Seed Starter Kit is on sale retailing for $19.99 (usually $29.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6GHY_0iVvNEfc00
Amazon
Shop Now

GreenWorks’ 24V LED Spot Light Kit with 2Ah Battery and Charger is on sale retailing for $50.90 (usually $62.85) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfxnh_0iVvNEfc00
Amaazon
Shop Now

1 Gallon of Prestige’s Interior Paint and Primer in eggshell is on sale retailing for $35.23 (usually $47.11) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaUGf_0iVvNEfc00
Amazon
Shop Now

STICKGOO’s 10-Sheet White Subway Tiles Peel and Stick Backsplash are on sale retailing fot $38.39 (usually $46.97) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ST1NN_0iVvNEfc00
Amazon
Shop Now

SimpliSafe’s 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System is on sale retailing for $179.99 (usually $299.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgeIq_0iVvNEfc00
Amazon
Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley’s Sundown Weather Resistant Adirondack Chair in Blue is on sale, retailing for $152.09 (usually $311.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2kJI_0iVvNEfc00
Amazon
Shop Now

A two-pack of LA JOLIE MUSE's Tall Planters are on sale retailing for $96.79 (usually $119.99) at amazon.com .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Design#Home Improvement#Adirondack Chair#Household Deals#Electronics Deals#Amazon Prime#Amazon Shop Now#Amazon Com#Amaszon Shop#Carbon Monoxide Detector
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
RETAIL
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

137K+
Followers
4K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy