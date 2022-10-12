Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Give Your Home A Pre-Holiday Makeover With These Incredible Deals — Shop Now

Amazon

With the holidays just around the corner, there is no time quite like the fall to refresh your home, giving it an upgrade or two before hosting guests for the seasonal festivities.

AMAZON PRIME DAY 2.0: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SHOPPING THE EARLY ACCESS SALE

Whether you're looking to spruce up your space or searching for the perfect present for a loved one with a passion for renovation, OK!' s Home Improvement Gift Guide has you covered. From festive blubs to trending tile, here are 12 incredible must-have deals on tools and other items this Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale .

Amazon

Philips’ Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb is on sale retailing for $80.74 (usually $134.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon

GEARWRENCH’s 20 Pc. Phillips/Slotted/Torx Dual Material Screwdriver Set is on sale retailing for $57.23 (usually $79.77) at amazon.com .

Amaszon

BOSCH’s GLM20 Blaze 65ft Laser Distance Measure is on sale retailing for $34.98 (usually $49.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon

First Alert’s Powered Alarm SCO5CN Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector is on sale retailing for $29.75 (usually $62.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon

Redi Shade’s No Tools Original Blackout Shade is on sale retailing for $25.20 (originally $39.99) at amazon.com .

Amaazon

GreenWorks’ 40V (110 MPH / 390 CFM) Cordless Axial Blower is on sale retailing for $119.85 (usually $149.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon

Garden Republic’s Bonsai Tree Seed Starter Kit is on sale retailing for $19.99 (usually $29.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon

GreenWorks’ 24V LED Spot Light Kit with 2Ah Battery and Charger is on sale retailing for $50.90 (usually $62.85) at amazon.com .

Amaazon

1 Gallon of Prestige’s Interior Paint and Primer in eggshell is on sale retailing for $35.23 (usually $47.11) at amazon.com .

Amazon

STICKGOO’s 10-Sheet White Subway Tiles Peel and Stick Backsplash are on sale retailing fot $38.39 (usually $46.97) at amazon.com .

Amazon

SimpliSafe’s 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System is on sale retailing for $179.99 (usually $299.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley’s Sundown Weather Resistant Adirondack Chair in Blue is on sale, retailing for $152.09 (usually $311.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon

A two-pack of LA JOLIE MUSE's Tall Planters are on sale retailing for $96.79 (usually $119.99) at amazon.com .