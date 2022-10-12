ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

WRAL

As the US-Saudi oil spat intensifies, what are Biden's options?

CNN — The Saudi-American relationship appears to have hit rock bottom. After a move by the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel to cut oil production, which could see inflation in the United States soaring just weeks ahead of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper that it's time for the US to rethink its relationship with Saudi Arabia.
WRAL

'They hated him.' Former subordinate recalls serving under Russia's new top commander in Ukraine

CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin's devastating war on Ukraine is faltering. Now, there's a new general in charge -- with a reputation for brutality. After Ukraine recently recaptured more territory than Russia's army took in the last six months, Russia's Ministry of Defense last Saturday named Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for operations in the war.
WRAL

Russia to help evacuate civilians from occupied Kherson as Ukraine makes gains

CNN — Russia said Thursday its forces would help evacuate residents of occupied Kherson to other areas, as Kyiv continued to make gains in its offensive to retake the southern Ukrainian region. The announcement by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin came shortly after the head of the Moscow-backed...
The Hill

Russia hits Kyiv power facility, Ukrainian officials say

A Russian missile strike hit a power facility in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday, jeopardizing the city’s energy supply. “After an insidious shelling of an energy infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region, we have serious consequences, but they can be minimized,” wrote Kyiv Oblast Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba and Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram.
WRAL

Samsung gets temporary OK on China chip facilities

Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to at least temporarily maintain memory-chip production facilities in China, according to a Biden administration official, a week after the U.S. tightened export rules for China, limiting its ability to get advanced computing chips. The official, who...
The Associated Press

Why Meloni's win in Italy not sitting well with Berlusconi

ROME (AP) — The honeymoon is finished even before any marriage of political convenience in Italy could be formalized. The resounding victory by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni in the Sept. 25 general election isn’t sitting well with 86-year-old Silvio Berlusconi, the former three-time conservative premier who, four decades her senior, fancies himself the elder statesman of Italy’s political right. Meloni is expected to be asked next week by Italy’s president to try to create a governing coalition with campaign allies Berlusconi and right-wing leader Matteo Salvini and become premier. Behind-the-scenes divvying up of ministries in what would be Italy’s first far-right-led government since the end of World War II started after her Brothers of Italy party took 26% of the ballots cast, more than those won by the forces of Salvini and Berlusconi combined. The knives carving out those Cabinet posts are proving particularly sharp.
WRAL

Chile issues first non-binary national identity document

SANTIAGO, CHILE — Shane Cienfuegos became the first person in Chile's history to receive a non-binary national identity document Friday. Cienfuegos, 29, who heads social intervention activities for the Trans Diversity Organization of Chile, obtained the document after a nine-year bureaucratic and legal battle. “This isn't my victory; it's...
WRAL

Liz Truss ditches another big tax cut and fires her finance minister

CNN — UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and ditched a big part of her discredited economic strategy in a desperate bid to rescue her month-old premiership. At a Downing Street news conference, Truss said she was scrapping plans to reverse an increase in...
WRAL

40 killed, dozens trapped by explosion in Turkey coal mine

CNN — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has killed at least 40 people and left 11 others hospitalized, state news media reported on Saturday. The explosion took place in the Black Sea town of Amasra in Bartin province on Friday, trapping dozens beneath the rubble of the blast.
WRAL

Top Fed official says he broke central bank trading rules

CNN — Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Friday he had inadvertently broken the central bank's trading rules. New documents highlighted multiple violations. Bostic, who has led the Atlanta Fed for five years, made personal trades during blackout periods, when officials are prohibited from making financial transactions. The disclosures also show that Bostic previously filed incomplete information and that he held more than $50,000 in US Treasury funds last year, which exceeds the permissible limit.
WRAL

Tunisian authorities recover bodies of 15 migrants on beach

TUNIS, TUNISIA — Tunisian authorities have recovered the bodies of 15 migrants who died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe, the coast guard said Friday. A coast guard statement said the bodies were found Wednesday and Thursday on beaches near the town of Mahdia, 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of the capital, Tunis. It said most appeared to be Tunisians, and others were from sub-Saharan Africa.
WRAL

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
