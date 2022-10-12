Read full article on original website
Science Focus
Extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs discovered
This lizard-like reptile belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand's living tuatara. The well-preserved fossil of a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile has been discovered, shedding light on the tuatara –...
Phys.org
A small trench-dwelling fish makes a splash in deep-sea evolution
The Atacama Trench is a deep-water channel running along the Pacific coast of Chile and Peru, South America. In 2018, an international team of scientists used free-falling "landers" to study the trench, gathering images and specimens of deep-sea creatures. The team discovered a new snailfish species unique to the Atacama Trench and to all other known fish species.
scitechdaily.com
Tiny Sea Creature Reveals Secrets of Immune Evolution
The tiny marine invertebrate’s genes shed new light on the immune system. According to a recent study done by experts at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, the way a tiny marine invertebrate differentiates its own cells from competitors has striking similarities to the human immune system. The...
Heartbreaking video captures the struggle of a mother dolphin pushing the body of her dead calf through the water in the North Atlantic
This is the sad moment a mother dolphin was seen carrying her dead calf on her back in the middle of the North Atlantic sea. The footage was captured by Margarita Samsonova, 29, an environmental content creator, while she was accompanying a research team from AIMM on an expedition off the coast of Albufeira.
Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District
A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia
In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log. This was later described as Panesthia lata, the Lord Howe Island wood-feeding cockroach. P. lata was noted as being highly abundant, playing a key role in nutrient recycling, and presumably a food source for the many birds on the island. Alas, in 1918 rats arrived on the island from a shipwreck. By the late 20th century, P. lata could...
Phys.org
Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed
A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
CNET
See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons
Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
Dead Whales Rotting on Beach Will Create Feast 'Bonanza'
Up to 477 whales have washed up on remote New Zealand beaches in the last few days, making the clearing effort nearly impossible.
Phys.org
DNA found in sediment reveals that ancient artificial islands may have been high-status homes
Researchers have recovered DNA from the sediments surrounding ancient artificial islands, known as crannogs, in Britain and Ireland. These results, along with environmental and biochemical data in these sediments, show the structures were once used by elites. Crannogs were built and occupied from the Neolithic, 4000–2200 BC, through to the...
Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country
The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
Freeze frame: how the Antarctic’s hidden jewel box of creatures was captured
Hanging from the underside of an Antarctic ice floe, a sea anemone’s delicate, glassy tentacles wave in the current. This is Edwardsiella andrillae, one of the planet’s most remarkable creatures. Unlike other sea anemones that dwell on the ocean floor, this recently discovered species thrives by embedding itself in ice – though how it penetrates the floe with its soft body or survives there remains a mystery.
'Hell fish' likely killed by dinosaur-ending asteroid is preserved in stunning detail
Scientists recently unearthed stunning fossils of sturgeon from Hell's Creek that might have died on the day that the dinosaur-killing asteroid struck.
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Monster Monkfish Caught mid Meal From Ocean Depths
"It definitely looks like a monkfish and a few experts agree. Certainly, looks the same as a monkfish picture," the fisherman told Newsweek.
Phys.org
Scientists demonstrate that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration
Devising renewable sources of energy is a key concern for scientists, political leaders and communities as the world comes to terms with the realities of climate change and the limits of the Earth's natural resources. In an exciting new development, scientists from the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University have demonstrated that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration, such as seawater.
