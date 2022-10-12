Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased by Ed Boon
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to release at some point. Ever since NetherRealm Studios wrapped up its work on Mortal Kombat 11 last year, fans have been wondering what the company might look to create next. And while those questions have continued to linger well into 2022, Boon has at least made it very clear that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to be a game that the studio will release one day.
TechSpot
Fan-made Mortal Kombat+ fixes bugs and adds new features to the original arcade trilogy
Facepalm: The team behind Mortal Kombat missed a golden opportunity to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary earlier this month. A leak from August suggested a ho-hum anniversary bundle was in the works but on October 8, all we got was a 90-second anniversary video posted to YouTube. Fortunately, the gaming...
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
'Unsettling' photorealistic FPS has gamers convinced it's real-life footage
This new indie first-person shooter is causing a stir for its eerily realistic graphics and body-cam perspective, placing the player in the heart of the action amongst the abandoned buildings. A lot of the videos that we see on social media and news channels from body-cams are often ones of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
Jordan Brand Releases Official Images for Retro 1 High OG ‘Lost & Found’
Jordan Brand is getting ready for the holiday season of sneaker releases. The Air Jordan Retro 1 “Lost & Found” is one of the most hyped sneakers that will come this year. Originally billed as “Chicago Reimagined,” Sneaker News has received official images of the forthcoming drop, set for Nov. 19.
The PC's most infamously complex game gets a tutorial after 16 years
The upcoming Steam version of Dwarf Fortress isn't just getting a more accessible UI: it'll teach you how to play, too.
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles
If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
Digital Trends
Can’t wait for the Resident Evil 4 remake? Watch Chainsaw Man
With the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake looming ever closer, fans may be looking for something to whet their appetites with. Given Resident Evil 4‘s unique identity, it’s often hard to find media that matches what the third-person shooter delivers. Narratively, it rides a delicate line between shocking horror and camp comedy in a way that doesn’t seem like it would work on paper, but in execution gives the game a voice all of its own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding Over 20 New PS5 and PS4 Games in October 2022
PlayStation Plus is about to add over 20 new games that will be accessible across PS5 and PS4 in the coming week. While October 2022's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are already live, those who are members of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have been left wondering what new titles might be arriving for these tiers in the month. And while Sony took a bit longer than expected to unveil this slate, we now know what it will be comprised of.
Digital Trends
Scorn review: Bold psychological horror game is only half-formed
Scorn has three things on its mind: birth, death, and H. R. Giger. Heavily inspired by the Swiss artist known for creating the iconic Alien Xenomorph, Scorn isn’t just interested in imitating Giger’s biomechanical aesthetic for flattery’s sake. Instead, the developers at Ebb Software are eager to engage with the thematic threads present in his work. It’s an unconventional horror game that explores birth trauma through a series of grotesque and nightmarish images, from claustrophobic flesh canals to bloated fetus monsters. Though taking the deeply personal works of a singular artist and turning them into a genre video game feels a bit like squeezing a watermelon through a straw.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Availability of Major 2023 Release
A new leak tied to Xbox Game Pass has seemingly revealed how long one of the platform's biggest additions in 2023 will be sticking around. Even though Game Pass has become a massive success in recent years, titles still come and go from the platform on a very routine basis. As such, it's hard for subscribers to ever know when their own favorite Game Pass game might be departing from the service. Luckily, when it comes to one of the biggest titles releasing next year, it sounds like it won't be exiting Xbox Game Pass for a very long time.
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games
THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
Digital Trends
Dead Space remake is bloodier and more unpredictable than the original
Whether it’s by coincidence or some kind of telepathic developer wavelength, the Dead Space renaissance is here. Several sci-fi horror games are in development, some of which are directly inspired by EA’s 2008 classic. Leading that charge is … well, Dead Space itself. Developer EA Motive is...
PlayStation accidentally announces wrong free games for PS Plus
This month may have brought us a strong PlayStation Plus line-up, but it’s been accompanied by quite the series of blunders. In case you missed it, 23 titles will soon be added across the Extra and Premium tiers including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
Digital Trends
Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
The PlayStation 5 continues to smash gamers’ expectations, allowing it to remain on top of the cutthroat video game industry, with the next-generation console always getting sold out whenever it appears in retailers’ gaming deals. The immensely positive response is because there’s still a large portion of gamers who are still waiting for the chance to buy the PlayStation 5, while those who already own the console are always on the hunt for accessories and games. If you’ve already taken advantage of PlayStation deals to purchase the gaming machine, PS5 game deals should always be on your radar.
FIFA・
Android Headlines
Modern Warfare II Will Require A Phone Number To Play
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II players will need a phone number to access the game content, according to a new report from PC Gamer. Over on the Battle.net support page for phone notifications, it now clearly states that certain games will be required to have a phone number attached to access the content. The system is intended to stop cheaters and hackers from evading bans by creating new accounts. But it’s causing quite a few issues for players.
Pokémon Unlimited is a fully open world adventure that includes all classic regions
After such a phenomenal full year of games, with the likes of Elden Ring, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Stray all blessing our consoles, it’s pretty easy to forget one fantastic title which came out way back in January. Pokémon Legends: Arceus completely changed up the traditional Pokémon gameplay formula we’ve been used to since the Game Boy era, allowing players to roam around a semi-open world surrounded by creatures big and small, and lob balls at unsuspecting ‘mons right there in the wild.
Digital Trends
Nvidia serves up a free 24% boost in gaming performance
Getting a boost to gaming performance is always nice, but it’s even nicer when it’s free — and that’s exactly the case today. Nvidia’s newest DirectX 12 driver, aside from adding support for the new flagship RTX 4090, adds improvements across the board that other gamers can benefit from, too.
ComicBook
Madden NFL 23 Gets Massive New Title Update, Patch Notes Revealed
EA Sports has today pushed out a massive new update for Madden NFL 23. Since launching back in August, EA has continued to be vocal with fans that it's looking to rectify bugs and improve many features that have been found in the latest Madden installment. And while it remains to be seen if today's new patch drastically improves the game, a large number of changes have now arrived.
NFL・
Comments / 0