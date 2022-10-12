Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Farm Family of the Day': Multigenerational farm honored at North Carolina State Fair
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — While many people flock to the North Carolina State Fair for the fried food and entertainment, one of the main purposes of the fair is to educate fairgoers about the connection between farming and food. What You Need To Know. The North Carolina State Fair...
Up and Coming Weekly
Dogwood Festival names 2022 Pageant winners
The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival hosted its 24th Annual Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Pageant Sept. 17 at Seabrook Auditorium. The longstanding community tradition celebrates the talent and accomplishments of young women and ladies across the Sandhills. This year, 26 contestants were grouped into five competition levels: Little Miss (5-7), Young Miss (8-10),...
WECT
NC treasurer: Not paying for Spring Lake to hire fired Kenly town manager
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its town manager a woman recently fired from the same job in Kenly. In a statement issued Thursday, Folwell cited statutory authority and the local government commission’s financial oversight...
faytechcc.edu
FTCC Advising Week is Oct. 17-22
FTCC will host Advising Week starting Oct. 17. Events are planned for each day, concluding Saturday, Oct. 22 with FTCC’s Fall Showcase. During Advising Week, students attending any event can receive a “punch card” to submit for a chance to win prizes. Monday, October 17 – 8...
cbs17
Garner school students, families hit the pavement to promote ‘Safer School Routes’ initiative
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, more than 2,500 schools across the nation and 133 in North Carolina took part in the “Safer School Routes” initiative to “Walk, Ride and Roll to School.”. Several parents and students in Garner tied up their shoe laces and decided...
cbs17
700+ Fort Bragg kids remain on waitlist for child care as staffing shortage continues
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Many Fort Bragg soldiers are struggling to find child care. According to Fort Bragg leaders, all nine child care facilities at the military installation are at capacity, with 700 to 800 children on the waiting list. “Staffing is definitely an issue,” Jennifer Hodges, the Deputy...
PHOTOS: Affair on the Square in dowtown Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Vendors lined the downtown streets Thursday afternoon for the fall edition of Affair on the Square. The sidewalk festival, sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corp. and the city, featured booths from local businesses and homemade items including cups, soap and jewelry. Several businesses stayed open a little...
Up and Coming Weekly
Dogwood Fall Festival brings weekend fun
It is the time of year for the annual Dogwood Fall Festival, delivering fun and entertainment for all. The Dogwood Festival is a non-profit, community-oriented organization dedicated to providing various family-focused activities held in historic downtown Fayetteville. The Festival aims to entertain the community, promote and sustain new and existing businesses, enhance a positive community image, and attract out-of-town tourists while sharing the cultural and recreational opportunities available in the Fayetteville area.
State board that controls Spring Lake finances won't pay to hire new town manager; choice 'does not generate confidence'
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The state Local Government Commission, which controls the finances for the troubled town of Spring Lake, will not approve funds to pay for the hire of a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones,...
jocoreport.com
Smithfield City Limits Expands By 96 Acres
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield city limits has expanded. The Town Council unanimously approved a request by developers of Floyd Landing to annex 96.82 acres into the town during their August meeting. The remaining portion of the future 198 acre subdivision is already within the town limits. Floyd Land is...
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
Rockingham accepts land donation; re-bids for resurfacing project
ROCKINGHAM — The city is expanding its property along Hitchcock Creek thanks to a donation by the family of a deceased resident. The Rockingham City Council on Tuesday accepted the gifting of 1.8 acres of land off of Spivey Street from the estate of the late Fred D. Taylor.
Richmond County births in September 2022
The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:. Emily Byrd and William Riggins, Rockingham, a daughter, Malayah Joy Zanique Riggins.
WXII 12
North Carolina District 27 Senate Race | Richard Sessoms, Michael Garrett share mostly similar stances
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina's 27th district Senate race, an army veteran is making his political debut by challenging a two-term incumbent to represent Guilford County in the state senate. Challenger Republican Richard Sessoms and incumbent Democrat Michael Garrett face off in this 2022 race. This is one...
Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
WRAL
Cecil's Exxon has serviced Newton Grove for over 60 years
This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife. This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife.
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19
46-year-old Sterlena Bland is a mother and resident of Raleigh, North Carolina. She lives in the 2000 block of Ranch Mill Circle, just off Poole Road in Raleigh. In February 2022, Sterlena and her sister, Courtney Fowler, caught COVID-19.
Fayetteville cancer survivor still fundraising to help others
A Fayetteville woman is rising above her own cancer diagnosis and thriving with her annual fundraiser for the disease.
Photos: Multiple people shot and five killed in Raleigh. Suspect in custody.
The situation continues to unfold.
