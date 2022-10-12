ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Dogwood Festival names 2022 Pageant winners

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival hosted its 24th Annual Miss Fayetteville Dogwood Pageant Sept. 17 at Seabrook Auditorium. The longstanding community tradition celebrates the talent and accomplishments of young women and ladies across the Sandhills. This year, 26 contestants were grouped into five competition levels: Little Miss (5-7), Young Miss (8-10),...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
faytechcc.edu

FTCC Advising Week is Oct. 17-22

FTCC will host Advising Week starting Oct. 17. Events are planned for each day, concluding Saturday, Oct. 22 with FTCC’s Fall Showcase. During Advising Week, students attending any event can receive a “punch card” to submit for a chance to win prizes. Monday, October 17 – 8...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
City
City
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Affair on the Square in dowtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Vendors lined the downtown streets Thursday afternoon for the fall edition of Affair on the Square. The sidewalk festival, sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corp. and the city, featured booths from local businesses and homemade items including cups, soap and jewelry. Several businesses stayed open a little...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Dogwood Fall Festival brings weekend fun

It is the time of year for the annual Dogwood Fall Festival, delivering fun and entertainment for all. The Dogwood Festival is a non-profit, community-oriented organization dedicated to providing various family-focused activities held in historic downtown Fayetteville. The Festival aims to entertain the community, promote and sustain new and existing businesses, enhance a positive community image, and attract out-of-town tourists while sharing the cultural and recreational opportunities available in the Fayetteville area.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Smithfield City Limits Expands By 96 Acres

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield city limits has expanded. The Town Council unanimously approved a request by developers of Floyd Landing to annex 96.82 acres into the town during their August meeting. The remaining portion of the future 198 acre subdivision is already within the town limits. Floyd Land is...
SMITHFIELD, NC
FOX8 News

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Cecil's Exxon has serviced Newton Grove for over 60 years

This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife. This landmark service station, located at the famous circle in Newton Grove, has been in business since 1959 and is still run by the same husband and wife.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

