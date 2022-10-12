ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut

Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
