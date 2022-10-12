Read full article on original website
Related
SEAN HANNITY: OPEC's decision to cut oil production is 'deeply humiliating' for Biden
Sean Hannity broke down the "clear-cut way" to increase America's supply of oil, gas, as OPEC+ announces its decision to cut oil production on "Hannity."
Nikki Haley: OPEC wanted to 'stick it to Biden' after Saudi remarks, Iran deal efforts
Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, suggested that OPEC may have decided to cut oil production in response to President Biden's words and actions.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut
Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sanders offers blistering condemnation of Saudi Arabia, calls for US troop withdrawal
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and an end to military aid to the kingdom after the OPEC+ bloc announced a cut in daily oil production. “If Saudi Arabia, one of the worst violators of human rights in the world, wants to...
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
North Carolina shooting leaves 5 dead, including off-duty police officer; suspect in custody
Raleigh, North Carolina officials say that five people are dead as well as two others injured after a shooting on Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer was among those killed.
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord found in freezer after getting eviction notice
A Chicago woman is charged with murder after her landlord was found dismembered inside a freezer and bloody rags were found at a nearby beach.
Georgia police arrest three people after finding man dead and 'bound with duct tape'
Georgia police arrested three people after a man was found dead in a home and was "bound with duct tape" for several days.
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt's accused killers make first court appearance hours before funeral
Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt's accused killers, Kemare Bryan and Chandler Richardson, are to make their first court appearance after their extradition from South Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape
The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items
Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.
Democrats Propose Pulling Troops From Saudi Arabia as Revenge for OPEC Move
Democratic Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, Sean Casten of Illinois and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania have introduced legislation asking for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, after OPEC announced its decision to curb oil production on Wednesday. "This is a hostile...
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
iheart.com
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now
Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
New York Republicans demand Garland investigate Empire State AG Letitia James over Nikki Haley group tax leak
New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis led a letter with five of her GOP colleagues to AG Merrick Garland calling on him to investigate New York AG Letitia James' office.
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on what would've been her 60th birthday: 'We love you'
John Travolta took to Instagram Thursday to honor his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 60th birthday. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he wrote alongside a throwback image of the couple. Travolta and Preston were married 28...
Fox News
838K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0