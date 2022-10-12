ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Victim robbed at knifepoint, assaulted, left on side of I-73, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ypj9_0iVvLjlb00

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was robbed, assaulted and left on the side of the interstate by a “friend,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say that on Sunday, they were called to High Point St. in Randleman about an armed robbery that had happened on I-73 in Randleman. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had obvious injuries.

Community remembers 6-year-old Guilford County girl who died in crash over summer

According to the victim, he had been letting his friend, James David Marler, drive his new car. Marler pulled over on I-73 and robbed the victim at knifepoint, assaulting him as he emptied his pockets. Then Marler forced the victim out of the car and drove northbound, towards Greensboro.

Detectives called the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation and the stolen car was found in a hotel parking lot in Guilford County. Marler was found in the hotel and arrested by Guilford County deputies on warrants for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 6

Related
FOX8 News

High-speed chase in Lexington, suspect charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment: court records

LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a number of charges following an alleged kidnapping and high-speed chase with police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Lexington police officer was investigating a “suspicious vehicle” driven by Brandon Tyler Owens, 29, when the chase began. Ownes is accused in […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates, in Alamance County Jail

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randleman, NC
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greensboro, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
Randleman, NC
Crime & Safety
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Guilford County, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police seize nearly $1 Million worth of drugs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a hold of nearly 9 pounds of drugs, four firearms and cash during an investigation, according to Winston-Salem police. Authorities say these items are worth nearly $1,000,000. Through their investigation, detectives say they found that a Germanton woman, Jessica...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: 1 shot, 2 arrested in Wednesday shooting, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and two were arrested Wednesday in Greensboro, police said. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Fairfax road. At the location, they located one person who had been shot. The gunshot victim was in stable, non-life-threatening, condition. Roosevelt...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County inmate who overdosed believed to be responsible for other inmate overdose, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who overdosed in the Alamance County Detention Center has been charged in connection to another inmate’s overdose, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Oct. 2 at 1:44 p.m., deputies were told about an overdose in the Alamance County Detention Center. During the investigation, deputies identified […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Two people arrested in connection to Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a call about gunshots in Greensboro Wednesday. They found a person suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 12:40 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, have both...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Lexington police looking for man who allegedly stabbed roommate

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed by his roommate Wednesday morning, Lexington police say. According to police, they were called to Curry Street early Wednesday morning about a stabbing. When officers arrived and secured the scene, they learned that Victor Santos Ramos and his roommate had allegedly gotten into an argument. The fight […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
71K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy