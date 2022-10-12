Victim robbed at knifepoint, assaulted, left on side of I-73, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was robbed, assaulted and left on the side of the interstate by a “friend,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say that on Sunday, they were called to High Point St. in Randleman about an armed robbery that had happened on I-73 in Randleman. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had obvious injuries.

According to the victim, he had been letting his friend, James David Marler, drive his new car. Marler pulled over on I-73 and robbed the victim at knifepoint, assaulting him as he emptied his pockets. Then Marler forced the victim out of the car and drove northbound, towards Greensboro.

Detectives called the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation and the stolen car was found in a hotel parking lot in Guilford County. Marler was found in the hotel and arrested by Guilford County deputies on warrants for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

