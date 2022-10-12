Earthquake Strikes Central Maryland Overnight

Maryland experienced a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in the area of Sykesville and Randallstown overnight, officials say.

The earthquake hit at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the epicenter calculated at 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The depth of the earthquake was calculated to 4 kilometers. The 2.0 magnitude is an earthquake that residents can feel, but little to no damage is expected from it. The earthquake was likely most noticeable to people who were in higher floors of buildings or people at rest very close to the epicenter.

As of 6:20 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 181 people reportedly felt the earthquake, reporting very light activity.

Earthquakes occur in the central Maryland area a few times a year at the 1 to 2 magnitude level, with Columbia being the location of the greatest amount of Maryland earthquakes due to ancient geological faults.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds residents that there is no way to predict when the next earthquake in Maryland will occur.