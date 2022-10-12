ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Police investigate San Leandro home invasion

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Police are investigating a home invasion in San Leandro Friday morning. At around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the area of Farmsworth Street, near Buckhart Avenue on the report of a home invasion. When officers arrived they got the residents out safely. The...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Armed robbery and shooting suspects arrested by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has announced the arrest of three suspects in relation to an armed robbery and shooting that took place early in the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Officers from the SFPD Mission Station responded to the 3200 block of 23rd Street for a report of a shooting, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

At-risk teen girl reported missing in Union City

UPDATE: The missing girl has been found, according to a police alert sent at 7:44 p.m. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl is reported missing Friday afternoon, the Union City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Angelica Caron, 16, was last seen around 11:06 a.m. near Corum Court and Royal Ann Drive. […]
UNION CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman and child injured in Pittsburg double shooting

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Pittsburg police responded to the scene of a double shooting where a woman and a child were injured Friday night. The shooting happened about 9 p.m. on Davi Avenue near the intersection with Civic Avenue, just one block from the Pittsburg Police Department. People across the street near the Parkside Market say they heard gunfire.
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Second hit-and-run reported in San Jose today

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A second hit-and-run was reported in San Jose on Thursday, this one fatal. It happened near the San Jose Municipal Golf Course, where a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle at Lundy and Sajak avenues around 7:45 p.m. The motorist is cooperating with police. As KRON4 previously reported, an earlier […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Bayview homicide suspect arrested by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect in a fatal SF stabbing that took place last summer in the Bayview District has been arrested, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. The stabbing occurred on Aug. 22, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m. when officers with SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to reports of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svvoice.com

SCPD Investigating Bullying Incident Caught on Doorbell Camera

A viral video of a Santa Clara boy being bullied by two middle school boys has triggered an investigation by the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and new action from the Santa Clara Unified School District (SCUSD). The video was posted on Instagram by a woman who says she’s the...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFist

Man Fatally Stabbed In Castro Safeway Parking Lot

A fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday evening in the notoriously sketchy parking lot of the Castro Safeway shopping plaza. The stabbing was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Market Street, during a typically bustling weekday evening in the Castro/Duboce Triangle area. As Bay Area News Group reports, the victim, who has not been publicly named, was treated at the scene by paramedics and later died at the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2

DA says Milpitas police lawfully shot and killed 42 year old man

Police officers in Milpitas were in the right during a shootout that killed an armed suspect, according to a new report from the Santa Clara District Attorney's office. The report found officers acted in self-defense when they shot and killed 42-year-old Michael Nelson Jr., when he was sitting in a stolen car. Officers were trying to arrest Nelson when he pulled a loaded, illegal gun and got into a shootout with police at a busy shopping center last year, the DA found.
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An elderly man sustained life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in San Jose Thursday afternoon. Shortly after that crash, and just blocks away on the same road, a cyclist was injured in a collision with a driver. According to police, the pedestrian who was hit first...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police: 3 men arrested after attempted murder, kidnapping in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection to a kidnapping and attempted murder, the Union City Police Department announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. Officers were dispatched to the area of 2500 Medallion Drive for a report of a fight on Monday around 7:45 a.m. Police said the suspects forced […]
KRON4 News

Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
