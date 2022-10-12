Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Police investigate San Leandro home invasion
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Police are investigating a home invasion in San Leandro Friday morning. At around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a residence in the area of Farmsworth Street, near Buckhart Avenue on the report of a home invasion. When officers arrived they got the residents out safely. The...
Armed robbery and shooting suspects arrested by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has announced the arrest of three suspects in relation to an armed robbery and shooting that took place early in the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Officers from the SFPD Mission Station responded to the 3200 block of 23rd Street for a report of a shooting, […]
2 suspects linked to ‘prolific auto burglar’ taken into custody, facing 38 counts
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a series of auto burglaries in the South Bay, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced in a press release. Authorities said the two are facing 38 counts of auto burglary. One of the suspects, Exrill Wilson, 39, is a known associate to […]
San Leandro police: Man confesses to killing armored truck guard he previously worked with
Investigators say that the suspect had previously worked for the security company - in fact he worked with the victim for five days and was familiar with the route.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Armored Truck Driver at San Leandro Kaiser: Police
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of an armored truck driver at the Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center last month, police said Thursday. According to the San Leandro Police Department, officers arrested Oakland resident Akbar Bey, 27, Tuesday morning. Police said Bey confessed to detectives about...
At-risk teen girl reported missing in Union City
UPDATE: The missing girl has been found, according to a police alert sent at 7:44 p.m. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl is reported missing Friday afternoon, the Union City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Angelica Caron, 16, was last seen around 11:06 a.m. near Corum Court and Royal Ann Drive. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman and child injured in Pittsburg double shooting
PITTSBURG, Calif. - Pittsburg police responded to the scene of a double shooting where a woman and a child were injured Friday night. The shooting happened about 9 p.m. on Davi Avenue near the intersection with Civic Avenue, just one block from the Pittsburg Police Department. People across the street near the Parkside Market say they heard gunfire.
KTVU FOX 2
Fired guard allegedly confesses to murdering former coworker during robbery
An Oakland man has been arrested and allegedly confessed to killing a guard for an armored truck during a robbery at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in San Leandro last month. The suspect, Akbar Bey, had been fired from GardaWorld for allegedly stealing cash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner
WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
Second hit-and-run reported in San Jose today
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A second hit-and-run was reported in San Jose on Thursday, this one fatal. It happened near the San Jose Municipal Golf Course, where a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle at Lundy and Sajak avenues around 7:45 p.m. The motorist is cooperating with police. As KRON4 previously reported, an earlier […]
Bayview homicide suspect arrested by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect in a fatal SF stabbing that took place last summer in the Bayview District has been arrested, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. The stabbing occurred on Aug. 22, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m. when officers with SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to reports of […]
1 arrested, 1 in critical condition after stabbing at Milpitas apartment complex
(KRON) — One person is in custody and another is in the hospital in critical condition following a stabbing at an apartment complex in Milpitas, Milpitas police confirmed to KRON4 on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Cerano Apartments at 501 Murphy Ranch Road. The call to law enforcement came in just before 2 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police investigating 103rd homicide of the year following shooting near Lafayette Square
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department is investigating their 103rd homicide of the year, officials confirmed. A victim of a shooting arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning and was later pronounced dead, police say. The shooting happened on the 600 block of 11th Street shortly before...
svvoice.com
SCPD Investigating Bullying Incident Caught on Doorbell Camera
A viral video of a Santa Clara boy being bullied by two middle school boys has triggered an investigation by the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and new action from the Santa Clara Unified School District (SCUSD). The video was posted on Instagram by a woman who says she’s the...
SFist
Man Fatally Stabbed In Castro Safeway Parking Lot
A fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday evening in the notoriously sketchy parking lot of the Castro Safeway shopping plaza. The stabbing was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Market Street, during a typically bustling weekday evening in the Castro/Duboce Triangle area. As Bay Area News Group reports, the victim, who has not been publicly named, was treated at the scene by paramedics and later died at the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
DA says Milpitas police lawfully shot and killed 42 year old man
Police officers in Milpitas were in the right during a shootout that killed an armed suspect, according to a new report from the Santa Clara District Attorney's office. The report found officers acted in self-defense when they shot and killed 42-year-old Michael Nelson Jr., when he was sitting in a stolen car. Officers were trying to arrest Nelson when he pulled a loaded, illegal gun and got into a shootout with police at a busy shopping center last year, the DA found.
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. - An elderly man sustained life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in San Jose Thursday afternoon. Shortly after that crash, and just blocks away on the same road, a cyclist was injured in a collision with a driver. According to police, the pedestrian who was hit first...
Police: 3 men arrested after attempted murder, kidnapping in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection to a kidnapping and attempted murder, the Union City Police Department announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. Officers were dispatched to the area of 2500 Medallion Drive for a report of a fight on Monday around 7:45 a.m. Police said the suspects forced […]
KTVU FOX 2
3 suspects nabbed after man beaten, forced into trunk of car in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old man told police he woke up in a creek bed after being beaten unconscious on Monday, following a fight in Union City with suspects who were later arrested. Officers responded to reports of a fight about 7:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Medallion...
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
Comments / 0