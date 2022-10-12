Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Fort Stockton reeling after massive hailstorm floods hospital and schools
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - From her truck, Anita LaBelle saw it all happen. “My gut was just telling me something wasn’t right,” he said. LaBelle is in the middle of trucking goods cross-country to California. She was aiming to make I-10 yesterday. She never made it. Hitting...
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Hailmageddon: Storm causes FSISD closure, hospital flooding
Body A mix of significant hail and rainfall on Monday evening caused the closure of the Fort Stockton Independent School District campuses on Tuesday and flooding at Pecos County Memorial Hospital. The National Weather Service in Midland reported that Fort Stockton received 2-3 inches of precipitation during the rare weather event.
Freak Hail Storm Seriously Damages Fort Stockton High School
FORT STOCKTON – A massive hail storm blew through Fort Stockton on Monday night causing wide spread damage across town. According to the national weather service, on Oct. 10, hail drifts reached three feet and flooding in some areas reached more than that. The buildings that took the most damages were large buildings such as Fort Stockton High School. Here are photos from the area.
Balmorhea ISD adopts modifications to current policies to allow staff to begin process of conceal carry of firearms on school grounds
BALMORHEA, Texas — Balmorhea ISD held a school board meeting Wednesday night, and there was one big ticket item on the agenda. The school board voted to adopt modifications to its existing policies when it comes to permitting certain employees who are licensed to carry a firearm to do so while on school grounds, at school-sponsored or school-related activities, in a district vehicle, and at school board meetings.
How to prevent social media hacking
MIDLAND, Texas — With more and more social media becoming available, there are more opportunities for hackers to threaten or steal from you, including here in West Texas over the last year. "In Midland and Alpine from what we've seen is 19 reports that are over 350,000 dollars in...
