European court rules against parents of missing Madeleine McCann
PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday against the parents of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, saying that Portugal had given them a fair hearing in their libel battle against a former Portuguese policeman.
Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium
A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
Rwanda deportation: Asylum seeker ‘treated like animal’ in UK launches legal challenge against electronic tag
An asylum seeker electronically tagged by the government after being selected for removal to Rwanda is launching a legal challenge.The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said that after being tortured and trafficked in Sudan and Libya he has been treated “like an animal” in the UK.A psychiatric report found that being forced to wear a tag had worsened his mental health, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and increased the risk of self-harm and suicide.His legal representatives are applying for a judicial review of the Home Office’s “electronic monitoring expansion pilot”, which applies tags normally...
German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
Germany's health minister is urging the country's 16 states to consider stepping up measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases
It's a good time to be an American in Britain, as the pound declines in value
A stumbling British pound and surging U.S. dollar have left Brits feeling glum and plenty of Americans feeling gleeful.
Jeremy Hunt brought in from the cold to be UK's new finance minister
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Jeremy Hunt was named Britain's new finance minister on Friday, the latest senior ministerial role for the self-proclaimed entrepreneur regarded by many in his Conservative Party as a safe pair of hands but whose days in top jobs had seemed over.
Rights group: 59 lawyers slain in 6 years in Philippines
A Philippine rights group says at least 133 lawyers have been killed in the country since the 1980s, nearly half of them in the last six years under former President Rodrigo Duterte
BBC
Albanian people-smuggling gang 'dismantled' after arrests in Spain
An Albanian people-smuggling gang taking migrants to the UK via Spain has been "dismantled" after officers worked for more than a year to identify the ring leaders, a crime agency says. It is believed that migrants paid between Є3,000 and Є15,000 (£2,600 to £13,000) to be smuggled....
BBC
Scotland declares formal opposition to coal mining
Scotland has in effect banned coal mining by confirming no support will be given to future extraction. While there are no mines in Scotland, a conditional licence has been granted for a site in Cumbria which extends into Dumfries and Galloway. Powers over coal exploitation are reserved to Westminster, but...
UK Treasury chief dashes back to London amid crisis
Britain’s Treasury chief is dashing back to London for urgent talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss amid growing expectation that they will scale back unfunded tax cuts to calm financial markets and quell a burgeoning revolt by members of their own party,Kwasi Kwarteng left the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting a day early amid the crisis triggered by investor concerns that 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) of tax cuts will push public borrowing in Britain to unsustainable levels and fuel inflation.Kwarteng on Thursday rejected suggestions that the government would reverse course, but senior members of the Conservative party are...
Dutch princess security threat raises crime fears
Dutch Crown Princess Amalia has been forced to abandon plans to live in student digs for security reasons, in a move that raised fresh fears on Friday about organised crime in the Netherlands. "Everything is being done to keep the crown princess safe," he told reporters on Friday.
Home Office taken to court over ‘pre-settled status’ rules for EU citizens
British government ministers are being taken to court by a body chaired by the former leader of the Conservatives in the EU parliament, over allegations the government is breaking the law on EU citizens’ rights post-Brexit. The Independent Monitoring Authority claims 2.6 million EU citizens are at automatic risk...
Voices: Suella Braverman is gaslighting victims of modern slavery
In towns, streets and communities all across the UK, people are trapped in modern slavery. This is not only a failure, but an affront to us all. At a time when the UK needs an urgent upgrade of existing legislation and policies on modern slavery that better protect people, instead a dangerous narrative is being spread, and victims of slavery up and down the country are being failed.For years, we have been challenging the UK government as it embeds its hostile immigration policies, normalising dangerous rhetoric that pitches communities against those in need of support and protection. This rhetoric harms...
Airbus 'turns page' on Brexit but presses UK on helicopters, space
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The head of planemaker Airbus "turned the page" on the planemker's past opposition to Brexit and pledged to keep wings production in Britain, but said the European aerospace giant hoped to be "better understood" on helicopters and space.
Number of migrants crossing Channel to UK since 2018 tops 75,000
More than 75,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since current records began four years ago, figures show.Some 75,628 people have made the journey since 2018, according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.Official Home Office figures show that between January 2018 and June 2022, 51,881 migrants were recorded as arriving in the UK.Since then 23,747 have been detected, according to provisional Ministry of Defence (MoD) data.The department said 856 migrants arrived in 19 boats on Wednesday, as Channel crossings continued for a fifth day in a row.Children wrapped in blankets were pictured being carried...
Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent
Children wrapped in blankets were carried to safety as Channel crossings continued for the fifth day in a row.Migrants were taken to Dungeness beach in Kent on Wednesday after making the journey, with several youngsters pictured being helped ashore from a packed lifeboat by the crew.More than 35,600 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after attempting the treacherous trip from France, crossing the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other small boats.On Tuesday, 374 people were detected in seven boats, the Ministry of Defence said.This followed 539 on Monday, 1,065 on Sunday and 46 on...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
BBC
Linton-on-Ouse: Withdrawal of asylum centre plan confirmed
Plans to turn a former RAF station into an asylum seeker centre have been officially withdrawn, according to council bosses. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and local councillors...
