Law

The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rwanda deportation: Asylum seeker ‘treated like animal’ in UK launches legal challenge against electronic tag

An asylum seeker electronically tagged by the government after being selected for removal to Rwanda is launching a legal challenge.The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said that after being tortured and trafficked in Sudan and Libya he has been treated “like an animal” in the UK.A psychiatric report found that being forced to wear a tag had worsened his mental health, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and increased the risk of self-harm and suicide.His legal representatives are applying for a judicial review of the Home Office’s “electronic monitoring expansion pilot”, which applies tags normally...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Scotland declares formal opposition to coal mining

Scotland has in effect banned coal mining by confirming no support will be given to future extraction. While there are no mines in Scotland, a conditional licence has been granted for a site in Cumbria which extends into Dumfries and Galloway. Powers over coal exploitation are reserved to Westminster, but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK Treasury chief dashes back to London amid crisis

Britain’s Treasury chief is dashing back to London for urgent talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss amid growing expectation that they will scale back unfunded tax cuts to calm financial markets and quell a burgeoning revolt by members of their own party,Kwasi Kwarteng left the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting a day early amid the crisis triggered by investor concerns that 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) of tax cuts will push public borrowing in Britain to unsustainable levels and fuel inflation.Kwarteng on Thursday rejected suggestions that the government would reverse course, but senior members of the Conservative party are...
BUSINESS
AFP

Dutch princess security threat raises crime fears

Dutch Crown Princess Amalia has been forced to abandon plans to live in student digs for security reasons, in a move that raised fresh fears on Friday about organised crime in the Netherlands. "Everything is being done to keep the crown princess safe," he told reporters on Friday.
EUROPE
The Independent

Voices: Suella Braverman is gaslighting victims of modern slavery

In towns, streets and communities all across the UK, people are trapped in modern slavery. This is not only a failure, but an affront to us all. At a time when the UK needs an urgent upgrade of existing legislation and policies on modern slavery that better protect people, instead a dangerous narrative is being spread, and victims of slavery up and down the country are being failed.For years, we have been challenging the UK government as it embeds its hostile immigration policies, normalising dangerous rhetoric that pitches communities against those in need of support and protection. This rhetoric harms...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Number of migrants crossing Channel to UK since 2018 tops 75,000

More than 75,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since current records began four years ago, figures show.Some 75,628 people have made the journey since 2018, according to PA news agency analysis of Government data.Official Home Office figures show that between January 2018 and June 2022, 51,881 migrants were recorded as arriving in the UK.Since then 23,747 have been detected, according to provisional Ministry of Defence (MoD) data.The department said 856 migrants arrived in 19 boats on Wednesday, as Channel crossings continued for a fifth day in a row.Children wrapped in blankets were pictured being carried...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

Children wrapped in blankets were carried to safety as Channel crossings continued for the fifth day in a row.Migrants were taken to Dungeness beach in Kent on Wednesday after making the journey, with several youngsters pictured being helped ashore from a packed lifeboat by the crew.More than 35,600 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after attempting the treacherous trip from France, crossing the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other small boats.On Tuesday, 374 people were detected in seven boats, the Ministry of Defence said.This followed 539 on Monday, 1,065 on Sunday and 46 on...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Linton-on-Ouse: Withdrawal of asylum centre plan confirmed

Plans to turn a former RAF station into an asylum seeker centre have been officially withdrawn, according to council bosses. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and local councillors...
POLITICS

