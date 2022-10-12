ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
NORMAN, OK
WOWK

WVU falls to No. 22 Texas

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, to No. 22 Texas on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (4-4-6, 1-1-3 Big 12) went up early with a goal from sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran in the 22nd minute, but WVU was plagued by a red card and penalty-kick goal by Texas at 33:53 to tie things up going into the half. The visiting Longhorns found the back of the net again in the 58th minute to take the lead and the eventual win.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

4 key visiting recruits for Texas football vs. Iowa State this weekend

Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will have another big recruiting weekend in the next few days when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones at home at the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Sark and his staff will be looking to turn some of the momenta that this team found on the field of late into success on the recruiting trail in the 2023 and 2024 classes.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 Texas A&M commits Texas football can flip this fall

As Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to round out this cycle on a high note, work is still being done by this staff on the trail to build up the 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day. Texas has a solid 2023 recruiting class built up since the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

247Sports Announces Decision On Arch Manning's Ranking

The recruiting rankings outlet 247Sports recently updated their rankings for the college football Class of 2023 and decided to keep Texas commit Arch Manning at the top of the order. Appearing on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna explained that he and the other analysts were...
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eater

Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
