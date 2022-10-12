Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
WOWK
WVU falls to No. 22 Texas
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, to No. 22 Texas on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (4-4-6, 1-1-3 Big 12) went up early with a goal from sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran in the 22nd minute, but WVU was plagued by a red card and penalty-kick goal by Texas at 33:53 to tie things up going into the half. The visiting Longhorns found the back of the net again in the 58th minute to take the lead and the eventual win.
4 key visiting recruits for Texas football vs. Iowa State this weekend
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will have another big recruiting weekend in the next few days when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones at home at the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Sark and his staff will be looking to turn some of the momenta that this team found on the field of late into success on the recruiting trail in the 2023 and 2024 classes.
3 Texas A&M commits Texas football can flip this fall
As Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to round out this cycle on a high note, work is still being done by this staff on the trail to build up the 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day. Texas has a solid 2023 recruiting class built up since the summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red-hot Vandy TE commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton likely to visit Texas football
The visitor list is rapidly growing for Texas football for this weekend in the home contest at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 15 against the Iowa State Cyclones. And it now looks as if Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian are making a move to get another key visitor to campus for the Iowa State game this weekend.
Former Pflugerville High quarterback returns to help team as a doctor
A former Pflugerville High football standout has made a triumphant return to the sidelines for his alma mater.
247Sports Announces Decision On Arch Manning's Ranking
The recruiting rankings outlet 247Sports recently updated their rankings for the college football Class of 2023 and decided to keep Texas commit Arch Manning at the top of the order. Appearing on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna explained that he and the other analysts were...
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
Rouse beat Killeen Chaparral 30-0 to round out a light slate of games across Central Texas.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
KTSA
San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0