ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This is our war as much as it is Ukraine’s, says UK defence procurement minister

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VtkD_0iVvK2z600

Ukraine’s conflict with Russia is “as much our war as it is theirs”, the UK’s minister for defence procurement has said.

Alec Shelbrooke, who was appointed to the role last month, insisted the two countries are working together “to fight back against a fascist dictatorship”.

He said the war’s infringement on people’s freedom, and its impact on the UK’s fuel and food supplies, makes it “as much our war as it is theirs”.

The minister made the comments on a visit to His Majesty’s Naval Base (HMNB) Clyde in Scotland, commonly known throughout the Navy as Faslane, to meet with Navy personnel on Wednesday.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Shelbrooke said: “This is our war as much as it is Ukraine’s war.

“We are seeing that in terms of fuel prices, in terms of food, in terms of fertilisers, but fundamentally in terms of freedom and democracy.

“It won’t end if we were to withdraw from Ukraine.

“That would embolden Russia, it would embolden Putin, it would be a direct threat to Nato, which we are absolutely crystal clear that any invasion of Nato territory triggers Article 5.

“Fundamentally, this is a fight against a fascist dictatorship.”

Commenting on the G7’s recent joint statement on Ukraine following missile attacks on the country, the minister said: “The alliances I don’t think have ever been so strong.

“I think it was a massive miscalculation by Moscow as to what would happen to the alliance.

“The common themes that bind us all together, democracy, freedom and the right to defend, has strengthened the bonds, and reminded us of why Nato is one of the longest-lasting alliances in the history of the world.”

When asked if the UK will be upping its air defence systems in light of recent air strikes on Ukraine, Mr Shelbrooke said: “We are supplying air defence systems, but we will continue those conversations with Ukraine and our international partners on where we need to up defence, where we practically can as well.”

As harsh winter conditions approach, the minister said the UK is providing 20,000 “winter kits” to support Ukraine.

“As we move into the different seasons in this war, there will be different demands and the UK will engage with Ukraine in every way that it has so far,” he said.

“The whole of the military campaign in Ukraine is a two-way conversation, where Ukraine will speak to us about other equipment they may need, and we’re going to do everything we can within those constraints to deliver what we can.”

Mr Shelbrooke added: “When you understand this is about their home, their families, their freedom, you immediately reinforce why it’s so important that this country is the biggest donor outside the US towards this campaign, and we will be there throughout.”

Recent analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies suggested significant spending cuts will be needed in the UK to bring public finances under control.

When asked whether defence procurement will be exempt, Mr Shelbrooke said: “I don’t believe there is going to be any cuts to the defence budget.

“The Prime Minister has been crystal clear that the 3% of GDP commitment by the end of this decade remains.”

The minister’s trip to Faslane was his first visit to Scotland since being appointed to his role on September 7.

He met with Navy personnel onboard HMS Ambush, including the submarine’s captain.

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Turkey and Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country and Russia have instructed their energy authorities to immediately begin technical studies on a proposal from the Kremlin that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of exporting more gas through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Russia cannot sustain renewed campaign of attacks on Ukraine, officials say

The renewed campaign of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities is not something Vladimir Putin will be able to “sustain indefinitely”, western officials have said. The words come after Moscow launched a wave of deadly missile and drone attacks on the country’s cities and power plants this week.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Russia#Navy#Nato#G7
Washington Examiner

Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’

Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
POLITICS
AFP

France under fire over Ukraine weapons deliveries

France has repeatedly been in critics' sights over its lower level of military support to Ukraine compared with allies, but officials and experts say capacity rather than political will is at the root of the differences. Even with its far higher stocks and productive capacity, "there is starting to be concern among US military leaders about weapons reserves" given the level delivered to Ukraine and the parallel commitment to defend Taiwan in case of Chinese attack.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
International Business Times

Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army

More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
MILITARY
Benzinga

India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russian 'Fencer' Fighter Jet Destroyed by Ukraine Air Defense

Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24 aircraft, also known as a "Fencer" jet, its armed forces said Friday, as war between the nations continues. "During the current day, the Defense Forces aviation has hit 4 areas of the focus of the enemy's life force and military equipment and 1 support point. The losses of the enemy are being specified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an unverified situational update on Facebook. "In addition, our air defense units in different directions destroyed a Su-24 aircraft, two winged missiles and one Gulf of the invaders."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Sergei Surovikin, the commander now leading Russia's attacks on Ukraine, has been described as 'absolutely ruthless' by former colleagues: 'I am afraid his hands will be completely covered in Ukrainian blood'

Former colleagues describe the new commander of Russia's military as "absolutely ruthless" and say he has "little regard for human life." including Monday's deadly airstrikes across the country. Air Force General Sergei Surovikin was appointed by Russia's Defense Ministry on Saturday to become the country's overall commander of Russian forces...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

A Russian Superyacht Has Been Spotted in Hong Kong. Seizing It Won’t Be as Easy.

Authorities on the hunt for Russia’s superyachts just got a new lead. The question is, can they get their hands on the vessel?. Nord, a 464-foot megayacht connected to the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, turned up in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a weeklong voyage from the port of Vladivostok in southeastern Russia, where it had docked since March, according to the ship-tracking service Maritime Traffic.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Newsweek

Ukraine Beats Russia in War's First Drone Dogfight, Video Shows

Video of a purported clash between two drones belonging to Ukrainian and Russian armed forces has gone viral online. The clip was shared on the Telegram social media channel of XD Dnipr with the message, "the first air battle recorded on video between Ukrainian and Russian Mavic drones." "The victory...
WORLD
The Drive

Russia To ‘Modernize’ 800 Vintage T-62 Tanks Due To Ukraine Losses: Report

Russian plans to return hundreds of Cold War-era T-62s to service points to serious attrition, supply chain, and industrial capacity problems. The Russian military is reportedly set to receive some 800 refurbished and possibly upgraded T-62 tanks in the next three years to try to help make up for severe losses it has already sustained in its ongoing all-out invasion of Ukraine. Many of the nearly antique T-62s have already been pulled out of deep storage and sent to Ukraine, where they have shown to be of debatable utility.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy