Bell County, KY

wymt.com

New York company builds homes in Breathitt County

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A company from New York called Hunter Homes and Shelters provided two disaster relief housing for two women in Breathitt County. The owner of the company, Jack Hunter said the homes can be built in one day with four to six workers. “All of the...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, October 28. People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. college students start coat drive for flood relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College students started a coat drive this week for those impacted by flooding. Multiple student organizations are helping out with the drive. Students we talked with on Thursday said they began planning the coat drive in late September. Donations are accepted at...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Ky. police department welcomes new chief

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is welcoming a new leader. On September 12, Jason Caddell was appointed by Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison as interim chief following former Chief Wayne Bird’s retirement. On Monday, Caddell was officially appointed as chief.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 spokesperson said lanes are back open on Highway 80 after a rockslide early Thursday morning. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. volunteer fire department mourns loss of longtime member

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the life and legacy of Lieutenant Gary Hutton on Wednesday. “He had a beautiful soul. He always wanted to help people wherever he could and do the best he could for others,” his nephew, Joseph Hutton, said. Lt....
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Emergency Management issued a Golden Alert early Friday morning. Officials are looking for Peggy Burton, 68. Burton was last seen leaving her home in Manchester on Tuesday, October 11. She is described as 5′1″ and 165 pounds with red hair. Burton...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

North Laurel comes back to beat Whitley County 35-19

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty early, but the Jaguars clinched the third spot in the district. After going into halftime down 19-0, North Laurel scored 35 unanswered points to beat Whitley County 35-19. The Jaguars will play at Henry County next week. The Colonels will play South...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on Friday following a manslaughter investigation. Officials with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office found a body on September 18 in a wooded area behind a church after they got a complaint of a bad smell in the area.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Traffic stop leads to several trafficking charges for Knox County man

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Tuesday, October 11. In a news release, they said 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County was pulled over by Deputy Jesse Smith because of canceled tags on Highway 1232.
wymt.com

2nd annual Believers Music Festival underway in Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A steady buzz fills the Harlan Civic Center as locals stand with their arms raised celebrating the music they love and sharing it with others. “It’s an outreach that we’re trying to do for the community and the surrounding areas to get people more involved in gospel music,” Believers Tabernacle Church Pastor Tim Goshen said.
HARLAN, KY

