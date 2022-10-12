Read full article on original website
wymt.com
‘Every day:’ A Letcher County businessman has worked non-stop to rebuild his properties
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While leaves are changing colors, the daily routine for a lot of Eastern Kentuckians has stayed the same as they continue cleaning up flood damage. “Every day, I’ve done this ever since the flood happened,” local business owner Colin Fultz said. Fultz owns the...
New York company builds homes in Breathitt County
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A company from New York called Hunter Homes and Shelters provided two disaster relief housing for two women in Breathitt County. The owner of the company, Jack Hunter said the homes can be built in one day with four to six workers. “All of the...
People in Perry County still living in tents nearly three months after flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There are still people living with inadequate housing throughout Eastern Kentucky following the deadly flooding in late July. Some are still living in tents or trailers and many tells us they don’t know how they are going to recover. One man in the Rowdy...
Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, October 28. People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.
Eastern Ky. college students start coat drive for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College students started a coat drive this week for those impacted by flooding. Multiple student organizations are helping out with the drive. Students we talked with on Thursday said they began planning the coat drive in late September. Donations are accepted at...
EKY church partnering with Walmart to give out groceries to flood survivors
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Life Church in Jenkins and Walmart are partnering again to help flood survivors recover. The church and Walmart associates will set up in Whitesburg on Oct. 22 to give out free groceries to anyone who has filed for disaster assistance from FEMA. Mountain Life Church...
Ky. police department welcomes new chief
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is welcoming a new leader. On September 12, Jason Caddell was appointed by Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison as interim chief following former Chief Wayne Bird’s retirement. On Monday, Caddell was officially appointed as chief.
Scores from Week 9 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from high school football games across the mountains.
Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 spokesperson said lanes are back open on Highway 80 after a rockslide early Thursday morning. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East...
Kentucky State Police investigating after person hit by semi truck
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London is investigating after a large semi truck hit a person along the interstate in Laurel County. Troopers were called to the scene around the 34-mile marker in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 just after 10:40 Thursday night. The...
Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
Ky. volunteer fire department mourns loss of longtime member
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the life and legacy of Lieutenant Gary Hutton on Wednesday. “He had a beautiful soul. He always wanted to help people wherever he could and do the best he could for others,” his nephew, Joseph Hutton, said. Lt....
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Emergency Management issued a Golden Alert early Friday morning. Officials are looking for Peggy Burton, 68. Burton was last seen leaving her home in Manchester on Tuesday, October 11. She is described as 5′1″ and 165 pounds with red hair. Burton...
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report. WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died. Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8...
North Laurel comes back to beat Whitley County 35-19
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It wasn’t pretty early, but the Jaguars clinched the third spot in the district. After going into halftime down 19-0, North Laurel scored 35 unanswered points to beat Whitley County 35-19. The Jaguars will play at Henry County next week. The Colonels will play South...
Southern Kentucky man arrested, charged with manslaughter
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on Friday following a manslaughter investigation. Officials with the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office found a body on September 18 in a wooded area behind a church after they got a complaint of a bad smell in the area.
Video on social media reportedly shows employee cursing at students
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A video of what appears to be a school employee cursing at several Perry Central High School students is circulating on social media. The video appears to show a male employee cursing at students in a boys restroom. While the circumstances surrounding the incident have not...
Traffic stop leads to several trafficking charges for Knox County man
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Tuesday, October 11. In a news release, they said 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County was pulled over by Deputy Jesse Smith because of canceled tags on Highway 1232.
2nd annual Believers Music Festival underway in Harlan
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A steady buzz fills the Harlan Civic Center as locals stand with their arms raised celebrating the music they love and sharing it with others. “It’s an outreach that we’re trying to do for the community and the surrounding areas to get people more involved in gospel music,” Believers Tabernacle Church Pastor Tim Goshen said.
