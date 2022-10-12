ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder

"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
News-Medical.net

Over-the-counter aspirin effective in preventing blood clots following surgery to repair bone fractures

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

News-Medical.net

Potent antibiotic-loaded bone-cement could be used to treat bone infections

Each year, 700,000 people die due to antibiotic resistance. A growing global population unfortunately generates a growing resistance to established antibiotic treatments -; a threat that has been met with insufficient funding and dwindling inspiration, as commercial incentives for developing new antibiotics have fallen. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, addresses this growing problem in antibiotic development using a novel, interdisciplinary approach to construct a robust, computer-program-generated library of antibiotics and to identify an effective antibiotic for targeted use in a bone cement matrix. This approach could potentially be used to treat bone infections, a common complication after surgical orthopedic procedures. Their results are published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
cohaitungchi.com

Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?

Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes

Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
Medical News Today

What to know about cervical spinal stenosis

Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
nypressnews.com

Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’

In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
Health Digest

What Complications Can Result From Dry Mouth?

Dry mouth (clinically known as xerostomia) is a condition where the salivary glands don't produce enough saliva to keep your mouth wet (via Mayo Clinic). Saliva serves a critical role in maintaining dental health and supporting the digestive process. According to WebMD, adequate saliva production keeps your mouth comfortably hydrated, assists in digestion, prevents bad breath, and protects teeth from decay.
News-Medical.net

Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
News-Medical.net

Mouse model reveals how RNA splicing defects contribute to neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's disease

Researchers have puzzled over the neurodegenerative disorder Alzheimer's disease for decades, but treatments to stop or reverse the disease's effects on the brain have remained elusive. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital recently added an important piece to the puzzle by creating a mouse model that more closely resembles the disease in humans than previous models. The findings appeared today in Nature Aging.
psychologytoday.com

Melatonin and Osteoporosis

Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
News-Medical.net

Bionic pancreas effective at maintaining blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes

A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
labroots.com

Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
Medical News Today

Types of connective tissue disease

Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
