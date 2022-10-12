Read full article on original website
WNDU
MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
abc57.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony to be hosted in honor of the Randolph Mini Park improvements
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Members of the community are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at Randolph Mini Park to honor the new improvements made to the area. Additions include a new playground, basketball court, seating and more. Among the changes is a variety of safety improvements, which includes...
WNDU
Commission approves loan for dinosaur museum on South Bend’s west side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a plan to open a dinosaur museum on the city’s west side by June 2024 moved forward. The South Bend Redevelopment Commission agreed to provide a $2,700,000 loan that would be forgivable if the deadline to open is met. The project calls...
Inside Indiana Business
Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility
The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
WNDU
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The construction of a 23-story Four Winds Hotel in South Bend is far from finished, yet it’s far enough along to start booking some of the space. The hotel is still a work in progress. It is rough around the edges. There are no...
abc57.com
Four Winds Casinos provides update on construction progress at South Bend location
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Four Winds Casinos gave an update on construction progress at Four Winds South Bend, which is now nearly 80% complete. Crews are currently working on an expansion of the casino resort, which includes a 23-story hotel tower with 317...
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend VPA: ‘We’re not slowing down’
South Bend Venues Parks & Arts has been awarded the 2022 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration. The award honors the department’s excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to offer superior park and recreation services. SBVPA Executive Director Aaron Perri says the award is the highest possible recognition in the industry, and the city’s efforts to earn it are just the beginning.
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
22 WSBT
YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony
The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
abc57.com
Next South Bend 2045 Speaker Series event scheduled for October 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next event in the City of South Bend's ongoing 2045 Speaker Series will be held at 6:30 p.m. on October 27 at the St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center. Joshua McCarty, Chief Analytics Researcher with Urban3, will be the guest speaker at the...
WNDU
The newly improved YMCA O’Brien Center gets ready for celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renovations have already brought in hundreds of new members. Thanks to a partnership between the YMCA and South Bend Venus, Parks, and Arts, the O’Brien Center has been revamped. “The YMCA and the VPA came together as a partnership in June of 2020. We’ve...
abc57.com
Walk to Save Lives
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--You can honor those who have died by suicide and help raise awareness at the Suicide Prevention Center's Race to Save Lives—Walk for Hope at Howard Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser that will support the center's program. The Suicide Prevention Center provides educational programming and...
Lake Station, Indiana house destroyed by apparent explosion
An explosion leveled a home in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon.
abc57.com
Elkhart Environmental Center looking for haunted trail actors
ELKHART, Ind. -- If you think you have what it takes to bring the scares, the Elkhart Environmental Center is looking for actors to be a part of their haunted trail. The Haunted Walk Through the Woods event will be on October 21, and actors are needed to provide frights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital
LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
abc57.com
Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit United Way of Southwest Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit the United Way of Southwest Michigan will return from October 22 to October 23. Over 300 discounted appliances will be offered at the site of the former Carson's at Orchards Mall, with all proceeds going to United Way. The appliance...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arcade Opening in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - A new business opening in La Porte should be a major attraction for kids, young and old. Full Tilt Arcade and Pinball at 701 North Fail Road will have its grand opening on Thursday at 3 p.m. Ben Konowitz and Ryan Hart, both of La Porte,...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Benton Harbor (MI)
Benton Harbor in Berrien County is just three miles from St. Joseph Town, Michigan, United States. It has a size of twelve square kilometers and a population of 9,103 in 2022. The town might not be much sizeable, but it has many attractions. These attractions include wineries that make excellent...
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Opens New Office in Michigan City
Northwest Medical Group recently opened a new site in Michigan City to meet the growing demand for its healthcare services in La Porte County. The new medical office is approximately 9,500 square feet and located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Currently, the new medical building houses internal...
abc57.com
Stock up your library with Friends of the Goshen Public Library sale November 17
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Friends of the Goshen Public Library Book Sale will be held on November 17 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the library's auditorium. The book sale features a number of genres and other novelties, like magazines, DVDs and audiobooks, puzzles, and more. Only cash or...
