South Bend, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility

The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
VALPARAISO, IN
South Bend, IN
Inside Indiana Business

South Bend VPA: ‘We’re not slowing down’

South Bend Venues Parks & Arts has been awarded the 2022 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration. The award honors the department’s excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to offer superior park and recreation services. SBVPA Executive Director Aaron Perri says the award is the highest possible recognition in the industry, and the city’s efforts to earn it are just the beginning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Next South Bend 2045 Speaker Series event scheduled for October 27

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next event in the City of South Bend's ongoing 2045 Speaker Series will be held at 6:30 p.m. on October 27 at the St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center. Joshua McCarty, Chief Analytics Researcher with Urban3, will be the guest speaker at the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Walk to Save Lives

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--You can honor those who have died by suicide and help raise awareness at the Suicide Prevention Center's Race to Save Lives—Walk for Hope at Howard Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser that will support the center's program. The Suicide Prevention Center provides educational programming and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Environmental Center looking for haunted trail actors

ELKHART, Ind. -- If you think you have what it takes to bring the scares, the Elkhart Environmental Center is looking for actors to be a part of their haunted trail. The Haunted Walk Through the Woods event will be on October 21, and actors are needed to provide frights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
ELKHART, IN
CBS Chicago

Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
LAKE STATION, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arcade Opening in La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - A new business opening in La Porte should be a major attraction for kids, young and old. Full Tilt Arcade and Pinball at 701 North Fail Road will have its grand opening on Thursday at 3 p.m. Ben Konowitz and Ryan Hart, both of La Porte,...
LA PORTE, IN
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Benton Harbor (MI)

Benton Harbor in Berrien County is just three miles from St. Joseph Town, Michigan, United States. It has a size of twelve square kilometers and a population of 9,103 in 2022. The town might not be much sizeable, but it has many attractions. These attractions include wineries that make excellent...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
nwi.life

Northwest Medical Group Opens New Office in Michigan City

Northwest Medical Group recently opened a new site in Michigan City to meet the growing demand for its healthcare services in La Porte County. The new medical office is approximately 9,500 square feet and located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Currently, the new medical building houses internal...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

