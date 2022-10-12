Read full article on original website
Related
KGLO News
DNR fines Britt farmer for repeated failures to file manure management plans
BRITT — A Britt farmer has been fined $2000 after repeated failures to submit manure management plan updates and fees to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR says Mike Hejlik has an animal feeding operation at 830 200th Street in Britt that consists of two confinement buildings housing 2400 swine grow to finish and a 960 unit swine nursery.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Change of Venue Request Granted In Milford Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A man accused of murdering a woman outside of a Milford business earlier this year has been granted a change of venue for his upcoming jury trial. Online court records show the jury trial for Christian Goyne-Yarns will begin on December 6th in Buena Vista County after a motion was filed with Judge Carl Petersen.
KIMT
Mason City man to stand trial over three pounds of meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man allegedly caught with around three pounds of methamphetamine. Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy with intent to deliver meth. He was arrested the morning of September 28 after Pulido was...
KAAL-TV
Emergency medical services on the ballot in northern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A few counties in northeast Iowa have to rely on ambulance services of other communities. That could change this November. On the ballot in northern Iowa, voters will decide whether or not the county can collect taxes to fund emergency medical services in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigcountry1077.com
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea bar owners investigated for gambling; trial set for one
(ABC 6 New) – The owners of Eddie’s Bar in Albert Lea appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of gambling in their own leased property. Stacia St. Romain faces two charges of gambling–lessor of premises may not participate in lawful gambling. He was sentenced to...
KIMT
Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning
MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGLO News
Cerro Gordo supervisors start process of taking bids for new Mason City secondary roads building
MASON C ITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has approved starting the bid process for the construction of a new secondary roads building to replace the current Mason City building. Gary Anderson of SA Architects says site work will likely start on April 1st, but the...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Mason City Man Jailed on Palo Alto County Drug Warrants
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Mason City man was arrested early last week on active arrest warrants out of Palo Alto County for alleged drug offenses. Sheriff John King tells KICD News 41-year-old Jose Santos Najera was taken into custody last Monday morning for third offense possession of a controlled substance and possession drug paraphernalia.
iheart.com
Our first Feed the Farmer winner is Russ Neave in Humboldt County
As we show our appreciation to Iowa's Farmers by feeding them during this busy harvest season, our friends at Beck's Hybrids delivered a hot meal to Russ Neave and his harvest crew near Gilmore City:. The Hot Roast Beef from Linda Kay's in West Bend hit the spot for Russ...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Curlew Man Arrested on Drug Warrant
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Curlew man has been arrested on multiple warrant charging with drug and other offenses. 57-year-old Shayne Brodersen was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a arrant out of Polk County that carried charges of possession of of methamphetamine, second degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KIMT
$250,000 going to Hancock County sewer project
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Hancock County community is sharing in more than $3.3 million in water and sewer grants approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). $250,000 has been awarded to Crystal Lake for sanitary sewer improvement. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $683,800.
KCRG.com
Judge pushes back trial for Iowa man accused of killing woman, placing her head on stick
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial has been pushed back for an Osage man accused of killing a woman he just met. 22-year-old Nathan Gilmore is charged with killing Angela Bradbury back in 2021. In an August 19th, 2022 interview with police, Gilmore reportedly claimed he met up...
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Town Has To Get New Oversight Of Its Drinking Water System
Orleans, Iowa — A small town near one of the Iowa Great Lakes has to set up new oversight of its drinking water supply. For the past eight decades, the City of Orleans has been buying its drinking water from the City of Spirit Lake. Orleans City Attorney Don Hemphill says the Department of Natural Resources wants someone to be responsible for the quality of the water that comes out of the town’s taps and Spirit Lake has notified Orleans it does not want to assume responsibility for the water distribution system in Orleans.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Dickinson County Approves Snow Removal Contracts With Local Communities
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– An official plan is place for how snow will be removed from Dickinson County roads that share jurisdiction with three local communities. Assistant County Engineer Cole Budach says the plans approved Tuesday with the cities of Arnolds Park, Lake Park and Okoboji basically take the place of overall maintenance agreements only giving responsibility to the county during the winter months.
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
KAAL-TV
Winners announced at 2022 NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala
(ABC 6 News) – The 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrated North Iowa’s entrepreneurs at a special recognition event on Tuesday evening. The event was held at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City and entrepreneurs and businesses across North Iowa were honored in 4 distinct categories. In all, 13 finalists were named with winners announced at the gala.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Church Hosts Talk On Awareness For Human Trafficking
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Human trafficking can be a difficult subject to talk about especially when looking at the number of people directly affected but that is the calling a member of the Catholic faith has followed in hopes of bringing more awareness. Sister Shirley Fineran is the founder of...
Comments / 1