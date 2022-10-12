ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobson, NC

Bladen Journal

Setting up for a showdown

ELIZABETHTOWN — After snapping a six-game losing streak, Fairmont will look to continue the momentum this week when the Golden Tornadoes travel to East Bladen for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Fairmont (2-6, 1-3 Southeastern) beat West Bladen 18-0 last week, a similar contest to last year’s 20-8 win over...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Recruiting: Can the Heels seal the deal and land 2023 four-star Zayden High?

In case any of you are out of the loop when it comes to the recruitment of 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High, let me get you up to speed: High made his way to Chapel Hill for his official visit during Hurricane Ian, and from the sounds of it his trip went really well. He spoke very highly of his visit itself, and it helps a lot that he would get a good amount of playing time right away with Pete Nance graduating after this season. All and all, you couldn’t hope for a more successful official visit.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Dobson, NC
Falcon, NC
247Sports

UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown

A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
insideradio.com

Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson

Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson moves from part-time night host to middays at Beasley Media Group urban contemporary “Foxy 99” WZFX Fayetteville, NC. She succeeds Tradia McCoy, who exits. “We’re extremely excited to have Babydoll in the driver seat for midday on Foxy 99,” PD Kenny J said...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $700,000 lottery prize from $10 scratch-off

LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — Jose Romero-Garcia, of Lenoir, bought a $10 scratch-off and collected a $700,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Romero-Garcia bought his winning Scorching Hot 7s ticket from Cheek’s Convenience & Grill on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal […]
Brian Williams
WBTW News13

North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

‘Pawn Stars’ headed to NC, looking for audience members

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather

BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
BOONE, NC
#Falcons#Golden Eagles#The Eagles#American Football#Battle Of The Birds#Surry Central#East Bend
Up and Coming Weekly

Fort Bragg no more, Fort Liberty is official

The Department of Defense announced on Oct. 6 that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a memo accepting the recommendations of a congressionally authorized commission to rename U.S. military installations honoring Confederate soldiers. This included nine army installations, Fort Bragg among them. The Naming Commission, which first met...
FORT BRAGG, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Arizona Cardinals
Football
Sports
WSAZ

Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those...

