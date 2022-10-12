Read full article on original website
Setting up for a showdown
ELIZABETHTOWN — After snapping a six-game losing streak, Fairmont will look to continue the momentum this week when the Golden Tornadoes travel to East Bladen for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Fairmont (2-6, 1-3 Southeastern) beat West Bladen 18-0 last week, a similar contest to last year’s 20-8 win over...
GHOE sells out 10 days before A&T-Campbell Game
If you haven't gotten your tickets to the GHOE game, you are too late. The post GHOE sells out 10 days before A&T-Campbell Game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
UNC Recruiting: Can the Heels seal the deal and land 2023 four-star Zayden High?
In case any of you are out of the loop when it comes to the recruitment of 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High, let me get you up to speed: High made his way to Chapel Hill for his official visit during Hurricane Ian, and from the sounds of it his trip went really well. He spoke very highly of his visit itself, and it helps a lot that he would get a good amount of playing time right away with Pete Nance graduating after this season. All and all, you couldn’t hope for a more successful official visit.
North Carolina makes cut for five-star Trentyn Flowers
The UNC basketball recruit is one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2024.
UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown
A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
Oldest Lumbee WWII veteran laid to rest
PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. flag that waves before the Tribal Administration Complex in Pembroke could be seen flying at half-st
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson
Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson moves from part-time night host to middays at Beasley Media Group urban contemporary “Foxy 99” WZFX Fayetteville, NC. She succeeds Tradia McCoy, who exits. “We’re extremely excited to have Babydoll in the driver seat for midday on Foxy 99,” PD Kenny J said...
North Carolina man wins $700,000 lottery prize from $10 scratch-off
LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — Jose Romero-Garcia, of Lenoir, bought a $10 scratch-off and collected a $700,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Romero-Garcia bought his winning Scorching Hot 7s ticket from Cheek’s Convenience & Grill on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal […]
North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to NC, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fort Bragg no more, Fort Liberty is official
The Department of Defense announced on Oct. 6 that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a memo accepting the recommendations of a congressionally authorized commission to rename U.S. military installations honoring Confederate soldiers. This included nine army installations, Fort Bragg among them. The Naming Commission, which first met...
Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded police for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those...
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
Pittsylvania County: North Carolina man dead from injuries in single-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling south on Route 622, when the vehicle off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Charlene Perkins Doyle, 62,...
Over five pounds of cocaine found in North Carolina raid
Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff's Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening.
