ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jm52N_0iVvJOM200
Staff refuel car at a PetroChina gas station in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province of China. Zhang Yun/China News Service via Getty Images
  • OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago.
  • The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer.
  • OPEC also revised down its projections for global demand growth in 2022 and 2023.

OPEC made a sharp reversal its in forecast for Chinese oil demand while downgrading its projections for global demand in 2022 and 2023.

The cartel now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 bpd only a month ago. Beijing has shuttered several provinces to stem a rebound in COVID-19 outbreaks which has thus far dampened the country's appetite for crude.

The sudden, negative swing in its forecast for China, which is the world's top importer of crude, coincided with lower guidance worldwide.

OPEC cut its demand growth view for 2022 by 460,000 bpd to 2.64 million bpd and for 2023 by 360,000 bpd to 2.34 million bpd.

OPEC cited "the extension of China's zero-Covid-19 restrictions in some regions, economic challenges in OECD Europe, and inflationary pressures in other key economies" as reasons for the lower outlook this year.

Brent crude oil prices were down 1.85% at $92.55 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate fell 2% to $87.51.

The new outlook comes a week after OPEC slashed its production quota by 2 million bpd, which drew stark criticism from the Biden administration and even a vow to re-evaluate US relations with Riyadh.

President Joe Biden has been critical of de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia in recent days, and his White House has accused OPEC of siding with Russia in response to the output cut.

Comments / 136

Scott
2d ago

The one good thing that came out of the pandemic was showing just how inconsistent and unreliable Chinese manufacturing is. America needs to bring its manufacturing home. We cannot be held hostage by a communist nation if we manufacture our good in-house!!

Reply(19)
59
michael pitts
2d ago

I'd to now why heating oil is over 5 dollars a gallon here in the north east going to be a lot of people freezing this winter

Reply(20)
27
Harvey Saul
2d ago

so in other words they already stocked up on cheap Russian oil and don't need OPEC's over priced oil...

Reply(4)
23
Related
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Linus Business#Business Economics#Oil Demand#Business Industry#Chinese#West Texas
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Russia partners like China and India expressing concerns over Ukraine may have forced Putin's hand and driven him to try and end the war quickly, Russia scholar says

Some of Putin's global partners expressed concerns about his war in Ukraine last week. Days later, Putin escalated the war by announcing military mobilization and threatening nuclear warfare. A Russia expert told Insider Putin may have acted out of fear of straining relationships with nations like China and India. Russian...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

82K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy