On October 21 and 22, Huckleberry Mountain Farms in Pinnacle will host a hayride for all to enjoy along with an antique tractor show, tractor games, pedal pull, kiddie train rides, parade of power, evening bonfires and marshmallow roasting, as well as good food. The hayride lasts approximately one hour on hand built covered wagons with wooden seats pulled by antique tractors down a two-mile trail mostly through the woods. The journey begins at the Shop near Pilot Mountain. Guests will pass by the Saw Mill where many evenings have been spent with great conversations and nice cool breezes with the Big Pinnacle of Pilot Mountain looming overhead. The hayride will travel through a field of pumpkins, leaving civilization behind.

PINNACLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO