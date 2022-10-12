Read full article on original website
Related
Lenoir man nabs $700K lottery scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lenoir man was the lucky recipient of a $700,000 scratch-off, North Carolina Lottery announced. Lenoir resident Jose Romero-Garcia bought a Scorching Hot 7s ticket at Cheek’s Convenience store on Blowing Rock Boulevard and took home $497,073 after taxes. The ticket purchased was s a$10 ticket and the prize […]
Caldwell County man wins $700,000 from $10 scratch-off
Jose Romero-Garcia, of Lenoir, bought a $10 scratch-off and collected a $700,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
WXII 12
Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
Mount Airy News
Sonker Festival now set for Oct. 29
After being thwarted by the coronavirus for two years, and Hurricane Ian more recently, the Surry County Sonker Festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 29. The 41st-annual fall event originally was set for Oct. 1 at the historic Edwards-Franklin House, but postponed due to bad weather anticipated locally that weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
wccbcharlotte.com
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Pawn Stars' to make stop in Winston-Salem. Here's how to be in the audience.
“Pawn Stars” will be filming in Winston-Salem Oct. 15-17 and is looking for audience members. The reality series on the History channel features the colorful world of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The late Richard Harrison, a former Lexington resident, gained national fame...
1 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in High Point on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash involved a truck and a sedan at Green Drive and South Main Street. A building was damaged in the crash. Minor injuries have been reported. This is a […]
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
Elkin Tribune
Wine Symposium to be held Nov. 16
DOBSON — The 2022 Southeastern United Grape and Wine Symposium is set to run on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will explore the theme “Sustainability: Continuous Improvement.”. The symposium is being presented by Surry Community College’s Shelton-Badgett N.C. Center for Viticulture & Enology...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bobcat unveils $70M Statesville manufacturing expansion
STATESVILLE, N.C. — In July 2021, leaders of Doosan Bobcat North America, which includes the Bobcat brand, broke ground on a $70 million expansion of its Statesville manufacturing facility. That expansion is now completed, making the location among the largest Bobcat Co. facilities in the world after it more than doubled in size.
Elkin Tribune
York named ECS Beginning Teacher of the Year
The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Beginning Teacher of the Year (BTOY) process was developed to honor beginning teachers and to retain teachers who show promise as excellent teachers and education leaders in North Carolina public schools and public charter schools. A selection committee consisting of a retired educator and business partners chose Mrs. Kaley York as the Elkin City Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year. Mrs. York is an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Elkin High School. This is Mrs. York’s second year teaching.
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
thestokesnews.com
Huckleberry Mountain Farms to host classic hayrides, tractors, and views
On October 21 and 22, Huckleberry Mountain Farms in Pinnacle will host a hayride for all to enjoy along with an antique tractor show, tractor games, pedal pull, kiddie train rides, parade of power, evening bonfires and marshmallow roasting, as well as good food. The hayride lasts approximately one hour on hand built covered wagons with wooden seats pulled by antique tractors down a two-mile trail mostly through the woods. The journey begins at the Shop near Pilot Mountain. Guests will pass by the Saw Mill where many evenings have been spent with great conversations and nice cool breezes with the Big Pinnacle of Pilot Mountain looming overhead. The hayride will travel through a field of pumpkins, leaving civilization behind.
13-year-old killed in head-on dirt bike crash with pickup truck, North Carolina troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 13-year-old died following a dirt bike crash in Alexander County this weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday on Barrett Mountain Road. 13-year-old Taylorsville resident Skylar Chapman was found suffering from injuries and was taken […]
WBTV
City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
macaronikid.com
The Taylorsville Apple Festival Returns for the 32nd time!
The Taylorsville Apple Festival is returning this year after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Festivities will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, rain or shine. This festival boasts more than 450 booths and vendors offering a variety of apple products,...
ourdavie.com
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
Comments / 0