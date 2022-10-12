ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California

When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Ways College Students Can Make the Most of Professional Networking Sites

When it comes to social media, many of us, especially Gen Zers, go the extra mile to make sure our profiles are aesthetic. However, most of us don't put that same dedication toward professional networking platforms, which could be hindering potential job opportunities. According to recent data from LinkedIn, job...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Big gaps as generational wealth is set to change hands, study finds

With $84 trillion in generational wealth poised to change hands primarily from the baby boomers to Gen X and millennials through 2045—and an estimated $12 trillion going to philanthropy—younger investor/philanthropists are revealing much different priorities and views on how to manage and disburse their inheritance, a study from Bank of America finds.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

4 generations of workers preparing for retirement amid uncertain future: report

Seventy-six percent of workers among four generations say their life priorities have changed as a result of the pandemic, and 56% cite saving for retirement as a financial priority, according to survey results released Wednesday from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with Transamerica Institute. The survey looked...
