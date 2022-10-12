Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia midterm elections: What to know about voting in Mon County
Election season is here, and West Virginians will soon cast their ballots for a number of county, state and federal offices, as well as four proposed amendments to the state constitution. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the voter registration deadline in West Virginia to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Early...
Kanawha County Republican Party “A Vote for the 4 Amendments is a Vote 4 Freedom”
Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee has examined all four constitutional amendments and wholeheartedly supports all four. The four amendments are each a step toward more freedom. Amendment 1 – Freedom from Court Overreach. Amendment 2 – Freedom from Over-Taxation. Amendment 3 – Freedom of Churches from Government Interference...
woay.com
Governor Justice requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for Summer 2022 flooding
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces he has formally requested federal assistance for severe weather and flood damages from July 12 to August 15. West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal precipitation, experiencing 24 hours of rainfall. The prolonged weather resulted in flooded homes, schools, and businesses, washed-out roads, and miles of damaged sewage lines.
Passage of the 4th Amendment Proposal on Election Day would be an absolutely GAME CHANGER for Public Education in West Virginia
What is the 4th Amendment ballot proposal? In short, if this proposal passes on November 8th it would be an absolute GAME CHANGER (ALL CAPS) for public education in WV. Before one can sincerely and objectively consider this proposal, one must first be willing to acknowledge that our Public Education System is broken and can, in fact, be repaired. An objective look at how our system ranks nationally should be enough to motivate all of us to stop this embarrassing trend. Our teachers deserve much better than what they are getting from the WVDE and our students absolutely deserve a better education than they are receiving. Lowering course standards and subsequently bragging about high graduation rates should never be a substitute for actually graduating students who have a firm grasp on basic mathematics, reading comprehension, science and understanding early American, state, and World History, basic civics, personal finance. This is where the rubber meets the road.
WVNT-TV
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
West Virginia says political signs are not allowed on state rights-of-way
With the November general election quickly approaching, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) would like to remind the public that West Virginia law prohibits campaign signs on all state rights-of-way. WVDOT workers around the state have been instructed to remove any campaign signs found on state rights-of-way pursuant to state law. Confiscated signs will […]
Metro News
Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter
Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
How much legal marijuana tax money are Ohio and West Virginia leaving on the table?
(WTRF) – Last week, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people with Federal offenses for marijuana possession, reigniting the conversation around marijuana legalization. A finance website called The Motley Fool recently released a report on state tax revenue from legalized recreational weed. In total, all states took in $10.4 billion, not including medical marijuana. They […]
WTOV 9
Underinvested for decades, West Virginia putting big money in infrastructure
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has received millions of dollars from the federal government to tackle the on-going road conditions problem. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has released more than $749 million for the 2023 fiscal year to West Virginia for bridges, roadways, tunnels, infrastructure and more.
Metro News
Governor publicly supports another pay raise for West Virginia educators
Gov. Jim Justice publicly acknowledged his support for another raise for public educators, although he didn’t guarantee its passage. “I believe we should reward the very people who are helping us,” Justice said during a briefing today. The Charleston Gazette-Mail first reported that the governor floated another pay...
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation, are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more that 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
woay.com
Capito and Manchin announce $4.6 million for Behavioral Health Care in West Virginia
$1,678,044 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics Program:. $1,000,000 – Valley HealthCare System CCBHC Initiative (Morgantown) $1,000,000 – Prestera CCBHC-IA Initiative (Huntington) $1,000,000 – FMRS CCBHC Improvement Initiative (Beckley)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gov. Justice confident of fourth state employee pay raise
CHARLESTON — With tax surpluses in West Virginia already nearing half a billion dollars one-fourth of the way through the current fiscal year, Gov. Jim Justice said he was confident that the state can swing a fourth pay increase for state employees. Speaking during his Tuesday COVID-19 virtual briefing...
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
WTRF
Monster trout coming to West Virginia waterways
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout. The program will span the weeks of Oct. 17...
wchstv.com
Justice continues to urge Amendment 2 rejection; Blair says governor misleading public
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The debate continues to be heated over who would benefit the most from a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot in West Virginia and whether the state can afford to take the risk. Gov. Jim Justice, in Wyoming County Monday, continued to urge voters...
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
columnsfairmontstate.com
Amendment 4: An Assault on West Virginia’s Education System
As West Virginians across the state prepare to head to the polls, debate about a proposed amendment on the ballot has begun. If passed, Amendment 4 would allow the state legislature to have ultimate control over what is taught in classrooms across the state. Politicians, not education experts would control state instruction and curriculum. If they disagree with the proposed curriculum, Amendment 4 gives them the option to simply override the experts who drafted it. A majority is necessary for it to be added to the state constitution.
Report: Federal officials investigating West Virginia jail
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report.The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility."The federal government is in the process of investigating the facility, and the integrity of that investigation is of the utmost importance to the WV Department of Homeland Security," said Morgan Switzer, deputy general counsel for the state agency said in an email to the newspaper.The jail in Beaver has been the "subject...
CBS Austin
Report: Parts of West Virginia at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent report from a nonprofit group said some West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, but an organization that represents those industries disputes the data. The report from the Clean Air Task...
