What is the 4th Amendment ballot proposal? In short, if this proposal passes on November 8th it would be an absolute GAME CHANGER (ALL CAPS) for public education in WV. Before one can sincerely and objectively consider this proposal, one must first be willing to acknowledge that our Public Education System is broken and can, in fact, be repaired. An objective look at how our system ranks nationally should be enough to motivate all of us to stop this embarrassing trend. Our teachers deserve much better than what they are getting from the WVDE and our students absolutely deserve a better education than they are receiving. Lowering course standards and subsequently bragging about high graduation rates should never be a substitute for actually graduating students who have a firm grasp on basic mathematics, reading comprehension, science and understanding early American, state, and World History, basic civics, personal finance. This is where the rubber meets the road.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO