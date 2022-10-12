Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
brooklynvegan.com
The B-52’s played Beacon Theatre on farewell tour (pics, video, setlist), add final hometown show
The B-52's are on what they're saying is their final tour, which stopped in NYC for the first of two nights at Beacon Theatre on Thursday (10/13). After screening a video presentation of the band's history (and including a character, played by Fred Armisen, interviewing a lobster, who came out onstage at the end of the show), they took the stage, bringing a party with them. The years haven't dulled their enthusiasm (nor their vocals) and it was a fun night filled with lots of hits, including "Private Idaho," "Love Shack," "Give Me Back My Man," "Roam," "Planet Claire," "Rock Lobster" (which closed out the night), and more. See pictures by P Squared, along with the setlist and fan-taken video clips, below.
brooklynvegan.com
Winter tells us about the influences behind her shoegazy new album ‘What Kind of Blue Are You?’
Winter, aka dream-pop artist Samira Winter, is not shy about the musical influences behind her terrific new album What Kind of Blue Are You? -- a mix of '80s/'90s shoegaze and indie which she wears like a badge of honor. She also uses them to color her excellent songs, not relying on mere pastiche. We asked her to run through some of the album's biggest influences, which include some obvious ones (My Bloody Valentine, The Sundays), as well as a few things that you might not expect. Read her annotated list and give the album a spin below.
brooklynvegan.com
Win tix to AVAIL’s NYC shows with Paint It Black, Deadguy, Suicide Machines & more
AVAIL return to NYC later this month for their first headlining NYC shows since their 2019 reunion tour, on October 21 and 22 at Irving Plaza. As mentioned, they have killer support lined up for these: night one has Paint it Black (playing their first NYC show in eight years), LIHC vets Kill Your Idols, and newer NJHC band School of Drugs, and night two is with reunited ska-punk greats The Suicide Machines, recently-reunited metalcore legends Deadguy, and NJ's Fuck It...I Quit! Tickets for both nights are still available, and we're giving away a pair for your choice of dates! Enter for a chance to win below.
brooklynvegan.com
Watch The Wonder Years’ new documentary ft. Mark Hoppus & more
The Wonder Years have released a new documentary, Coughing Out Embers. The doc follows the making of their new album The Hum Goes On Forever, with commentary by vocalist Dan Campbell, producers Steve Everett and Will Yip, blink-182's Mark Hoppus (who co-wrote "Wyatt's Song (Your Name)"), and poet and author Hanif Abdurraqib. Watch it below.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] The Dogs of Manhattan: A Portrait of 90's New York City Dog Walking Culture
Found at a New Zealand garage sale by redditor pangium, this vintage documentary from 1998 highlights dog culture in Manhattan at that time. Enjoy!. Years ago I was picking through the VHS tapes at a garage sale in Westmere (my childhood neighbourhood in Auckland, New Zealand). I was looking for unlabeled tapes in the chance of finding old, taped TV shows or home movies or something. The woman running the sale told me she had chucked all those sorts of tapes out the week before. She asked me what sort of tapes I was after and I told her I was looking for ‘oddities’. She looked puzzled but a little while later came out of the house with a blank tape in a clear case. She told me it was a documentary an old friend of hers had made in the 90s and that she’d always intended on digitalising it, but knew realistically that she would probably never get around to it. She said it sounded like the sort of thing I was looking for and gave it to me for free. A few days later I watched the tape and it was indeed exactly the sort of thing I was looking for.
pix11.com
Smokey Robinson returns to New York City, holds first show in eight years
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Smokey Robinson is set to perform in New York City this weekend for the first time in eight years. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about his music and legacy. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
Abbott Elementary Star & Westchester Native Celebrates 30th Birthday
One of my favorite shows growing up was Everybody Hates Chris. For those of you who don't remember or don't know, Everybody Hates Chris was a sitcom inspired by the memories of the teenage years of comedian Chris Rock which ran for four seasons. I thought the show was hilarious, and it introduced me to Terry Crews, who has become one of my favorite actors and personalities. The couldn't come together without the titular character, Chris, and the actor who played him, Tyler James Williams.
brooklynvegan.com
Dougie Poole announces new LP ‘The Rainbow Wheel of Death,” shares title track
Brooklyn country artist Dougie Poole has announced his second album, The Rainbow Wheel of Death, which will be out February 24 via Wharf Cat Records. He made this one with producer Katie Von Schleicher (Purple Mountains, Neko Case) and recorded it live in the studio with his band. The album...
brooklynvegan.com
Ridgewood, Queens named 4th coolest neighborhood in the world
Ridgewood residents, get ready for your rents to rise: Time Out New York has just named the Queens neighborhood the fourth coolest neighborhood in the world, beating out Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Astoria, the Lower East Side, Harlem, Bushwick and any other NYC neighborhood you can think of. (It was the only spot in all five boroughs to make the list, which has 51 neighborhoods total.) Here's their blurb:
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Oct. 13 - 16)
The season has changed and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci film new TV show ‘Bupkis’ on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If there’s one thing Pete Davidson loves to do, it’s bring serious star power to Staten Island. The Staten Island native, 28, was spotted in Great Kills on Wednesday filming his autobiographical comedy TV show “Bupkis” alongside Joe Pesci. Davidson, Pesci...
Black Americans Are Leading a Vegan Movement
For these Harlem restaurants, embracing the power of plants is a delicious—and necessary—form of resistance. A blender noisily blitzes a concoction of chopped fruit and kale at Uptown Veg in New York City’s East Harlem, the sound punctuated by the thud of knives butchering ingredients on chopping blocks. But the cleavers aren’t chopping meat. Known for its Caribbean-inspired meals, this family-owned restaurant, which has been dishing out customizable platters from a hot-food bar for over a decade, only serves plant-based dishes.
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Secrets of Green-Wood Cemetery In NYC
1. A famous bell tower inspired the cemetery’s chapel. The architectural firm of Warren & Wetmore has left its mark across the city, designing some of the city’s most prominent buildings in the early 20th century, including Grand Central Terminal and Chelsea Piers. The Green-Wood Chapel stands alongside those famed buildings.
evgrieve.com
About those fireworks last night on the East River
We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
Complex
Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Arrives in New York
Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition is landing in New York City. The traveling exhibit launched more than a year ago in celebration of its eponymous founder’s bicentennial birthday. It debuted on Aug. 4, 2021 at the Vuitton family home in Asnières-sur-Seine, France before heading to Marina Bay in Singapore and Los Angeles. The Manhattan event, which will mark the final stop, will kick off this week at the iconic Barneys New York building on Madison Avenue, where visitors can honor the fashion house’s legacy.
New York Alternative-Rock Station That Was Once Home to Howard Stern Flips Format to News Talk
New York City alternative rock station 92.3, which was once home to Howard Stern, will sign off on October 27 as Audacy flips the format to News radio 1010 WINS on the FM frequency. Alt 92.3 brand manager Mike Kaplan — who exited as program director of Los Angeles alt-rock station KROQ in March and as format vice president for Audacy’s portfolio of alternative stations (both positions are now held by Kevin Weatherly) — will remain through the transitional phase. Alt 92.3 will move to Audacy’s streaming platform, 92.3 HD2 and nationwide via the Audacy app and website. The station’s Twitter,...
Flashbak
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
hobokengirl.com
Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck Spotted at Augustino’s in Hoboken
Local favorite Augustino’s, located at 1104 Washington Street, is beloved by Hoboken neighbors and visitors, and is known to be a hot spot for celebrity sightings. This iconic Italian restaurant has been the location of many star sightings over the years, and this week another A-list celeb visited the red-awning restaurant in uptown Hoboken. Johnny Depp, who is currently on tour performing with Jeff Beck, visited the restaurant earlier this week. Read on to learn more about this quintessential Hoboken spot and why Johnny Depp was in town.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
