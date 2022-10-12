Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Pakistan Arrests Opposition MP for Tweeting Against Powerful Military Chief
ISLAMABAD — Authorities in Pakistan arrested a veteran opposition lawmaker on sedition charges Thursday after he had criticized the country’s powerful military chief. Senator Azam Swati, who represents the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former prime minister Imran Khan in the upper house of parliament, was taken into custody in a predawn raid on his residence in the capital, Islamabad.
Voice of America
Former Chief Justice Among 4 Killed in Insurgent Attacks in Pakistan
Islamabad — A roadside bombing and a separate gun attack Friday in southwestern Pakistan killed at least four people, including a former chief justice. The deadly late-evening violence occurred in sparsely populated Baluchistan province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan. Officials said that an improvised explosive device hit two vehicles...
Voice of America
Jeremy Hunt Brought in From the Cold as UK's New Finance Minister
London — Jeremy Hunt was named Britain's new finance minister on Friday, the latest senior ministerial role for the self-proclaimed entrepreneur regarded by many in his Conservative Party as a safe pair of hands but whose days in top jobs had seemed over. After being the longest-serving health secretary...
U.K.・
Voice of America
India’s Top Court Fails to Settle Issue of Wearing Hijabs in Classrooms
New Delhi — A two-judge bench of India’s Supreme Court has expressed opposing views on whether students can wear the Muslim headscarf in classrooms, a contentious issue that had sparked widespread protests earlier this year and become a flashpoint over the rights of minorities. The southern Karnataka state...
Voice of America
Uganda Media Activists Say Computer Law Meant to Silence Government Critics
Kampala, Uganda — Media freedom activists in Uganda have decried President Yoweri Museveni's signing of the Computer Misuse Act into law, saying its vague wording will be used to silence government critics. The law, which Museveni signed Thursday, bans the use of social media to publish, distribute or share...
Voice of America
Thousands From Rival Tunisian Parties Protest President Saied
Tunis — Two rival Tunisian opposition groups staged one of the biggest days of protest so far against President Kais Saied on Saturday, denouncing his moves to consolidate political power as public anger grows over fuel and food shortages. Thousands of supporters from the Islamist Ennahda party and the...
Voice of America
As Iran Protesters Demand Regime Change, How Should West Respond?
Anti-government protests are continuing across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month. She had been arrested by Iran’s morality police for ‘unsuitable attire’. Where might the protests lead – and how should the West respond? Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America
Biden to Work With Congress on Consequences for Saudi Arabia
Congressional Democrats are introducing legislation to suspend US arms sales to Saudi Arabia after the kingdom sided with Russia to cut oil production at last week's OPEC+ meeting. The White House says President Joe Biden is open to working closely with Congress to "recalibrate" ties with Riyadh. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
UN Security Council Considers Haiti Sanctions, Targeting Gang Leader 'Barbecue'
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is considering creating a sanctions regime to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace, security or stability of Haiti, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Thursday. The first person to be...
Voice of America
US Stands With 'Brave Women of Iran,' Biden, Top Aides Say
Irvine, california / Washington — President Joe Biden said Friday that he was "stunned" by the mass protests in Iran, which has seen its biggest wave of demonstrations in years after the death of a young woman arrested by the country's morality police. "I want you to know that...
