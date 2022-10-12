Read full article on original website
BBC
Neymar: Brazil forward faces call for five-year prison term over transfer to Barcelona
A Brazilian investment firm has called for Neymar to face a five-year prison sentence when he stands trial next week on fraud and corruption charges relating to his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013. DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to the Brazil forward at the time, argues...
Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda
Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas] would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year
More than 35,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year. Some 539 people were detected on Monday in 13 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 35,233. This is more than the whole of 2021, when 28,561...
U.K.・
Rwanda deportation: Asylum seeker ‘treated like animal’ in UK launches legal challenge against electronic tag
An asylum seeker electronically tagged by the government after being selected for removal to Rwanda is launching a legal challenge.The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said that after being tortured and trafficked in Sudan and Libya he has been treated “like an animal” in the UK.A psychiatric report found that being forced to wear a tag had worsened his mental health, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and increased the risk of self-harm and suicide.His legal representatives are applying for a judicial review of the Home Office’s “electronic monitoring expansion pilot”, which applies tags normally...
It's a good time to be an American in Britain, as the pound declines in value
A stumbling British pound and surging U.S. dollar have left Brits feeling glum and plenty of Americans feeling gleeful.
KAAL-TV
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
People with disabilities left out of climate planning
When the inevitable hurricanes threaten New Orleans, it’s hard for India Scott to figure where to go. In the city where she was born and raised, she’s stayed in hotels, relief shelters and, during Hurricane Katrina, in the famously overcrowded Superdome. But it is always a gamble choosing...
104.1 WIKY
Cycling-Britain, Italy win team pursuits at world championships
(Reuters) – Britain toppled Olympic champions Italy to claim the men’s team pursuit world title in a thrilling final at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in France on Thursday. Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ethan Vernon helped Britain win their first title in the discipline since 2018, clocking...
KAAL-TV
Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
IMF meetings have exposed the fragmentation of the global economy
The message from last week’s annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund was clear. War, pandemic and rampant inflation have put the global economy under severe strain. The mood was edgy, often fractious. The Americans had a go at Saudi Arabia for orchestrating production curbs designed to push up...
Home Office taken to court over ‘pre-settled status’ rules for EU citizens
British government ministers are being taken to court by a body chaired by the former leader of the Conservatives in the EU parliament, over allegations the government is breaking the law on EU citizens’ rights post-Brexit. The Independent Monitoring Authority claims 2.6 million EU citizens are at automatic risk...
Gary Lineker criticises Home Office treatment of refugee he hosted
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker has criticised the Home Office’s treatment of a refugee who stayed in his home.The 61-year-old former England striker revealed how he took in a 26-year-old man who was caught up in a military coup and escaped 18 months of imprisonment, only to endure “hell” in the UK’s asylum system.The comments were published on the day he was found to have breached BBC impartiality rules over a comment he made about the Conservative Party having links to “Russian donors” earlier this year.Lineker, one of the BBC’s highest paid presenters, previously offered his Surrey home...
ng-sportingnews.com
Matildas Women's World Cup draw scenarios 2023: Best and worst possible groups for Australia
The 2023 Women's World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand with the Matildas hoping to be genuine contenders for the title. Australia have often fallen short of expectations at Women's World Cups and have never made it past the quarter-finals. In 2019, the Matildas were knocked out...
Airbus 'turns page' on Brexit but presses UK on helicopters, space
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The head of planemaker Airbus "turned the page" on the planemker's past opposition to Brexit and pledged to keep wings production in Britain, but said the European aerospace giant hoped to be "better understood" on helicopters and space.
CGT union shuns TotalEnergies talks as French petrol crisis drags on
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The CGT union at the core of a weeks-long strike at oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) slammed the door to talks on Friday, leaving more moderate unions to reach a wage deal as industrial action continues to leave French petrol stations short of fuel.
straightarrownews.com
British Finance Minister Kwarteng fired ahead of planned economic U-turn
British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, just weeks after the release of a controversial economic plan. A hastily-arranged news conference was set for later Friday after Kwarteng rushed back to London overnight from IMF meetings in Washington. His firing makes him the country’s shortest serving...
U.K.・
Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent
Children wrapped in blankets were carried to safety as Channel crossings continued for the fifth day in a row.Migrants were taken to Dungeness beach in Kent on Wednesday after making the journey, with several youngsters pictured being helped ashore from a packed lifeboat by the crew.More than 35,600 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after attempting the treacherous trip from France, crossing the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other small boats.On Tuesday, 374 people were detected in seven boats, the Ministry of Defence said.This followed 539 on Monday, 1,065 on Sunday and 46 on...
US News and World Report
Soccer-French Soccer Chiefs to Check Migrant Workers' Conditions in Qatar
(Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) said on Friday it will send a delegation to Qatar to carry out checks on the working conditions of migrant workers after a documentary revealed poor living conditions at the team's World Cup base in Doha. The France Televisions documentary was filmed before...
BBC
Linton-on-Ouse: Withdrawal of asylum centre plan confirmed
Plans to turn a former RAF station into an asylum seeker centre have been officially withdrawn, according to council bosses. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and local councillors...
