Law

The Independent

Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda

Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas]  would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
The Independent

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year

More than 35,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year. Some 539 people were detected on Monday in 13 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 35,233. This is more than the whole of 2021, when 28,561...
The Independent

Rwanda deportation: Asylum seeker ‘treated like animal’ in UK launches legal challenge against electronic tag

An asylum seeker electronically tagged by the government after being selected for removal to Rwanda is launching a legal challenge.The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said that after being tortured and trafficked in Sudan and Libya he has been treated “like an animal” in the UK.A psychiatric report found that being forced to wear a tag had worsened his mental health, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, and increased the risk of self-harm and suicide.His legal representatives are applying for a judicial review of the Home Office’s “electronic monitoring expansion pilot”, which applies tags normally...
KAAL-TV

People with disabilities left out of climate planning

When the inevitable hurricanes threaten New Orleans, it’s hard for India Scott to figure where to go. In the city where she was born and raised, she’s stayed in hotels, relief shelters and, during Hurricane Katrina, in the famously overcrowded Superdome. But it is always a gamble choosing...
104.1 WIKY

Cycling-Britain, Italy win team pursuits at world championships

(Reuters) – Britain toppled Olympic champions Italy to claim the men’s team pursuit world title in a thrilling final at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in France on Thursday. Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Ollie Wood and Ethan Vernon helped Britain win their first title in the discipline since 2018, clocking...
KAAL-TV

Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
The Independent

Gary Lineker criticises Home Office treatment of refugee he hosted

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker has criticised the Home Office’s treatment of a refugee who stayed in his home.The 61-year-old former England striker revealed how he took in a 26-year-old man who was caught up in a military coup and escaped 18 months of imprisonment, only to endure “hell” in the UK’s asylum system.The comments were published on the day he was found to have breached BBC impartiality rules over a comment he made about the Conservative Party having links to “Russian donors” earlier this year.Lineker, one of the BBC’s highest paid presenters, previously offered his Surrey home...
straightarrownews.com

British Finance Minister Kwarteng fired ahead of planned economic U-turn

British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, just weeks after the release of a controversial economic plan. A hastily-arranged news conference was set for later Friday after Kwarteng rushed back to London overnight from IMF meetings in Washington. His firing makes him the country’s shortest serving...
The Independent

Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

Children wrapped in blankets were carried to safety as Channel crossings continued for the fifth day in a row.Migrants were taken to Dungeness beach in Kent on Wednesday after making the journey, with several youngsters pictured being helped ashore from a packed lifeboat by the crew.More than 35,600 people have arrived in the UK so far this year after attempting the treacherous trip from France, crossing the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other small boats.On Tuesday, 374 people were detected in seven boats, the Ministry of Defence said.This followed 539 on Monday, 1,065 on Sunday and 46 on...
US News and World Report

Soccer-French Soccer Chiefs to Check Migrant Workers' Conditions in Qatar

(Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) said on Friday it will send a delegation to Qatar to carry out checks on the working conditions of migrant workers after a documentary revealed poor living conditions at the team's World Cup base in Doha. The France Televisions documentary was filmed before...
BBC

Linton-on-Ouse: Withdrawal of asylum centre plan confirmed

Plans to turn a former RAF station into an asylum seeker centre have been officially withdrawn, according to council bosses. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and local councillors...
