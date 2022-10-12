ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going

The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
Latest on Shooting Outside Home of Lee Zeldin, Candidate for NY Governor

--Original Story -- Two people were shot outside the home of New York Congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Sunday. "I could not be more outraged than I am right now...", Zeldin said following the Sunday afternoon shooting. The Congressman said he was returning from the Bronx Columbus Day Parade festivities when his twin daughters called to tell him what had happened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Shooting outside Zeldin's home turns into campaign issue in race against Hochul

NEW YORK -- The shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home is turning into a campaign issue in his race against Gov. Kathy Hochul. It was Zeldin's second security scare since the summer.Monday, CBS2's Marcia Kramer spoke with both candidates at the Columbus Day Parade. Zeldin refused to leave his daughters home alone again. He brought them to the Columbus Day Parade after they endured the frightening ordeal of a possibly gang-related drive-by shooting Sunday near their home in Shirley while he and his wife were at a campaign event. "It's very scary. We didn't know if they were coming after us. To have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
