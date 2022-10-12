Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
atozsports.com
Recent comments from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should have him on the hot seat
I’ve long been a defender of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, but a comment he made this week has made me reconsider my position. Tomlin is understandably under fire right now with Pittsburgh off to a 1-4 start. The longtime Steelers head coach was questioned this week about...
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers lengthy injury report took a small step in the right direction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents game 2.5 of the Kenny Pickett Era. Unfortunately for the young QB, he’ll see the legend Tom Brady on the other sideline of the Steelers-Buccaneers game. For this young vs. old face-off, we’ll be making a few bold Steelers Week 6 predictions.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
CBS Sports
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Will be primary backup in Week 6
Ehlinger will be active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars and will serve as the primary backup to Matt Ryan, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 reports. Nick Foles has been operating as the backup to Ryan through the first five weeks of the season, but Foles will be inactive for Sunday, paving the way for Ehlinger to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan. Per Chappell, this isn't seen as a threat to Ryan's starting gig, but it does indicate that the Colts won't hesitate to see what Ehlinger can do if the Colts' offense continues to struggle.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Russell Wilson and other offseason acquisitions who have not lived up to expectations
New veteran acquisitions, either by trade or signed as free agents, paying dividends were highlighted last week. The opposite end of the spectrum gets the focus this time around. Several veteran newcomers who aren't living up to expectations have been identified. Contribution, availability, salary and draft capital to acquire were...
CBS Sports
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Gets injury tag for Week 6
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Higbee (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the tight end is expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The Rams are giving questionable designations to both of their top pass catchers in Higbee and wideout Cooper...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury
Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue
Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week
Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation
Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Edmunds was sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 4. However, he'll be back in action Sunday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and progressing to full participation Friday. Through his first four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker totaled 26 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official 'questionable'...
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
Bills vs. Chiefs Preview: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and a Thrilling Playoff Rematch
Buffalo's defense is as healthy as it's been since Week 1, just in time to face the dynamic Patrick Mahomes.
Comments / 0