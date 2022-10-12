The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) training camps are underway with the back-to-back champs looking for a three-peat and a new squad adding its final players to the force. The PHF regular season kicks off on Nov. 5 with a trio of games featuring six of the league’s seven teams. New to the league this year are the Montreal Force, who have constructed an impressive roster for their inaugural campaign. Along with the rest of the league, the Force will look to dethrone the Boston Pride who are back-to-back Isobel Cup champions.

