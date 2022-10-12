ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Wichita Eagle

Bluelines: Six Super Thoughts on Six Sextets

1. The Rangers' 7-3 conking of Minny last night makes it two straight for the Blueshirts who look unconquerable. (And my new Cup favorite right off the bat.) 2. Ilya Samsonov is now the Leafs' starting goalie. Period! And he should remain the starter. Period! Matt Murray will be the $$$ backup – and the less, the better.
Fantasy Weekend Rundown: Kuzmenko, Addison and Domi

I’m here to overreact. Here are some fantasy thoughts before Saturday’s slate of games in the first edition of the Weekend Rundown. (All positions and percentage rostered numbers are based on the Yahoo default.) Panthers (1-0-0) at Sabres (1-0-0) This is a good litmus test for the Sabres,...
PHF 2022-23 Season Preview: Six Teams Look To Prevent Boston’s Three-Peat

The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) training camps are underway with the back-to-back champs looking for a three-peat and a new squad adding its final players to the force. The PHF regular season kicks off on Nov. 5 with a trio of games featuring six of the league’s seven teams. New to the league this year are the Montreal Force, who have constructed an impressive roster for their inaugural campaign. Along with the rest of the league, the Force will look to dethrone the Boston Pride who are back-to-back Isobel Cup champions.
BOSTON, MA
Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
DALLAS, TX
Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
CHICAGO, IL
13 Seconds? How the Bills Got Over It

The day after the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, Josh Allen wanted to share a meal with some of his closest friends on the team. Stefon Diggs has heard about Allen’s prodigiousness on the grill. But after playing in extreme heat that left him and his teammates exhausted, Diggs was willing to forgive the meal of order-in pizza and chicken wings.
Mattias Samuelsson
How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022

Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
DETROIT, MI
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Injures Finger, Questionable For Regular Season Start

Los Angeles Lakers reserve combo guard Dennis Schröder will not be available for tonight's preseason finale in Sacramento. View the original article to see embedded media. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that the 6'3" vet has injured his finger, and may miss some regular season games next week. The team will run imaging on the damaged digit for the 29-year-old to determine the extent of the ailment and project how long he could be sidelined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#The Buffalo Sabres
Bears Seeing Red Over Striped Shirts and No Yellow Flag

If everyone hadn't known otherwise, they would have surely sworn Tony Corrente returned from retirement Thursday to officiate the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. It was Corrente and crew, of course, who seemed to find any number of ways to hand the 29-27 victory to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
CHICAGO, IL
Dak Prescott Injury Status: Cowboys Playing ‘Mind Games’ With Eagles?

Dak Prescott is ramping up his recovery from his injury sustained in Week 1, which required surgery to fix his fractured right thumb. The 29-year-old participated on a limited basis in individual drills on Thursday at The Star, but head coach Mike McCarthy needs to see more from his starter before putting him back in the saddle.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants remain 5.5-point home underdogs vs. Ravens

The New York Giants (4-1) remain a 5.5-point underdogs for their game this coming Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium, per the Tipico Sportsbook app. The over/under opened at 43.5 point but has jumped to 45.5 points. The money line opened Giants +200, Ravens -240 and has remained unchanged as the week has unfolded.
BALTIMORE, MD

