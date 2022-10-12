Read full article on original website
Bluelines: Six Super Thoughts on Six Sextets
1. The Rangers' 7-3 conking of Minny last night makes it two straight for the Blueshirts who look unconquerable. (And my new Cup favorite right off the bat.) 2. Ilya Samsonov is now the Leafs' starting goalie. Period! And he should remain the starter. Period! Matt Murray will be the $$$ backup – and the less, the better.
Fantasy Weekend Rundown: Kuzmenko, Addison and Domi
I’m here to overreact. Here are some fantasy thoughts before Saturday’s slate of games in the first edition of the Weekend Rundown. (All positions and percentage rostered numbers are based on the Yahoo default.) Panthers (1-0-0) at Sabres (1-0-0) This is a good litmus test for the Sabres,...
PHF 2022-23 Season Preview: Six Teams Look To Prevent Boston’s Three-Peat
The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) training camps are underway with the back-to-back champs looking for a three-peat and a new squad adding its final players to the force. The PHF regular season kicks off on Nov. 5 with a trio of games featuring six of the league’s seven teams. New to the league this year are the Montreal Force, who have constructed an impressive roster for their inaugural campaign. Along with the rest of the league, the Force will look to dethrone the Boston Pride who are back-to-back Isobel Cup champions.
Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players
As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
What the Vegas odds say about the KC Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game... and why it’s unique
We’ve mentioned frequently that one of Patrick Mahomes underlying talents is to take a slight, real or perceived, and turn it into ammunition. But he’s never gotten that ammunition from this source. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas. For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes will be...
13 Seconds? How the Bills Got Over It
The day after the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, Josh Allen wanted to share a meal with some of his closest friends on the team. Stefon Diggs has heard about Allen’s prodigiousness on the grill. But after playing in extreme heat that left him and his teammates exhausted, Diggs was willing to forgive the meal of order-in pizza and chicken wings.
Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills prediction: How (and why) AFC’s best teams diverged
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. It’s difficult to over-hype this one. According to betting markets, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the best two teams in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, meanwhile, are widely considered the best two quarterbacks. There’s history...
How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022
Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Injures Finger, Questionable For Regular Season Start
Los Angeles Lakers reserve combo guard Dennis Schröder will not be available for tonight's preseason finale in Sacramento. View the original article to see embedded media. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that the 6'3" vet has injured his finger, and may miss some regular season games next week. The team will run imaging on the damaged digit for the 29-year-old to determine the extent of the ailment and project how long he could be sidelined.
For Chiefs vs. powerful Buffalo Bills, another slow start is not recommended: podcast
Teams with the AFC’s best records battle Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs play host to the Buffalo Bills. This is their fifth meeting in three years, and there could be a sixth soon enough in the NFL playoffs. It’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen in a great quarterback battle....
Bills vs. Chiefs Preview: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and a Thrilling Playoff Rematch
The Buffalo Bills travel to play the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 on Sunday from the unfriendly confines of Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It is a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round game; a 42-36 overtime thrilling loss that haunted and motivated the Bills this offseason.
Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Been Playing With Steel Plate in His Cleat
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris has been wearing a steel plate in his cleat to help his recovery from a lisfranc sprain he suffered in training camp. Harris missed a little over a month during the summer after going down in Latrobe with a foot injury....
Aaron Judge’s Struggles Against Cleveland In The Postseason Is Noting New
One of the biggest names in this series for either team is Aaron Judge. He hit 62 home runs in the regular season and will most likely be the American League MVP. But he hasn't looked like that player in the postseason. Through the first two games of the ALDS,...
Bears Seeing Red Over Striped Shirts and No Yellow Flag
If everyone hadn't known otherwise, they would have surely sworn Tony Corrente returned from retirement Thursday to officiate the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. It was Corrente and crew, of course, who seemed to find any number of ways to hand the 29-27 victory to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Dak Prescott Injury Status: Cowboys Playing ‘Mind Games’ With Eagles?
Dak Prescott is ramping up his recovery from his injury sustained in Week 1, which required surgery to fix his fractured right thumb. The 29-year-old participated on a limited basis in individual drills on Thursday at The Star, but head coach Mike McCarthy needs to see more from his starter before putting him back in the saddle.
Giants remain 5.5-point home underdogs vs. Ravens
The New York Giants (4-1) remain a 5.5-point underdogs for their game this coming Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium, per the Tipico Sportsbook app. The over/under opened at 43.5 point but has jumped to 45.5 points. The money line opened Giants +200, Ravens -240 and has remained unchanged as the week has unfolded.
Thirteen seconds is history. Here’s what the KC Chiefs face in the Buffalo Bills Sunday
Another week, another huge game for the Chiefs. This time it’s the Buffalo Bills, a circle-the-day opponent. This will be the fifth meeting in three seasons between the AFC powers and there could be a sixth if they meet for a third straight year in the playoffs. The headline...
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
Don’t look now, but we’ve got ourselves a treat between two playoff hopefuls as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Vikings-Dolphins prediction and pick will be made. Meeting for the first time since 2018, the...
