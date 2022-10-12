ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Busted In Car Burglary Spree Throughout Morris County Parks

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Morris County Sheriff Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Two men and a woman were caught after a spree of car burglaries throughout several Morris County parks, authorities said.

Officers responded to at least five reports of break-ins of cars that had been parked in parks across Mendham, Chester, and Washington Townships in the afternoon on Monday, Oct. 10, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

A suspicious vehicle was later stopped by the Peapack and Gladstone Police Department in Somerset County around 6:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

A follow-up investigation by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Detective Squad and Crime Scene Investigation Section found that the occupants were the suspects from the earlier break-ins.

Bennie M. Ogletree, of Coral Springs, FL, Travis J. Ward, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Misty M. Stover, of Philadelphia, PA, were arrested and charged with three counts each of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy, and conspiracy of theft by unlawful taking, as well as two counts of credit card theft, authorities said.

Stover was also charged with possession, use, or being under the influence, or failure to make lawful disposition, as well as hindering apprehension and use or possession with intent to use.

The suspects were being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

“The Morris County Sheriff’s Office continues to uphold the safety and the security in the Morris County Parks,” Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

“This is a great example of fast police work. People should be able to enjoy the County Parks on a beautiful day without any worries.”

