Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.
At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
Off-Season Destinations for Every Month of the Year
Whether you're looking to beat the summer heat of Hawai‘i or the crowds in Venice, consider these off-season destinations for every month of the year.
What Makes Aruba So Dreamy, According to a Travel Expert
It’s not just one thing that attracts two million in-the-know travelers to Aruba each year, says longtime resident Louella Brezovar of The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba. From amazing beaches, fabulous weather, butterflies and caves to beach shacks and sushi, here are her recommendations for the “one happy island.”
Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?
Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Viking cruise ship can't finish voyage because Mississippi River is too low
(CNN) — A Viking river cruise ship heading north up the Mississippi River can't finish its voyage because of low water levels, according to a statement from the company on Thursday. "Unusually low water levels along the Mississippi River have caused sections of the river to be closed, impacting...
msn.com
Fall cruises available at rock-bottom prices as cruise lines work their way back to profitability
Multi-night cruises for the price of a single night in a luxury hotel?. You heard right. Cruise lines, still struggling to pull themselves back into profitability after the prolonged COVID shutdown, have deeply slashed fares for hundreds of voyages this fall. Here’s how cheap your next cruise could be:
What Do Cruise Ships Do in a Hurricane?
From how cruise lines monitor and respond to hurricanes, to what you can expect in terms of itinerary changes, rough seas, cancellations, and refunds—a guide to cruise ship sailings during hurricane season.
Review: Tahiti Island Hopping with Paul Gauguin Cruises
What it's like cruising the newly revamped luxury cruise ship "Paul Gauguin," which explores some of French Polynesia's more remote island destinations.
tripsavvy.com
This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days
If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
What It’s Like to Go on a Modern Adventure Tour of Machu Picchu, Peru
One AFAR editor joined Chef Neal Fraser, plus a few stellar local guides, for a seven-day tour of Peru with Modern Adventure in May 2022. Here’s what it was like.
Leading cruise line threatens $500 fines for disruptive passengers
One of the world’s leading cruise lines is now threatening disruptive passengers with a $500 (£430) fine. Carnival Cruise Line, which is based in Miami, now includes in its Cruise Ticket Contract a warning that “disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated”. Passengers are told: “Any guest...
The Joy of Off-Season Travel in Thailand
Most travelers avoid Thailand when the weather gets wet. But what if rainy season is actually the perfect time to visit?
Sidecar Tours Are the Best Way to Go Sightseeing
Sidecar tours are an increasingly popular form of soft adventure travel, with tour companies popping up across the globe from Marrakech to Cape Town to Singapore and New York.
Cruise Ship Wi-Fi: How Reliable and Expensive Is It, Really?
Tips for how to stay connected to Wi-Fi while on a cruise ship, which cruise lines have good Wi-Fi, and how much you can expect to pay.
“Travel Tales by AFAR” Podcast S3, Ep2: Coast Starlight train
In the second episode of season 3 of “Travel Tales by AFAR,” contributing writer Chris Colin and his teen daughter explore the magic of Amtrak's Coast Starlight train.
