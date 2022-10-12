Read full article on original website
Related
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Why Is the Most American Fruit So Hard to Buy?
By the time I arrived at Brooklyn’s Park Slope farmers’ market in search of a pawpaw one morning last week, it was already too late: The weird green fruit had sold out within an hour. “You have to get here early,” Jeff Rowe of Orchard Hill Organics, the market’s lone pawpaw vendor, told me. The day before, I had struck out in Manhattan’s expansive Union Square Greenmarket, where a seller told me pawpaws were extremely rare. The most upscale grocery stores—the kind that sell black garlic and cotton-candy grapes—also had none to offer.
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200
Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
Gov. Phil Murphy announces plans to transform Metropark Station
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has been touting transportation upgrades and the development of new residential and office buildings next to rail stations across New Jersey. Wednesday he announced a transformation of one of the busiest train stations in the state. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, from trains to bus stops, the Metropark Station in Woodbridge has been a popular transportation hub for commuters traveling to both Manhattan and other cities along the northeast corridor. "This is easier than to pick up someone in Newark or Trenton, so we love the Metropark Station," said New Providence resident Ann Lesnewich. But over the years there's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
Obama to jump into midterm campaign with events in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin
Former President Barack Obama is heading to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin ahead of the November midterm elections to stump for Democrats up and down the ballot.
NJ braces for new COVID variant that evades most vaccines
New Jersey health officials are bracing for the arrival of a new COVID-19 variant that appears to be more easily transmitted and evades many of the existing vaccine protections. Scientists are still learning about this latest strain, identified as XBB, but it appears to combine elements of multiple strains, including...
WATCH: Raccoon Mauls Iguana on Pool Deck of Florida House
Nature is wild, but “wild” takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to… The post WATCH: Raccoon Mauls Iguana on Pool Deck of Florida House appeared first on Outsider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LGBTQ books in Michigan schools forms 'unexpected alliance' of Arab Americans, GOP
A local Fox affiliate reported on conservative and Arab American parents teaming up to protest "explicit" LGBTQ books in Michigan public schools.
When I retire, how much of my income will N.J. tax?
Q. When I retire in less than two years, can I exclude some of my 401(k) and IRA income from taxes if my total income is less than $150,000? I should also have Social Security income of about $40,000. Are there any loopholes I need to know?. — Trying to...
N.J. getting another $1.6B for road projects from Biden infrastructure law
New Jersey is getting another $1.6 billion in highway and bridge funding under President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure law, according to the Federal Highway Administration. The money is part of $59.9 billion heading to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, an increase of $15.4 billion, or...
NJ congressman unveils plan to stop NY’s new $23 toll
As the MTA in New York moves forward with its congestion pricing plan, which will cost New Jersey drivers an extra $23 a day to go into midtown Manhattan, a New Jersey congressman is calling for federal hearings to investigate the MTA and stop the plan from being enacted. U.S....
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
66K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1