Financial Reports

Zacks.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

WFC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.27%. A...
Zacks.com

NVR Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NVR, Inc.’s (. NVR - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of higher pricing and a solid backlog level. In the last reported quarter, earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but homebuilding revenues beat the same. On a...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Zacks.com

Robust Trading, Higher Rates to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q3 Earnings

SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 17, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In second-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were aided by increased net interest...
Zacks.com

Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Great Western Bancorp came out with quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 52.46%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com

Trading, Higher Rates, Loans to Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Q3 Earnings

JPM - Free Report) in the third quarter of 2022 as well. Thus, market revenues (comprising nearly 20% of the company’s total revenues) might have offered some support to its earnings, scheduled to be released on Oct 14, before the opening bell. The developments since the start of 2022,...
Zacks.com

Factors Likely to Decide Snap-on's (SNA) Fate in Q3 Earnings

SNA - Free Report) is likely to register year-over-year growth in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $3.76 per share, suggesting growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,070 million, indicating a rise of 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.
Zacks.com

Citigroup (C) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

C - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding Asia consumer divestiture-related impacts) of $1.50 have handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. After reporting better-than-expected earnings, shares of the company moved up marginally in the pre-market trading. The full-day trading session will display a clearer picture. Management...
Zacks.com

Key Factors Affecting Northern Trust's (NTRS) Q3 Earnings

NTRS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 results are scheduled to release on Oct 19, before market open. The company’s earnings and revenues are expected to have increased from the year-ago reported figure. In the last reported quarter, NTRS’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.A rising expense base and weak...
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
Zacks.com

Morgan Stanley (MS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Decline

MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. The bottom line reflects a decline of 25% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1.52. The performance of the investment banking (“IB”) business was not good. Equity underwriting...
Zacks.com

What's in the Cards for Travelers (TRV) in Q3 Earnings?

TRV - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 19. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 26.8%. Factors to Consider. Premium in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been driven by strong retention rates across...
Zacks.com

Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Mark, Rise Y/Y

CMC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. The bottom line surged 94% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s earnings per share of $1.26. Including one-time items, CMC achieved an EPS...
Zacks.com

MarketAxess (MKTX) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

MKTX - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading electronic trading platform operator reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%, backed by robust growth in trading volumes across all product categories, broad-based market share gains and impressive strength exhibited by its new products of U.S. Treasuries and municipal bonds. However, the second-quarter performance was partly offset by an elevated expense level.
Zacks.com

Uniti (UNIT) Surges 10.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

UNIT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.5% higher at $7.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.5% loss over the past four weeks. The increased optimism stems from the...
Zacks.com

W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (. WPC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.16, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.25% over the past month, lagging...
