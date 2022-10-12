ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She-Hulk finale plot leaks in full, and you’re not going to believe it

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
Remember how we told you that the She-Hulk show has a problem and that the finale might not fix everything in a satisfying way? But we still hoped Marvel would conclude season 1 in a manner that made sense. Well, you’ll want to sit down for the big She-Hulk finale plot leak, which potentially reveals everything that will go down in episode 9 on Thursday.

It should go without saying that massive spoilers follow below. But we’ll say it anyway. Not only are the spoilers massive, but they’re also unbelievable. And the way that the She-Hulk finale supposedly ends this story is out of this world. Deadpool would be incredibly jealous.

This is your last chance to avoid huge She-Hulk spoilers.

Image source: Marvel Studios

(L-R): Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer “Jen” Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney Plus.The She-Hulk finale plot leak originates from the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit. The moderators say it comes from a trusted source, who also leaked Werewolf by Night details that turned out to be accurate.

Unlike other MCU plot leaks, the She-Hulk finale leak is incredibly detailed, complete with actual lines that Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) supposedly says both in Jen and She-Hulk form. It also includes lines from all the other characters and cameos in the episode.

The big twist of episode 9 is that She-Hulk has two finales. That’s right, two endings. The first is one that Marvel writers created under K.E.V.I.N’s supervision.

And then there’s the actual ending. She-Hulk apparently forces Marvel to change the ending by jumping out through the Disney Plus screen to scold the She-Hulk production team.

The first She-Hulk ending in the season finale

Episode 9 will tell a bleak story at first. The Department of Damage Control (DODC) will capture Jen and agree to let her go only if she wears a device to prevent her from hulking out. She also loses her job and has to move in with her parents.

Separately, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Pug (Josh Segarra) keep investigating the Intelligentsia platform and discover the mastermind. Unsurprisingly, it’s Todd (Jon Bass) who hunted She-Hulk, looking to become a hulk himself with the help of her blood. He is “HulkKing” from the platform.

But it just so happens that the group attends a gathering where Abomination (Tim Roth) appears as a speaker. That’s the scene from the recent teaser where Abomination and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) will mistakenly fight. The latter will think that Abomination was attacking Jen when that wasn’t the case.

But none of this is to Jen’s liking. She starts complaining about the script and talking to the audience:

‘What is even happening here?!’ Jen asks annoyed. Bruce/Abomination battle. Turning to the screen she says, ‘This is a mess! None of these storylines make any sense! Is this working for you?’ She asks us. We hear a power-down sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wAX5_0iVvHMWA00
Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Image source: Marvel Studios

The real finale

According to the leak, She-Hulk then smashes through the Disney Plus app. She ends up in a Disney studio where she looks for the She-Hulk production team.

Here’s another snippet from the She-Hulk finale plot leak:

We cut to the writers in the writer’s room talking about making the entire 2nd season an extended dream sequence. She-Hulk enters and everyone falls silent. ‘What the hell, you guys? What kind of STUPID finale is this?’ ‘We thought it would be really cool and kinda unexpected. Kind of a twist.’ Jen criticizes the whole idea as being from every other superhero story ever.

‘There are certain things that are supposed to happen in a superhero story,’ a writer says to her. Jen is pissed but leans in, ‘Why don’t we just do things our own way.’ ‘This is the story that Kevin wants,’ they say. ‘Okay, then I wanna talk to Kevin.’ They all laugh at once. ‘No one talks to Kevin.’ They talk about how they’d die for Kevin and she calls them creepy. She leaves and goes to talk to Kevin anyway.

“Kevin” is probably Kevin Feige, and that’s the Disney executive She-Hulk will want to visit. But, much to everyone’s surprise, she meets K.E.V.I.N, a robot:

‘Hello, Jennifer,’ it says in a robotic voice. ‘Kevin?’ She asks. ‘It stands for knowledge enhanced visual interconnectivity nexus. Were you expecting a man?’

In the following conversation, Jen and K.E.V.I.N fix the She-Hulk finale, removing the strange story choices. It sounds crazy, but I’ll tell you this makes more sense than any other choice.

‘Can we NOT do Todd gets Hulk powers? The powers aren’t the villain, he is.’ K.E.V.I.N. erases the blood plot. ‘And Bruce swooping down from literal outer space to save the day in my story? Uh uh.’ K.E.V.I.N. says Bruce is supposed to return to explain what he was doing in space. Jen says no. ‘But we were going to introduce…’ ‘Save it for the movie,’ she says. It asks about Abomination and she says, ‘After all that, I just want him to hold himself accountable.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSWT5_0iVvHMWA00
Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) in She-Hulk trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

The big revelations in She-Hulk episode 9

Once She-Hulk and K.E.V.I.N fix the story, she returns to the TV show, and the action happens during the day rather than the night. Todd is arrested and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) shows up to save the day.

The DODC takes Abomination for violating his parole, but Wong (Benedict Wong) will break him out of prison to give him sanctuary. Wong saving Emil Blonsky is the show’s post-credits scene, according to the leak.

Hulk does make an appearance at a family dinner that Jen and Matt Murdock also attend. It’s at this point that Hulk reveals his son from Sakaar. He’s Sakar, and he appears in Hulk form.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

