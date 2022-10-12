Read full article on original website
Norman Tinkler, 69, of Brownwood
Clinton Norman Tinkler, 69, passed on to his heavenly life on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home, while surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th at the First Christian Church with Richard Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Jeff Reed, age 49, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Heartland Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00.
Danny Wayne Crowder
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60, of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 p.m. at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery.
Johnny Lynn Jackson, 61, of Brownwood
Johnny Lynn Jackson, of Brownwood, passed away October 9, 2022 at the age of 61. A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at the May Cemetery, with interment to follow. Johnny was born October 16, 1960 in Brownwood, TX, to Charlie Dale and...
West Texas Weekend event calendar, Oct. 14-16
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Fall Trade Days, Easy Pickin's, 101 Pine St. - CLYDE. 10 a.m. - Learn...
Brown County 4-H News: Oct. 13
October 17 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office. 18 – Brown County 4-H Officer Training 5:30pm at the Extension Office. 22 – County and State Lamb/Goat Validation 8:00am – 10:00am at the Youth Fair Barns. 23 – Brown County 4-H Food Show...
Omelets with love: Tammy Gonzalez
That’s the usual response when students are asked about the Bean’s “omelet lady,” and she loves them right back. Tammy Gonzalez started creating warm hearts by filling tummies as an 8-year-old growing up in California. There she would enjoy impromptu beach adventures with her family and friends, where she perfected her chicken salad recipe.
Andrade Brothers, Mexicano Trailblazers, to be honored
The Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award will be presented to three Andrade brothers, Daniel, Bennie, and Johnny (Juan) for their contributions to Brownwood sports, especially boxing. They were the first brothers to win three Regional Golden Gloves Championships in three classes, in the same year (1965), and in the same tournament (Brownwood).
HPU announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Howard Payne University has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court nominees. The students will be featured on a float during the Stinger Spectacular parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Later that day, the Homecoming Court will be crowned during halftime at HPU’s football game versus Southwestern University at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Old Anson Road and West Overland Trail. According to the Abilene Police Department, a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler, and a PD car were involved in the collision.
Brownwood volleyball falls at home to Graham
The Brownwood Lady Lions dropped a 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 decision to Graham Friday at Warren Gym as their search for their first District 6-4A volleyball victory continues. Aubrie Felux tallied a team-high eight kills followed by Hannah Deen with seven, Ava Choate with six, Miranda Northcutt with five, Aniah...
Employee injured after car drives into Texas nursing home
An employee was injured after a car crashed into a nursing home in Texas Tuesday afternoon.
Brownwood Dominates San Angelo Lake View
The Brownwood Lions scored early and on every possession through nine times touching the ball in route to a 60-13 victory Friday night at San Angelo Stadium. The Lions improve to 2-0 in district. “Our focus coming in was to play our game, play at our level and not the...
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
Lockout reported at Sweetwater ISD
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lockout was reported at Sweetwater ISD Wednesday morning. School officials say they, “received a telephone call regarding a concern within the community.” The nature of the phone call was not disclosed but it did prompt all Sweetwater ISD campuses to go on lockout until police were able to address the […]
Brownwood Library earns prestigious Texas Book Festival Grant
The Brownwood Library is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a Texas Book Festival Collections Enhancement grant! With this grant, Brownwood Library will purchase additional children’s non-fiction titles. Circulation of children’s non-fiction material has been one of the fastest growing sections of the Brownwood Library. Even...
Court Records 10/14/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from October 7 through October 13:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from October 7 through October 13:. Brown County Appraisal District vs....
Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted
Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.
UPDATE: Several species of fish found dead in north Abilene – what’s the cause?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several species of fish were found dead in a north Abilene creek, and the current cause of the kill is unknown. Hundreds of dead catfish, bass, crappies, and more were lining the shores of Buck Creek off Neas Road near Lake Ft. Phantom Hill Thursday. Update: The Texas Department of Parks […]
