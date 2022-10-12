ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Norman Tinkler, 69, of Brownwood

Clinton Norman Tinkler, 69, passed on to his heavenly life on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home, while surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th at the First Christian Church with Richard Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood

Funeral services for Jeff Reed, age 49, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Heartland Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00.
Danny Wayne Crowder

Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60, of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 p.m. at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery.
Johnny Lynn Jackson, 61, of Brownwood

Johnny Lynn Jackson, of Brownwood, passed away October 9, 2022 at the age of 61. A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at the May Cemetery, with interment to follow. Johnny was born October 16, 1960 in Brownwood, TX, to Charlie Dale and...
Brown County 4-H News: Oct. 13

October 17 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office. 18 – Brown County 4-H Officer Training 5:30pm at the Extension Office. 22 – County and State Lamb/Goat Validation 8:00am – 10:00am at the Youth Fair Barns. 23 – Brown County 4-H Food Show...
Omelets with love: Tammy Gonzalez

That’s the usual response when students are asked about the Bean’s “omelet lady,” and she loves them right back. Tammy Gonzalez started creating warm hearts by filling tummies as an 8-year-old growing up in California. There she would enjoy impromptu beach adventures with her family and friends, where she perfected her chicken salad recipe.
Andrade Brothers, Mexicano Trailblazers, to be honored

The Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award will be presented to three Andrade brothers, Daniel, Bennie, and Johnny (Juan) for their contributions to Brownwood sports, especially boxing. They were the first brothers to win three Regional Golden Gloves Championships in three classes, in the same year (1965), and in the same tournament (Brownwood).
HPU announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Howard Payne University has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court nominees. The students will be featured on a float during the Stinger Spectacular parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Later that day, the Homecoming Court will be crowned during halftime at HPU’s football game versus Southwestern University at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
Brownwood volleyball falls at home to Graham

The Brownwood Lady Lions dropped a 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 decision to Graham Friday at Warren Gym as their search for their first District 6-4A volleyball victory continues. Aubrie Felux tallied a team-high eight kills followed by Hannah Deen with seven, Ava Choate with six, Miranda Northcutt with five, Aniah...
Brownwood Dominates San Angelo Lake View

The Brownwood Lions scored early and on every possession through nine times touching the ball in route to a 60-13 victory Friday night at San Angelo Stadium. The Lions improve to 2-0 in district. “Our focus coming in was to play our game, play at our level and not the...
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene

Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
BigCountryHomepage

Lockout reported at Sweetwater ISD

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lockout was reported at Sweetwater ISD Wednesday morning. School officials say they, “received a telephone call regarding a concern within the community.” The nature of the phone call was not disclosed but it did prompt all Sweetwater ISD campuses to go on lockout until police were able to address the […]
Brownwood Library earns prestigious Texas Book Festival Grant

The Brownwood Library is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a Texas Book Festival Collections Enhancement grant! With this grant, Brownwood Library will purchase additional children’s non-fiction titles. Circulation of children’s non-fiction material has been one of the fastest growing sections of the Brownwood Library. Even...
Court Records 10/14/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from October 7 through October 13:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from October 7 through October 13:. Brown County Appraisal District vs....
Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted

Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.

