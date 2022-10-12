Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
State Police searching for 16-year-old, Bruce Cronk of Oswego County
OSWEGO, N.Y. – State Police are searching for 16-year-old Bruce Cronk of Pulaski. Cronk was last seen leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, in Oswego County, in a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. Cronk is described as a 5 foot, 11 inch...
Baby twin girls in need of formula, a bus of seniors, a van of puppies: All stranded on Thruway for hours
Liverpool, N.Y. — Nicolette and Anthony Faiola and their twin girls were five minutes away from home when they got stuck on the Thruway when two tractor-trailers crashed near Liverpool. They were approaching four hours in the standstill traffic when they started to get worried. Their girls, Stevie and...
whcuradio.com
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Cicero-North Syracuse. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nyspnews.com
State Police investigated a personal injury crash involving two tractor trailers within a work zone on the Thruway in Onondaga County.
Salina, NY – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., State Police responded to a rollover crash involving two tractor trailers on I-90 in the town of Salina, Onondaga County. The crash occurred at mile marker 286.4, which is within a work zone. A preliminary investigation determined that...
East Syracuse Minoa marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including East Syracuse Minoa. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Power Outages Reported As Storms Push Through Southern Tier Area
Several people have started to report power outages as storms begin to make their way through the area. As of 3:05 p.m. Thursday, October 13th, 403 people in Broome County were without power, according to the NYSEG website. Delaware, Chenango, and Tioga Counties were not reporting any outages. Estimated winds...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/7/2022 – 10/11/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) On 10/08/2022 at approximately 12:52 PM, Michael Depaolo was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment. Inmate Name: DUCK, BRIAN M. Address: 45 LIBERTY ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 04/01/90.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 tractor-trailers crash, shut down Thruway near Liverpool for 6 hours
Update 1:34 p.m.: The initial investigation revealed that a 29-year-old Ohio man was traveling westbound on the Thruway between exits 38 (Liverpool) and 39 (I-690/Fulton) in a tractor-trailer when he lost control of the vehicle due to the wet roads, troopers said. Hussein E. Hussein’s vehicle struck the median barrier,...
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
39-year-old man shot in the leg in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 39-year-old man was shot in Syracuse Friday afternoon, police said. Around 2:48 p.m., the man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The man is expected to survive, police said. Police are not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKTV
Rescue Mission holding coat giveaway
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a "Men's and Boy's Coat Giveaway" on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One coat, hoodie, hat and set of gloves will be given per person. Parents with children will need to bring each child's, benefit card ID with them. The giveaway will...
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
CNY First Responder Serves as a Father Figure to His Fire Department
Some of the greatest first responders get their respect just by walking into a room. Fred is no exception. As a long serving member of the Floyd Fire Department, Fred goes far above and beyond for his community. His years of service have not only made him a staple in the community, but someone everyone looks up to.
Dog Missing After Being In Vehicle Involved in CNY Crash
A two vehicle crash on a country road in Central New York injured one man, and the collision appears to have scared off his dog who was in the vehicle with him. Authorities are now sharing a description and photo of the dog in hopes it will be found soon.
WKTV
Corvette catches fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Smoke could be seen for miles after a Chevy Corvette caught fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene near Stewart’s around 2:30 p.m. The New York Mills fire chief says one man was...
cnyhomepage.com
Heightened security measures issued for Proctor High School Homecoming game
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Proctor High School will host an evening football game for the first time in several years on Friday, Oct.14. As a result, there will be heightened safety measures to ensure that no weapons enter the stadium. “The heightened security is based on a variety of...
1,400 without power in Camillus after winds knock down tree, powerlines
Update: Power has been restored in Camillus, according to a National Grid outage map. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the power company lists no outages in the town. Camillus, N.Y. -- Over 1,400 people in Camillus are without power Thursday, according to a National Grid outage map. The outage occurred...
Restaurant inspections: Mouse in kitchen in 1 of 4 bad reports; 50 places satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0