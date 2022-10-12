ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

whcuradio.com

Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Power Outages Reported As Storms Push Through Southern Tier Area

Several people have started to report power outages as storms begin to make their way through the area. As of 3:05 p.m. Thursday, October 13th, 403 people in Broome County were without power, according to the NYSEG website. Delaware, Chenango, and Tioga Counties were not reporting any outages. Estimated winds...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/7/2022 – 10/11/22

Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) On 10/08/2022 at approximately 12:52 PM, Michael Depaolo was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment. Inmate Name: DUCK, BRIAN M. Address: 45 LIBERTY ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 04/01/90.
OSWEGO, NY
Mix 103.9

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

39-year-old man shot in the leg in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 39-year-old man was shot in Syracuse Friday afternoon, police said. Around 2:48 p.m., the man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The man is expected to survive, police said. Police are not...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Rescue Mission holding coat giveaway

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a "Men's and Boy's Coat Giveaway" on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One coat, hoodie, hat and set of gloves will be given per person. Parents with children will need to bring each child's, benefit card ID with them. The giveaway will...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
