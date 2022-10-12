Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Shuts Out Vikings, Wins DL Title
HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team won its second consecutive Desert League championship with a 35-0 victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Friday, Oct. 14, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming game. The Yellowjackets (8-1 overall, 3-0 in DL) not only won the DL...
Former Busboy on Cutting Edge of S.D. Cuisine
SAN DIEGO — When Danny Romero left Calexico at the age of 19 to study urban planning in San Diego, it was with the hope of one day retuning to ply his vocation in his hometown. But instead, he unexpectedly got a job back then as a busboy and...
Six Faceoff in Holtville Unified Forum
HOLTVILLE — Candidates for the Holtville Unified School District board were able to showcase their views to the public in an open community forum the night of Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Civic Center in Holtville. Tuesday’s forum was hosted by the Holtville Chamber of Commerce with Imperial County...
State to Hold Lithium Valley Workshops Oct. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The California Energy Commission will hold three in-person workshops in Imperial County next week and one virtual workshop to present and solicit comments and discuss the draft Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California report. Workshops are:. Tuesday, Oct. 18 – 6-8 p.m., Grace Elementary...
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
Yard Sales, Housing Mark El Centro Council Forum
EL CENTRO — A debate over yard-sale ordinances provided El Centro residents the opportunity to get a closer look at priorities of the three candidates who are running for the two available El Centro City Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidates, who were all raised...
Asm. Garcia, Barona Band Join to Gift School $10K
CALEXICO — Enrique Camarena Junior High was surprised last week when a $5,000 check presentation became a $10,000 contribution to the Calexico school’s literacy initiative thanks to the Imperial Valley’s Assembly member. On campus on Oct. 5 to deliver a symbolic $5,000 check from on behalf of...
Holtville’s Fire Station Design Divides Council
HOLTVILLE — Plans for the vacant lot owned by the city of Holtville north of Holt Park was again the subject of debate, dividing the City Council 4-1 over the proposed footprint of the Public Safety Building. The crux of the debate boiled down to whether the Public Safety...
City Opposes to School District Impact Fee Hike
CALEXICO — Citing its potential impact to future homebuyers, the city of Calexico came out in opposition to a proposal by the Calexico Unified School District to increase its residential development fee. The city’s opposition was in the form of a letter that its City Council approved for submission...
ECRMC Cuts Ribbon on New Women’s Health Center
EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center announces the grand opening of its new Women’s Health Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, located on the second floor of the Medical Office Building at 1271 Ross Ave. in El Centro. The ECRMC Women’s Health Center will offer comprehensive gynecology...
Second Calexico Homicide Suspect Arrested
CALEXICO — A 34-year-old male Calexico transient is awaiting confirmation of defense counsel following his recent arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of another transient on Sept. 24 in Calexico. Manuel Rivera Espinoza is currently being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear at the...
