Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
7 people left without a home, dog dies in Winston-Salem apartment fire
Winston-Salem firefighters responded to the fire Saturday afternoon. Every unit was damaged.
wfmynews2.com
Man robbed, shot in hotel parking lot in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found shot after being robbed at a Winston-Salem hotel just after midnight Tuesday, police say. Officers responded to a University Inn & Suites where they found Dequan Devonte Moore suffering a gunshot wound in his lower body. Moore was taken to the hospital...
wfmynews2.com
Employee shot inside Red Roof Hotel in Archdale, police say
ARCHDALE, N.C. — An employee at the Red Roof Hotel in Archdale was found shot early Tuesday morning, according to officers. Archdale police said they received calls indicating there were shots fired at the Red Roof Hotel on Liberty Road just before 5 a.m. They were told that he was lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.
wfmynews2.com
Boo at the NC Zoo opens this weekend!
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Families can begin celebrating Halloween early with the excitement of the North Carolina Zoo!. The Zoo is hosting its Boo event on Oct. 15-16, and again on Oct. 22-23. Boo at the Zoo tickets (in the form of wristbands) may be purchased at the Zoo's admission...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro restaurant credits downtown’s revival for successful first year
Cille & Scoe opened around the same time as the Tanger Center. Staff said Downtown Greensboro’s recovery helped them survive a challenging first year.
wfmynews2.com
Person shot near Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All westbound lanes of West Market Street from West Wendover Avenue to North Holden Road were briefly closed after a reported shooting occurred early Tuesday morning. Officers found a person seriously injured after a shooting around 1:12 a.m. They were taken to the hospital. The shooting...
wfmynews2.com
Tracking severe storms in the Triad
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Monday. A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for Alamance County is now expired. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power...
wfmynews2.com
Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
wfmynews2.com
Attorney General Josh Stein files lawsuits against companies for chemical use
Stein accused several companies of selling a product with a toxic chemical in it. He said it was sold to Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.
wfmynews2.com
Salisbury police name suspect in Livingstone shooting investigation
Police charged 21-year-old Talib Kelly with attempted first-degree murder. Two people were shot during a Livingstone College homecoming event.
wfmynews2.com
2 shot, others injured at Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the campus of Livingstone College late Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., police said a fight occurred on the campus of Livingstone College Saturday night during its homecoming concert. During the incident, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots, police report.
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro football player helps upset top-ranked Alabama
GREENSBORO, N.C. — By now you've seen or heard about the Tennessee upset win with the top-ranking Alabama football team. Alabama lost over the weekend to the Tennessee Volunteers. In a shocking upset, Tennessee was able to kick a field goal as the clock ran out to win the...
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina QB Drake Maye earns ACC Football Quarterback of the Week Honors.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:. QUARTERBACK/ROOKIE – Drake Maye, North...
wfmynews2.com
Grimsley baseball teams will play at the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ stadium
The new Kiser Middle School is being built on Grimsley fields. Now the baseball teams have a place to play games.
Comments / 0