High Point, NC

wfmynews2.com

Man robbed, shot in hotel parking lot in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found shot after being robbed at a Winston-Salem hotel just after midnight Tuesday, police say. Officers responded to a University Inn & Suites where they found Dequan Devonte Moore suffering a gunshot wound in his lower body. Moore was taken to the hospital...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Employee shot inside Red Roof Hotel in Archdale, police say

ARCHDALE, N.C. — An employee at the Red Roof Hotel in Archdale was found shot early Tuesday morning, according to officers. Archdale police said they received calls indicating there were shots fired at the Red Roof Hotel on Liberty Road just before 5 a.m. They were told that he was lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.
ARCHDALE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Boo at the NC Zoo opens this weekend!

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Families can begin celebrating Halloween early with the excitement of the North Carolina Zoo!. The Zoo is hosting its Boo event on Oct. 15-16, and again on Oct. 22-23. Boo at the Zoo tickets (in the form of wristbands) may be purchased at the Zoo's admission...
ASHEBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Person shot near Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All westbound lanes of West Market Street from West Wendover Avenue to North Holden Road were briefly closed after a reported shooting occurred early Tuesday morning. Officers found a person seriously injured after a shooting around 1:12 a.m. They were taken to the hospital. The shooting...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Tracking severe storms in the Triad

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Monday. A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for Alamance County is now expired. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 shot, others injured at Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the campus of Livingstone College late Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., police said a fight occurred on the campus of Livingstone College Saturday night during its homecoming concert. During the incident, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots, police report.
SALISBURY, NC

