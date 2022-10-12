Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Retail Store and a New Restaurant Are Moving Into the Berkshires
It's always exciting when something new comes into the Berkshires. There happen to be a couple of new spots moving into our region, albeit right next door to each other!. Within The Center at Lenox, a couple of new places will be attracting customers from throughout the Berkshires as the new spots are the first of their kind in the region. A brand new Kohl's is moving into the western spot in the plaza. The exact location is at 489 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts celebrates its 25th anniversary with a play performance
As the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts neared, CEO Donna Haghighat didn’t want to celebrate with a typical gala that featured a sit-down meal and speakers. Rather, the nonprofit that funds programs for gender equity will celebrate with a new take on its efforts...
Gary Rome Auto Group announces passing of Jack the dog
Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts triathlon will debut in Springfield in June
In a move that is expected to bring thousands of athletes to Western Massachusetts from around the world and provide an upwards of $4 million boost to the region’s economy, the city will become the newest site for an Ironman triathlon in June. Plans were announced Friday for the...
Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M
Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
Worcester enters new electricity supply contract that aims to save ratepayers $42.50 a month this winter
Rising electricity rates are expected to hit ratepayers across Massachusetts hard this winter. But the city of Worcester has entered a new supply contract that the city says will help lessen the blow on electric customers in the city money in the coming months. Worcester Acting City Manager Eric Batista...
Massachusetts early voting schedules for Springfield, Worcester, Boston
Massachusetts early voting kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 22, as Bay Staters cast their ballots for the next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state, among a slew of down-ballot races. The early voting period, which includes two weekends, wraps up on Friday, Nov. 4 — ahead of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to disassociate from father, others charged in money-laundering conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD - Jason Pecoy may have been eager to join his father’s business building luxury homes in Western Massachusetts, but is less so about following his father in a courtroom. Jason and Kent Pecoy are charged in U.S. District Court, along with former Springfield municipal golf pro Kevin M....
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Trout Unlimited hails Deerfield River dam pact for protection of brown trout spawning grounds
FLORIDA — More water will soon flow through the Fife Brook Dam on the Deerfield River in winter for the benefit of spawning brown trout, the Deerfield River Watershed Chapter of Trout Unlimited announced. In late 2025 or early 2026, the winter minimum flow at Fife Brook Dam will...
Former Silverscape Designs building in Northampton under new ownership
A prominent building in Northampton has a new owner and is on its way to reconnecting with its historic roots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northampton-based wine and cheese shop Provisions to open in Longmeadow
Northampton-based wine, beer and cheese shop Provisions will open its third store in Longmeadow in the coming weeks, aiming to serve customers before the bustling holiday season. Started in Northampton in 2011, and expanded to Amherst in 2020, Provisions sells wine and beer “with a story to tell,” co-owner Bruce...
Justice Kirkland and Andre Yarns Jr. ID’d as 2 victims in Springfield Indian Orchard double shooting
The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has identified the two victims from Wednesday’s fatal double shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. Justice Kirkland, 32, and Andre Yarns Jr. ‚32, both Springfield natives, were identified as the victims in the Wednesday morning shooting, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Car hits house on Union Street in West Springfield
Two families are without a home temporarily after a vehicle hit a house on Monday.
How Many Dogs Can You Legally Own in MA Before a Kennel License is Required?
It's interesting because I'm a lover of dogs but never owned one growing up. It wasn't my parents' thing but I loved being in the company of my friends' and neighbors' dogs. Growing up in northern Berkshire County, Massachusetts, I would visit some of the dogs in my neighborhood. Actually, there were a couple of them that would rome off-leash from property to property.
Springfield teen ran away from foster care with ties in Palmer, Ware, and Enfield
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
This Place In Berkshire County That People Near and Far Come To See Is Closing Soon
One of my family's favorite places to go is the summit of Mount Greylock. Scott, Pablo( the chihuahua), and I went up to visit and have a picnic a few weekends ago. It was a nice warm day when we got there all kinds of people had the same idea we did and were enjoying the wonderful vista views of Massachusetts and beyond.
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
westernmassnews.com
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1