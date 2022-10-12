GILLETTE —Although dance is by all means a display of art, it is also evidently a science. The chemistry between a couple is predominantly what makes the dance. The batting of an eye, the tilt of an eyebrow, the lift of a chin and the elongated limbs that bend and turn in ways that don’t seem possible all come together with footwork and timing that is truly formulaic.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO