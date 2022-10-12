Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Longtime Green Bay Packers Player Has Died At 50
Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis has passed away, according to his family. He was 50. Davis died earlier this month on October 2, according to Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. Services for the former University of Virginia star were held on October 8.
Former Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis, who played on Super Bowl XXXII team, dead at 50
Tyrone Davis, who played tight end for Green Bay Packers and set a receptions record at the University of Virginia, dead at 50.
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Looking At Former First Team All-Big Ten Player Before Week 6 game
The Chicago Bears might be in the market for a punter. The Chicago Bears added important value to their special teams in the draft. General manager Ryan Poles used critical draft capital in the third round with return specialist Velus Jones Jr. and the seventh round with punter Trenton Gill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Rodgers returns to practice, Gary limited during Jets prep
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the practice field on Thursday after sitting out due to a thumb injury the day before. Rodgers said on Wednesday he was hoping to be back on the field after spending an hour and a half rehabbing the injury. On Thursday, he was listed as a full participant as the Packers continued preparing for this weekend’s game against the Jets.
1 Stat That Should Cause Major Concern For Packers, Aaron Rodgers
Heading into the 2022 regular season, the Green Bay Packers knew that there would be some kinks to work out with their offense. While they were able to lock down a contract extension with Aaron Rodgers, he lost some important weapons in the offseason. Davante Adams being traded to the...
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
WATCH: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Is Absolutely Done With Non-Football Questions
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is fed up with questions about his two injured… The post WATCH: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Is Absolutely Done With Non-Football Questions appeared first on Outsider.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers RT Elgton Jenkins enjoys best performance of season against Giants
In Elgton Jenkins’ fourth game back following his return from an ACL injury, the Green Bay Packers starting right tackle put together what was easily his best performance of the season against the New York Giants. Jenkins’ 2022 debut came in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, in a...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings
Bears WR N’Keal Harry is excited to make his debut for Chicago. “It’s been hard just sitting here watching, especially once I started going to the games and standing on the sidelines,” Harry said, via ESPN. “It just brings you so much closer to the actual game. So I’m excited. I’m ecstatic.”
Yardbarker
Ohio State coach rips Chicago Bears wide receivers
Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline rips Chicago Bears wide receivers on Thursday Night Football. Justin Fields, who is in his first entire season as a starter, and the new-look offense for the Chicago Bears under new coordinator Luke Getsy, put up yet another subpar effort. Fields completed 14 27 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown to Pettis, and one interception overall on Thursday. With 583 passing yards through the first five games of the season, Chicago had the worst passing offense in the NFL going into the matchup on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game
Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Bulls Defense Just Got Much Stronger
Obviously, the regular season hasn’t started yet but Drummond’s work during the preseason has been impressive. The other night he was 3-of-3 from the three-point line, which was something no one expected from him. But in the latest preseason game, Drummond created a monster block against the Milwaukee...
"Nobody wants to go back to Atlanta:" Phillies fans get ready for Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies could clinch this series Saturday at home. That means there's a lot of excitement heading into Game 4 Saturday afternoon.Phillies fans waited 11 years to witness playoff baseball again at Citizens Bank Park and did not leave disappointed Friday night.They'll get to pack the ballpark again Saturday--This time, the team has a chance to eliminate the Atlanta Braves and move on to the National League Championship Series.With more than 45,000 fans in attendance, it was a sellout at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.Whether in the stands or at a sports bar, there's a good...
Comments / 0