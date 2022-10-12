Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline rips Chicago Bears wide receivers on Thursday Night Football. Justin Fields, who is in his first entire season as a starter, and the new-look offense for the Chicago Bears under new coordinator Luke Getsy, put up yet another subpar effort. Fields completed 14 27 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown to Pettis, and one interception overall on Thursday. With 583 passing yards through the first five games of the season, Chicago had the worst passing offense in the NFL going into the matchup on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO