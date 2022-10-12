Read full article on original website
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis
Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’
The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
Republicans hammer Biden for failed prediction that inflation had peaked last December
President Biden found himself on the receiving end of Republican fire over his failed prediction last December that the high inflation facing Americans had peaked.
‘The worst is yet to come’: IMF issues stark recession warning
London CNN Business — The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: “The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”. The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to...
Biden says prices “too high” as inflation rises before midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the consumer price index report released on Thursday shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House.
The Fed will be more aggressive with rate hikes into early 2023 after September's inflation shock, Barclays says
The Federal Reserve could push up its benchmark interest rate past 5% in 2023, Barclays said Thursday as September's hotter-than-anticipated inflation report prompted it to change its projections for the central bank's policy moves. "We now expect more aggressive, front-loaded hikes by the Fed in the next few meetings," Jonathan...
Biden seeks to downplay final, hot inflation report before midterm elections
President Joe Biden responded to Thursday's higher-than-expected September consumer price index report by reiterating that combating inflation and lowering prices for families remains his "top priority."
Inflation and bond yields are peaking as demand destruction starts to dominate, economist says
Inflation and bond yields are close to peaking, according to top economist Komal Sri-Kumar. He also told CNBC that he expects a severe recession in the wake of monetary tightening and inflation. "I think we are reaching the point where demand destruction is going to dominate over supply uncertainties, and...
IMF meetings have exposed the fragmentation of the global economy
The message from last week’s annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund was clear. War, pandemic and rampant inflation have put the global economy under severe strain. The mood was edgy, often fractious. The Americans had a go at Saudi Arabia for orchestrating production curbs designed to push up...
The September jobs report shows inflation is not under control and the economy is 'headed for a collision of some kind,' former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says
The September jobs report showed that inflation isn't under control, Larry Summers says. He pointed to rising core inflation, which shows that price growth is still accelerating. "I think we are headed for a collision of some kind or other, and we've just got to manage that collision carefully," he...
Economists predict home prices will fall, even if the US avoids a recession
Soaring inflation has led to a slowdown in the US economy, though some measures stay strong. The Feds fight against inflationary pressure has greatly weakened housing activity. It means US home prices are now on a downward trajectory even if the economy avoids a recession. There's a strange dynamic happening...
IMF cuts global growth forecast, saying 2023 will ‘feel like a recession’ for many people
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday reduced its forecast for global economic growth for 2023, saying that next year will “feel like a recession” for many people. The IMF said in a blog post that its outlook for 2022 remained unchanged from its July prediction of 3.2...
Inflation worse than expected at 8.2% in final preelection report
Inflation clocked in worse than expected at 8.2% for the 12 months ending in September, according to the consumer price index, bad news for the country’s economic health.
