This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Chilling details emerge about mom ‘who drowned three children under 7’ as dad shares heartbreaking message
CHILLING new details have emerged in the case of a mom accused of drowning her three children on a New York City beach. Erin Merdy, 30, has been charged with first and second-degree murder in the deaths of her children Zachary Merdy, seven, Liliana Stephens-Merdy, four, and three month old Oliver Bondarev.
Skeletal remains found at NYC construction site ID'd as ‘Occupy Wall Street’ protester missing for a decade
Skeletal remains found at a New York City construction site two years ago have been positively identified as a 19-year-old "Occupy Wall Street" protester who went missing in 2012. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is now asking the public for information regarding the death of Stevie Bates, who was...
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple. The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
Complex
2 Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $1 Million of Jewelry From Brooklyn Bishop During Livestream
Two men who allegedly took over $1 million in jewelry from Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in an armed robbery during a livestreamed sermon have been arrested. As announced by Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, 23-year-old Juwan Anderson and 23-year-old Say-Quan Pollack have been charged in connection with the armed robbery. The two individuals and an unnamed co-conspirator, who was masked and wore all black, allegedly held up Whitehead’s church back in July.
L.A. News Anchor Fired After Going Rogue With On-Air Message Defending Colleague
A Los Angeles news anchor was fired after going rogue during a broadcast to criticize the way his station handled the departure of a colleague, according to a report. KTLA’s Mark Mester was initially suspended before being permanently dropped after his off-script message of support for his former co-anchor Lynette Romero, who wasn’t offered the opportunity to say goodbye to viewers on air, employees at the station said. Producers had written a script for Mester to read about Romero’s departure, but Mester apparently made the unilateral decision to do things his own way. “I want to start off right now by offering up an apology to you,” Mester told viewers Saturday. “What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and we are so sorry. I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much, you literally are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you.” Mester also said he’d arranged for a plane to fly over the station with a banner saying “We love you Lynette.”Read it at New York Post
PICTURED: Accountant, 53, who was visiting son at Marist College Family Weekend in New York is 'shot dead by two homeless men who were staying at the hotel' after being caught in the crossfire of shootout in the lobby
A dad who was visiting his son at a special Family Weekend at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, was shot dead when he was caught in the crossfire as bullets flew in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott Poughkeepsie hotel where he was staying. Paul Kutz, 53, an...
NBC New York
Maryland Tourist Who Turned Down Drugs Slashed in Face Outside Times Square CVS
A tourist exploring New York's Times Square on Saturday was approached by a trio allegedly trying to sell drugs, but instead they slashed him in the face with a bottle and robbed him of $140, police said. The Maryland man, visiting the Big Apple days after his 30th birthday, encountered...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to L.A.’s KTLA-TV Anchor Mark Mester?
For many years, Mark Mester and Lynette Romero have been a constant fixture on KTLA-TV 5 News’ weekend morning lineup for Los Angeles residents. Romero had already departed the station, and her last day was September 14, 2022. But now that she has quit, drama has erupted at KTLA. Romero’s co-host and best friend, Mark Mester, has done something very brave to stand up for her. However, after all this drama unfolding, fans wonder what happened to Mark Mester at KTLA and if he is leaving the station. We reveal all the details and the anchor’s background in this Mark Mester wiki.
Staten Island pols express outrage over migrants being housed in a Staten Island hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials said Tuesday they are vehemently opposed to migrants being placed in the Comfort Inn in Travis, where New York City is temporarily placing asylum seekers. Borough President Vito Fossella, City Councilmember David Carr (R-Mid Island), City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South...
TODAY.com
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, files for divorce from her second husband
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett. Scott, 52, submitted a petition for divorce in the King County Superior Court in Washington State on Sept. 26, TODAY has confirmed. According to the New York...
Rachael Ray shares her favorite NYC restaurants
Believe it or not, Rachael Ray has a tiny kitchen. "When I'm in my apartment in New York City, I have two tiny cupboards and very little cabinet space so I have to be clever," she says before offering some on-point tips for cooking efficiently in quintessential Manhattan homes, a bit of knowledge that comes in handy considering Ray's recent collaboration with Home Chef, the meal kit and food delivery company.
Madame Wu, famed California restaurateur, dies at 106
Sylvia Wu, whose famed southern California restaurant drew Hollywood’s biggest stars for four decades, has died at the age of 106, the LA Times reports. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
Fresh Air weekend: 'NYC Cooking' editor Melissa Clark; The history of money
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'NYT Cooking' writer Melissa Clark wants to...
