HORACE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School football team scored 46 unanswered points in a 46-12 blowout win over Horace. Jamestown and Horace were tied at six after the first quarter until the rushing attack opened up in a big way. Jamestown’s Aden Braun had two touchdowns over 30 yards and rushed for 127 yards in the win. Payton Hochhatler also found the endzone twice on the ground with rushes of 17 and 14 yards. Hochhalter also went 8-12 for 151 yards and two passing touchdowns.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO