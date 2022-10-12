Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Cross Country Prepares for State
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner cross country team posted a team win and individual champion honors in their final regular season meet, a prep event for next week’s state meet in Jamestown. Valley City won the girls 4,000 meter event, sweeping th top three individual places and placing...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Hosting “Surround the State In Song” Oct. 15
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo City will host several singers from across the state on Saturday, Oct. 15. Surround the State in Song is an honor choral festival for North Dakota students in grades 5-7. Students from numerous schools will be in Jamestown to practice under guest conductor Connie Stordalen from Bismarck Horizon Middle School before performing a concert open to the public. Piano accompaniment will be provided by John Clodfelter from the University of Jamestown.
valleynewslive.com
City Commissioners attempting to strip Dave Piepkorn of ‘Deputy Mayor’ title
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand have brought forth a recommendation to strip Commissioner Dave Piepkorn of his title of “Deputy Mayor”. In a memo dated October 7th, they write:. “Conduct appropriate for elected officials includes respect for each other and...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown High School Being Cleared After Unverified Threat
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An unverified threat prompted response from local agencies to the Jamestown High School just before 11 AM Thursday, Oct. 13. Jamestown Public School Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech reports law enforcement was notified by phone of a “potential threat” at the school, forcing the campus into immediate lockdown.
newsdakota.com
Superior Detailing Shop Opens In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new vehicle detailing shop has opened in Valley City located at 1015 Main Street East. Owner Brett Stearns and Nate McMenamin will be a two man team doing the detailing work. Stearns said there are several packages available for their customers. He said...
newsdakota.com
JPS Issues Release Regarding Thursday Lockdown Situation
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Around 10:40 AM on Oct. 13, Jamestown law enforcement dispatched officers to Jamestown High School regarding a potential threat to school safety. Upon notification to JPS administration, the JHS campus was immediately placed in lockdown. After consultation with law enforcement, it was determined that, until...
newsdakota.com
Washington Elementary PTO Plans Soup Fundraiser for Kids
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Washington Elementary PTO is returning their popular Soup’er Fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 28. The PTO is currently raising funds to build a new playground for all grades on the northside. “While all of the playground equipment is quite old, the wooden playground structure...
newsdakota.com
All Breeds Cattle Tour Visits Cooperstown-area Breeders
COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (NDSA) – Eight seedstock producers representing five breeds of cattle were showcased during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) All Breeds Cattle Tour October 3. The tour celebrated its 35th year and featured an impressive group of Cooperstown, N.D.,-area beef producers and welcomed about 150 attendees over the duration of the tour.
newsdakota.com
McElroy Park Field Renovation Campaign Kicks Off
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Parks & Rec) – Jamestown Parks and Recreation District (JPRD), Jamestown Area Youth Baseball (JAYBAL), Jamestown Outlaw Fastpitch Softball, University of Jamestown and Jamestown Public Schools are teaming up to raise the funding needed to renovate playing fields at McElroy Park. Earlier this year JPRD secured a...
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Stomp Horace, Ready for Fargo North Thursday Night
HORACE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School football team scored 46 unanswered points in a 46-12 blowout win over Horace. Jamestown and Horace were tied at six after the first quarter until the rushing attack opened up in a big way. Jamestown’s Aden Braun had two touchdowns over 30 yards and rushed for 127 yards in the win. Payton Hochhatler also found the endzone twice on the ground with rushes of 17 and 14 yards. Hochhalter also went 8-12 for 151 yards and two passing touchdowns.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Volleyball Topped by Packers
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner volleyball ran into tough sailing in West Fargo Thursday night, as the Packers swept Valley City 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-15). The loss keeps Valley City with three points in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) standings, tied with Grand Forks Central for ninth place. Red River knocked off Central 3-1 last night. The Hi-Liners would see Red River in the play-in round if the season started today.
valleynewslive.com
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
newsdakota.com
University of Jamestown Expanding Footprint in Community
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – University of Jamestown announced that it is purchasing a portion of The Legacy Center in Jamestown. The University plans to use this building to provide a much-needed housing option for UJ students, as well as rental opportunities for individuals and businesses in the community. The...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Football Travels to Grand Forks tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner football will attempt to win their eighth straight game tonight when they travel to Grand Forks. Valley City faces the Central Knights at Cushman Field tonight. The Hi-Liners ran their record to 7-0 with a 34-6 win over the Jamestown Bluejays last week, in a battle of the then top-ranked and second-ranked teams. Ethan Miller scored three times, and Valley City held Jamestown to just 97 yards total offense.
newsdakota.com
Kimball Scores Four as Jimmies Blank Mount Marty
Goals came early and often for the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team in a 6-0 win over Mount Marty (S.D.) University at the Jimmie Turf Field Wednesday evening. Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) scored twice while Kamryn Fiscus (SR/Yakima, Wash.) and Emersen Kimball (FR/Graham, Wash.) also had goals in a span of 7:11 as the Jimmies led 4-0 just under nine-and-a-half minutes into the game.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Picked Seventh in GPAC Preseason Poll
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team was picked seventh to finish in the GPAC as the 2022-23 Coaches’ Preseason Poll was released Thursday. The Jimmies totaled 61 points in the poll, 11 points ahead of Hastings (Neb.) and 18 points behind Briar...
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Sweep Minot, Win 10th Straight WDA Match
MINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team earned its 11th straight-set victory of the year on Tuesday night as the Blue Jays swept Minot. Set scores were 25-23, 26-24, and 25-19. Bernadette Newman and Haylie Hakanson each finished with 14 kills in the Blue Jay victory. Edie Hegerle had a season-best 33 assists on the night as Jamestown played a majority of the match without one of their key players in Makenna Nold. Newman led Jamestown with 23 digs and libero Aspyn Peterson had 21. Rylee Joseph totaled three aces to pace the Blue Jays.
newsdakota.com
Carrington Falls to Langdon Area/EM Friday Night
LANGDON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals scored on their first drive of the game and never looked back as the cruise to a 42-0 victory over Carrington. LAEM improves to 5-3 in Region 2 and 6-3 overall and will play at No. 1 Kindred in the first round of the Class 11B playoffs on Saturday, October 22nd. Carrington will end their season at 3-5 in Region 2 and 3-5 overall.
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Sweep Vikings, Move to 20-2 Overall
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team got back in the win column on Wednesday night at home with a straight-set victory over Valley City State University. All three sets ended with a 25-18 score. UJ and VCSU battled through the first set before...
