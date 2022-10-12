Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Related
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council tries to avoid investigation of Planning scandals - will they be allowed to succeed?
Montgomery County is in the midst of one of its most-embarrassing, and potentially most-earth-shaking, political scandals ever. But you wouldn't know it listening to the County Council. The Council has heard a barrage of rumors, accusations, explicit allegations - and even some admissions - of improper or illegal activity within the County Planning Board and Planning Department over the last several weeks. After initially taking no significant action, when the matter reached the verge of going nuclear, imploding the County political machine, and threatening the passage of the controversial Thrive 2050 plan, the Council stepped in and demanded the resignations of all five planning commissioners. According to the Council, that's the end of the story.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Planning Board Commissioners Resign
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 12, 2022—The Montgomery County Council has accepted the resignations of Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson, Vice Chair Partap Verma and Commissioners Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson and Carol Rubin. These resignations are effective immediately. “The Montgomery County Council is united in taking the steps necessary...
mocoshow.com
Community Members Invited to Share their Input as Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center Prepares to Open
Montgomery County Recreation’s Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center (SSRAC) is scheduled to open in 2023. Located in the Central Business District of Silver Spring this project is part of a public-private partnership with the Housing Opportunity Commission and the Lee Development Group. The first of its kind project will encompass recreation, aquatics, and senior programming all under one roof. SSRAC will include both recreation and leisure activities. Pools are designed for general swimming, low level diving, exercise, aquatic play, training, and more. A gymnasium, exercise and weight room spaces, movement and dance studios, multipurpose activity rooms, public use space, and social space with a culinary arts kitchen are also included.
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from County Executive Marc Elrich; “We Need More Affordable Housing”
Like many of you, I have been following the recently unfolding events at the Planning Board this week that resulted in the resignations of the entire board. The Planning Board is part of a separate State agency, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC). Although it is not part of the Montgomery County Government, the County Council has oversight of the Planning Board and appoints its members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Comprehensive Flood Management Plan to Be Focus of Virtual Community Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20
Montgomery County is seeking assistance from community members to help identify flood-prone areas. It has established a new website that includes a short, confidential survey where residents can provide feedback on flooding experiences and insight. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the County will hold a virtual community meeting on its Comprehensive Flood Management Plan.
foxbaltimore.com
Montgomery Council accepts resignations of entire Planning Board, including Casey Anderson
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Council has accepted the immediate resignations of the five-member Montgomery Planning Board, the council confirmed in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The surprise announcement — considered to be unprecedented in Montgomery County history — followed weeks of leaked documents that revealed scandals...
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Residents Voice Concern Over Seven Locks Road Restoration Center
More than 100 community members attended an Oct. 6 forum on a county proposal that would create a new restoration center – a facility that would provide care for people experiencing behavioral health crises – along two dozen acres of Seven Locks Road in Rockville. Dozens of residents...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Economic Development Corp Announces Launch of New Campaign That Supports Attraction/Retention of Businesses in MoCo
Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) announced the launch of its new integrated marketing campaign, which supports the attraction of new businesses and retention of existing businesses in Montgomery County, Maryland. Per the press release: The robust, year-long campaign features strategic placement across diverse channels, including national and local broadcast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
D.C. Council Prepares To Vote On Overhaul Of Criminal Code
A massive overhaul of D.C.’s outdated criminal code is nearing the legislative finish line. The rework of the city’s criminal code is the result of a decade of efforts from the D.C. Criminal Code Reform Commission, an independent body whose attorneys spent years researching and weighing how to write a clearer and more proportional criminal code. It’s a process that many cities across the country have already undergone – and experts have argued that D.C.’s revision is well overdue. It will advance to a vote in committee next week.
wfmd.com
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
Controversies at Montgomery Co. planning agency lead to resignations of all 5 commissioners
A stunning development after weeks of scandals and infighting. The post Controversies at Montgomery Co. planning agency lead to resignations of all 5 commissioners appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
County Announces New Website Links on Climate Planning, Progress and Action
Montgomery County has unveiled a new website about all aspects of the County’s actions on climate change. The website brings the County’s array of climate planning, progress and action under one, easy-to-navigate portal. The web address is https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/climate/. The page also can be found on the County’s homepage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
‘Find Your Boo:’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and FMCA to Hold Fee-Waived Adoption Event for Dogs Oct. 15-31
Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is holding a fee-waived adoption event for all dogs from Saturday Oct. 15, through Monday, Oct. 31. The “Find Your Boo” adoption event is sponsored by Friends of Montgomery County Animals (FMCA). The shelter is full of dogs and adopters are urgently needed. Adopting, which traditionally is easy—is even easier with no adoption fee during the special event.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight; Coming Together to Promote Student Safety To, From and After School
Montgomery County Public Schools sent out the following community message on Friday, October 14:. This week, I had a chance to experience our “all together now” spirit on full display during National Walk and Bike to School Day. This occasion is a celebration of the hard work that we all do to create safe environments for students to get to school. Indeed, getting to school safely is the first step towards having a great day of learning.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Holiday Giving Project Seeking Partners to Help During This Year’s Campaign
For more than 30 years, Montgomery County’s Holiday Giving Project (HGP) has provided Thanksgiving and December holiday assistance to low-income households. A network of social workers, school counselors, and other human service professionals refer families in need of holiday assistance to the County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The program is seeking partners to help in this year’s campaign.
fox5dc.com
Excellence in Education Foundation for Prince George's County Public Schools to host hall of fame gala
The Excellence in Education Foundation for Prince George's County Public Schools will host a hall of fame gala for the fourth year in a row. Thea Wilson, foundation relations officer, joined us with a preview.
washingtoninformer.com
Prince George’s County to Hold Electronic Recycling Event on Oct. 29
The Prince George’s County Department of the Environment will hold a household hazardous-waste and electronics recycling event on Oct. 29 at Friendly High School in Fort Washington, Md., from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Prince Georgians can dispose of household hazardous waste and old electronics safely at the event by dropping...
fox5dc.com
Residents protest cell towers in Montgomery County
POTOMAC, Md. - Cell towers that are supposed to make life easier for residents in Montgomery County are generating resentment from some. The detractors say the cell towers standing just feet away from their homes is frustrating. There are three main concerns people have with more cell towers being built:...
WAMU
Get Out There: D.C.’s ‘night mayor’ reflects on one year in her role
D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture Director Solana Vander Nat at the mic during an event. A year ago, when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments in her administration, as she does semi-regularly. This particular announcement included the new director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture, Solana Vander Nat.
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
Comments / 0