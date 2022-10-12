ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Justice Kirkland and Andre Yarns Jr. ID’d as 2 victims in Springfield Indian Orchard double shooting

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has identified the two victims from Wednesday’s fatal double shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. Justice Kirkland, 32, and Andre Yarns Jr. ‚32, both Springfield natives, were identified as the victims in the Wednesday morning shooting, according to the District Attorney’s office.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
City
Indian Orchard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
westernmassnews.com

Investigation continues into Indian Orchard double homicide

House fire on North Street in Hatfield deemed a ‘total loss’. Hatfield, Whately, South Deerfield, and Hadley Fire crews all responded to the scene. City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together. Updated: 5 hours ago. Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan said that incidents like this...
HATFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ne Springfield#Violent Crime#Baystate Medical Center#Murder Unit
WTNH

Ellington man dies in South Windsor head-on collision

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police. South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westernmassnews.com

2 dead following shooting along Main Street in Indian Orchard

MGM Springfield hosted the October Rise & Shine event for the Springfield Regional Chamber Wednesday morning. 13 cats rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path looking for forever homes. Updated: 1 hour ago. More than a dozen cats rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path in Florida have arrived in Springfield. Baystate...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy