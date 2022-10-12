Read full article on original website
Indian Orchard homicide victims identified
The two victims in a Wednesday morning shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood have been identified.
Justice Kirkland and Andre Yarns Jr. ID’d as 2 victims in Springfield Indian Orchard double shooting
The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has identified the two victims from Wednesday’s fatal double shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood. Justice Kirkland, 32, and Andre Yarns Jr. ‚32, both Springfield natives, were identified as the victims in the Wednesday morning shooting, according to the District Attorney’s office.
No arrests made for Indian Orchard double homicide
The victims are known to the police and they are looking into who the victims were associated with.
Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
Worcester Police Arrest Woman Causing Disturbance at Courthouse
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested a woman at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Friday for causing a disturbance with a replica firearm. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers assigned to the Court Liaison unit were informed someone had attempted to enter the courthouse with a firearm. Officers stopped...
Investigation continues into Indian Orchard double homicide
House fire on North Street in Hatfield deemed a ‘total loss’. Hatfield, Whately, South Deerfield, and Hadley Fire crews all responded to the scene. City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together. Updated: 5 hours ago. Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan said that incidents like this...
Two dead after shooting in Indian Orchard
Two people dead after shots were fired in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood Wednesday morning.
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
Driver charged after driving into truck in South Hadley
South Hadley police have filed charges against a driver whose car flipped over after he crashed into a truck.
2 teenagers struck by car in Springfield, 1 seriously injured
A pair of teenagers were struck by a car in Springfield on Saturday evening, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, adding that one of the teens was seriously injured. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a report of two teenagers stuck by a car...
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident
A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.
New Britain Herald
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
Ellington man dies in South Windsor head-on collision
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police. South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation […]
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Judge orders 2 suspects from Holyoke narcotics raid held without right to bail
HOLYOKE — The two men arrested last week during a narcotics raid on Nonotuck Street where police found large amounts of heroin, cocaine and several weapons were ordered held without the right to bail following a dangerousness hearing Friday in Holyoke District Court. Francisco Marrero, 22, and Victor Colon,...
2 dead following shooting along Main Street in Indian Orchard
MGM Springfield hosted the October Rise & Shine event for the Springfield Regional Chamber Wednesday morning. 13 cats rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path looking for forever homes. Updated: 1 hour ago. More than a dozen cats rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path in Florida have arrived in Springfield. Baystate...
Holyoke men held without bail after 20,000 bags of heroin, AR-15s seized
Two Holyoke men are being held without the right to bail after a dangerousness hearing in connection with drug trafficking charges.
Springfield man was driving 70 when he struck, killed Chicopee pedestrian, authorities say
CHICOPEE – A 22-year-old Springfield man accused of striking and killing a pedestrian while driving 70 mph on a residential street is being charged with motor vehicle homicide and multiple other crimes. The victim, Nickolas Weichel, 34, of Chicopee, died at the scene of the crash. The incident took...
