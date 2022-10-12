ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

kusi.com

Measure D empowers city to prioritize hiring Veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure D will protect state infrastructure funding by allowing the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements on construction projects. “CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will bring 3-year-old to Queerfest Drag Show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is under fire for distributing a flyer for a controversial Halloween event through a third-party company called PeachJar, and parents are outraged. Originally, parents believed the Boo Bash event was created and planned by the Encinitas Union School District, but...
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

Measure D: Protecting San Diego Infrastructure Funding

“CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass. Fiscal...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Unified asks voters to approve school bond Measure U

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since 2008 the San Diego Unified School Board has asked voters to approve a series of school bond measures that would help build employee affordable housing, upgrade facilities for transitional kindergarten classes and improve school security. In November, Measure U will propose funds to pay...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

New National University President and CEO to talk about his vision/updates for the school

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National University has a new president to lead the institution. Dr. Mark D Milliron has plans for San Diego’s largest private nonprofit university. National University is a veteran-founded nonprofit and has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard working adults through accessible, affordable, and achievable higher education since 1971.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Wall of Freedom Unveiling Ceremony in Solana Beach

SALONA BEACH (KUSI) -The Spirit of Liberty Foundation has installed “Wall of Freedom” which includes the American Flag with the flags of the six branches of our military services. The unveiling ceremony was Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live on location to showcase the...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
kusi.com

Sam the Cooking Guy wants San Diegans to eat well!!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sam the Cooking Guy and his team are gathering to graze, encouraging San Diegans to eat well with their brand new menu. Their Downtown SD location, Graze by Sam in Little Italy, is a great spot to eat before a Padres game. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon...
SAN DIEGO, CA

