Measure D empowers city to prioritize hiring Veterans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure D will protect state infrastructure funding by allowing the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements on construction projects. “CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass.
Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis
ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
San Diego begins free digital literacy program to close digital divide
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has launched a digital literacy program offering free in-person classes for any San Diegan who wants to learn how to use a computer and better navigate the internet. City Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe spoke of the Tech...
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
Ron Morrison (R) wants to see National City restored and improved
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ron Morrison has lived in National City and it’s immediate vicinity most of his life, and he has been in positions of authority for much of his career — now he’s running for National City Mayor. In the late 1980’s Ron was...
Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will bring 3-year-old to Queerfest Drag Show
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is under fire for distributing a flyer for a controversial Halloween event through a third-party company called PeachJar, and parents are outraged. Originally, parents believed the Boo Bash event was created and planned by the Encinitas Union School District, but...
Measure D: Protecting San Diego Infrastructure Funding
“CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass. Fiscal...
City finally moves toward redeveloping homeless-overrun buildings in Downtown
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An older building on 4th Ave. and B Street in Downtown, San Diego, has finally been torn down after acting as a congregation area for the homeless for months. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live on the scene as the rubble was carried off by construction...
San Diego Unified asks voters to approve school bond Measure U
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since 2008 the San Diego Unified School Board has asked voters to approve a series of school bond measures that would help build employee affordable housing, upgrade facilities for transitional kindergarten classes and improve school security. In November, Measure U will propose funds to pay...
Dr. Linda Lukacs calls on Councilmember Campbell to stop deceptive ads
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Linda Lukacs believes San Diegans are overtaxed, over regulated, and their voices are not being heard. One of her priorities is to eliminate costly, ineffective remedies to issues that are harming San Diego’s quality of life. She joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good...
Judge allows for fifth placement of an SVP into Jacumba, Supervisor Anderson dismayed
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Honorable Judge David M. Gill of the Superior Court effectively placed the sexually violent predator William Stafford into a home in Jacumba. The placement recommendation that the judge approved will place the fifth active SVP in Jacumba, a community that now has one SVP for every 108 residents.
District Attorney Summer Stephan stresses the importance of FENTANYL AWARENESS
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Three-hundred people die every day because of opioids, half of whom overdose on Fentanyl (CDC). Fentanyl continues to come to San Diego in the form...
National City mayoral candidate Jose Rodriguez (D): Government needs to work for the people
NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The race for National City mayor is expected to be close. Three candidates are campaigning for the job, including the current mayor, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis. Jose Rodriguez is campaigning as a Democrat, and has been endorsed by Congressman Juan Vargas, the San Diego County Democrat Party,...
Congressional candidate Brian Maryott says liberal policies are aggravating inflation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott (R) is a businessman and certified financial planner who managed billions of client assets for a portion of his career. He also started a nonprofit that teaches financial literacy to underserved communities. Maryott knows that trillions in government spending is not the key...
New National University President and CEO to talk about his vision/updates for the school
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National University has a new president to lead the institution. Dr. Mark D Milliron has plans for San Diego’s largest private nonprofit university. National University is a veteran-founded nonprofit and has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard working adults through accessible, affordable, and achievable higher education since 1971.
Wall of Freedom Unveiling Ceremony in Solana Beach
SALONA BEACH (KUSI) -The Spirit of Liberty Foundation has installed “Wall of Freedom” which includes the American Flag with the flags of the six branches of our military services. The unveiling ceremony was Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live on location to showcase the...
Violent crimes increase in San Diego County during first half of 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Violent crimes in the San Diego region increased from last year in the first half of 2022, while property crimes have declined, according to a report released Thursday by the San Diego Association of Governments. The report found the number of reported homicides and robberies...
Sam the Cooking Guy wants San Diegans to eat well!!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sam the Cooking Guy and his team are gathering to graze, encouraging San Diegans to eat well with their brand new menu. Their Downtown SD location, Graze by Sam in Little Italy, is a great spot to eat before a Padres game. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon...
Average San Diego County gas price drops slightly for eighth day in a row
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest one-day decrease since at least 2019 Thursday, dropping 5.1 cents to $6.202, its eighth consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 23.3 cents...
