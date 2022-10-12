ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Comments / 7

Related
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested

In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey. The PSP Punxsutawney station is investigating a theft of a propane grill and a green two-wheeled hand truck dolly from a residence along Bethlehem Hill Road, in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County.
MAHAFFEY, PA
WTAJ

Business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee in Clearfield, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a business in Clearfield is facing charges after being accused of ‘grooming’ a teenage employee, according to Lawrence Township police. Police received a report in early October suspecting  39-year-old Kevin Legenski, owner of Uncle Buck’s Creations, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old female. Police say they saw […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Car crashed into Jefferson County church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
County
Centre County, PA
Clearfield County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Clearfield, PA
City
State College, PA
County
Clearfield County, PA
City
Saint Marys, PA
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor

State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County inmate’s death under investigation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The death of a Blair County inmate is under investigation by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police. Marcus McCreary, 43, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, Oct. 4. According to reports, he had an extensive medical history as well as a history of drug use. McCreary had been placed in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Clearfield Co
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Confiscated, abandoned firearms auctioned off in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Over 230 firearms will be going once, going twice, and sold to new owners Thursday evening after being confiscated or abandoned at one point in time. The Courts of Cambria County organized their first-ever gun auction at the Cambria County Fairgrounds. President Judge Krumenacker...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
explorejeffersonpa.com

Details Released on Woman Accused of Stealing Jeep from Eldred Township Garage

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Details were released regarding a transient woman accused of stealing a vehicle from an Eldred Township garage. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Kelsey Lillane Gaffney, listed as transient, on September 25 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office:
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Department of Corrections to Implement Body-Worn Cameras for Select K-9 Parole Agents, K-9 Sergeants, Criminal Investigators

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little announced on Friday the department has been awarded a federal grant to help fund a body-worn camera program within the department. The $90,000.00 grant comes from the United States Department of Justice – Bureau of Justice Assistance. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Girl Honored at Pa. School Bus Safety Poster Contest Awards Ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Director of the Bureau of Driver Licensing Kara Templeton on Thursday joined the Pennsylvania State Police and school bus safety advocates to honor nine students for communicating important school bus safety messages through their submissions to this year’s School Bus Safety Poster Contest. A Brockway Area Jr/Sr High School student won first place in Grades 6 to 8 category.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Car Runs Into Brockway Drug

A vehicle drove into the rear wall of a pharmacy on Main Street in Brockway. According to Penn Highlands Healthcare who owns Brockway Drug no employees or customers were injured and the driver was evaluated at the scene. Despite the structural damage, Penn Highlands said the pharmacy would remain open...
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

Two teens charged after Benadryl overdose at Brookville school, police say

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say they are charging two teens that allegedly overdosed on Benadryl at the Brookville Area High School, saying this behavior will “not be tolerated.” Brookville police report that they received information from teachers at the Brookville school that one of the students was acting very unusual Oct. 3. Through the […]
BROOKVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy