fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested
In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Theft of Propane Grill in Mahaffey. The PSP Punxsutawney station is investigating a theft of a propane grill and a green two-wheeled hand truck dolly from a residence along Bethlehem Hill Road, in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County.
Business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a business in Clearfield is facing charges after being accused of ‘grooming’ a teenage employee, according to Lawrence Township police. Police received a report in early October suspecting 39-year-old Kevin Legenski, owner of Uncle Buck’s Creations, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old female. Police say they saw […]
Car crashed into Jefferson County church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
Two charged with stealing SUV in Windber, switching license plates in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges in Cambria County after allegedly stealing a car in Windber and switching license plates with another car in Johnstown. Richland Township police were sent to Gap Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a suspicious white SUV in the area. Officers found a white Kia Sorento […]
Police in Indiana County issue warning after theft of catalytic convertor
State police in Indiana County are warning owners of large vehicles to be on alert after the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle in White Township. Police said the device was stolen from a Ford pickup truck Thursday at the Indiana County Community Action Program building at 1849 Sixth Street. Police said the theft was done by “experienced thieves” due to the location and cuts left behind on the vehicle’s exhaust system.
Blair County inmate’s death under investigation
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The death of a Blair County inmate is under investigation by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police. Marcus McCreary, 43, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, Oct. 4. According to reports, he had an extensive medical history as well as a history of drug use. McCreary had been placed in […]
Man who sold illegal drugs at a State College student apartment complex sentenced to jail
The 21-year-old was arrested in March after a monthslong borough police investigation.
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
Police: Motorcyclist leads troopers on chase in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he led troopers on a chase while on a motorcycle in Clearfield County, according to police. Michael Cole, 38, was spotted by troopers after he already managed to get away from them earlier on Tuesday in Bradford Township while driving his black 2008 Yamaha without […]
WJAC TV
Confiscated, abandoned firearms auctioned off in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Over 230 firearms will be going once, going twice, and sold to new owners Thursday evening after being confiscated or abandoned at one point in time. The Courts of Cambria County organized their first-ever gun auction at the Cambria County Fairgrounds. President Judge Krumenacker...
Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Released on Woman Accused of Stealing Jeep from Eldred Township Garage
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Details were released regarding a transient woman accused of stealing a vehicle from an Eldred Township garage. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Kelsey Lillane Gaffney, listed as transient, on September 25 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office:
explorejeffersonpa.com
Department of Corrections to Implement Body-Worn Cameras for Select K-9 Parole Agents, K-9 Sergeants, Criminal Investigators
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little announced on Friday the department has been awarded a federal grant to help fund a body-worn camera program within the department. The $90,000.00 grant comes from the United States Department of Justice – Bureau of Justice Assistance. The...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Corruption of Minors Investigation in Warsaw Township Underway
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Punxsutawney-based State Police are currently investigating a possible incident of corruption of minors that was received via ChildLine referral. Police say the incident occurred on Milliron Road, in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, around 10:45 a.m. on...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Girl Honored at Pa. School Bus Safety Poster Contest Awards Ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Director of the Bureau of Driver Licensing Kara Templeton on Thursday joined the Pennsylvania State Police and school bus safety advocates to honor nine students for communicating important school bus safety messages through their submissions to this year’s School Bus Safety Poster Contest. A Brockway Area Jr/Sr High School student won first place in Grades 6 to 8 category.
abc23.com
Car Runs Into Brockway Drug
A vehicle drove into the rear wall of a pharmacy on Main Street in Brockway. According to Penn Highlands Healthcare who owns Brockway Drug no employees or customers were injured and the driver was evaluated at the scene. Despite the structural damage, Penn Highlands said the pharmacy would remain open...
Two teens charged after Benadryl overdose at Brookville school, police say
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say they are charging two teens that allegedly overdosed on Benadryl at the Brookville Area High School, saying this behavior will “not be tolerated.” Brookville police report that they received information from teachers at the Brookville school that one of the students was acting very unusual Oct. 3. Through the […]
WJAC TV
Police: Cambria Co. woman accused of stealing nearly $4K from local water authority
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Mineral Point woman is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Police say 63-year-old Margaret Ochenrider was allegedly hired by the water authority in May of this year...
