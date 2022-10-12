ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Blue View

Kadarius Toney again headlines list of Giants not practicing

It looks like the New York Giants could be without wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay again this week. Per head coach Brian Daboll, Toney, Golladay, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and safety Tony Jefferson will not practice on Wednesday. Toney has not played since Week 2. He...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones getting healthier, not focused on contract

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said Wednesday that his left ankle, injured Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, is “definitely better than last week.”. The ankle did not prevent Jones from having his most productive game of the season Sunday as the Giants upset the Green Bay Packers, 27-22.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/13: Darius Slayton on staying ready, more headlines

Wide receiver Darius Slayton laughed on Wednesday when asked if he was approached about renegotiating his contract after Sunday’s six-catch, 79-yard game. Slayton had to take a pay cut just before the start of the season. “No, it doesn’t quite work like that,” he said. After being...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/14: Wink Martindale, Leonard Williams ... and playoffs

At their current 4-1 record the Giants already have a 77 percent chance of reaching the playoffs by historical standards. If they are somehow able to defeat the Ravens on Sunday that chance increases to 85 percent, but even if they lose their chance drops only to 67 percent. For an 11-6 record projection based on losing to/beating opponents above/below them in the power rankings the playoff chances are greater than 99 percent.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Ravens: When Baltimore has the ball

The 4-1 New York Giants return from London to host the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens this week. The Ravens are led by superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has completed 63.8 percent of his passes with 1,076 yards on 95 completions (7.2 per attempt) for 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The 25-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Big Blue View

Expectations are rising for 4-1 New York Giants

A week ago, we asked New York Giants fans if their expectations for the team had changed after a 3-1 start. Of those who took part in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 69 percent were modestly still expecting a six- to eight-win season. Things have changed. Dramatically. Following...
NFL
Big Blue View

Tips for the perfect at-home Giants gameday experience

As much as we’d all love to be tailgating at MetLife Stadium for every New York Giants game, that isn’t realistic for the vast majority of us. After a while, it gets crowded, cold, and expensive. There’s no reason to fret. At Big Blue View, we’re something of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Titans#American Football#New York Giants#Bbv#The Big Blue View Youtube
Big Blue View

NFL Week 6 picks, predictions: Can the Giants keep rolling?

Can the New York Giants do it again? Can they pull off another upset of a playoff-caliber team and improve to a shocking 5-1? Let’s see how your Big Blue View contributors feel about that and the rest of the games in our Week 6 NFL picks. Here is...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy