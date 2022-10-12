Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
knuj.net
DECEASED MOUNTAIN LAKE MAN FOUND IN DITCH
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. Authorities were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the report of a man in a ditch near Wilder. Jackson and Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Windom police and ambulance all responded to the scene and found the body of 44-year-old Bradley Junker of Mountain Lake. A cause of death is under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
kicdam.com
Greenville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
Greenville, IA (KICD)– A Greenville man has been arrested on a drug offense following a weekend traffic stop. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 71 about two miles north of town around 5:30 Sunday evening where the deputy allegedly discovered a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a THC cartridge.
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for warrant and meth
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him being observed walking near Wyman Street and Third Avenue and...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
KAAL-TV
Blue Earth law enforcement seizes 30 lbs of meth at Shakopee house
(ABC 6 News) – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of 31.5 pounds of methamphetamine at a Shakopee home Wednesday. According to Lieutenant Jeff Wersal with the BECSO, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Blue Earth County and learned that about a quarter-pound of meth had come from the Shakopee residence.
Man accused of shooting woman at Milford Clinic has trial moved
Christian Goyne-Yarns argued pre-trial coverage would impact his ability to get a new trial, a judge agreed and moved his case to Buena Vista County.
kiwaradio.com
Fire In Locomotive Near Sibley Causes Hours-Long Highway 9 Blockage
Sibley, Iowa– A state highway was blocked for three to four hours after a reported fire in a locomotive on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 7:20 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a locomotive fire just north of Highway 9 and Old Highway 60, two miles north of Sibley.
KEYC
Investigation into death of Mountain Lake man; no foul play suspected
WILDER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. According to a release from the department, authorities were called just before 9 AM Tuesday to the report of a man in the ditch in Wilder. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Cottonwood...
kiwaradio.com
Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers
Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
myklgr.com
None injured in Redwood County pickup/semi collision Tuesday
No one was injured in a pickup / semi-truck collision in Redwood County Tuesday morning. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 11, Dennis Kahnke, age 82, of Redwood Falls, driving a Ram 2500 pickup eastbound on Highway 68, following a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck being driven by John Fleischhacker, age 59, of Richmond.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Mt. Lake man found dead in Wilder
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man, who was discovered in a ditch in Wilder. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:50 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the city of Wilder regarding a man lying in a ditch, unresponsive.
bigcountry1077.com
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Man Arrested in O’Brien County Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Re-Entry
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A man who illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced in federal court this week. 38 year old Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez, hailing from Mexico, pled guilty in May to illegal re-entry as an aggravated felon. Rodriguez-Chavez was using an alias at the time he was...
hot967.fm
Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal
A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
bigcountry1077.com
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
Southern Minnesota News
Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60
A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
