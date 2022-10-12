Read full article on original website
thehoosiernetwork.com
Indiana Basketball Player Analysis: Is Trey Galloway one of IU's most important creators?
Trey Galloway was a fun player for the Indiana men’s basketball squad in 2021-22. Galloway’s season was disrupted by a broken wrist that took him out for 10 games and a high groin pull that left him out of five. The Hoosiers got some nice energy out of Galloway last year, but injuries interfered with what his sophomore season could’ve been.
insidethehall.com
2022-23 Indiana basketball Player Profile: CJ Gunn
With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ve transitioned from our look at other Big Ten programs to our player-by-player previews of the 2022-23 Indiana roster. Today, our player profiles continue with a look at freshman CJ Gunn. Previously: Malik Reneau. It was just a bike...
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Indiana Hoosiers
Head coach: Mike Woodson (second season) 2021-22 record: 21-14 (9-11) Players returning: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates, Logan Duncomb, Jordan Geronimo. Players departed: Michael Durr (UCF), Khristian Lander (Western Kentucky), Rob Phinisee (Cincinnati), Parker Stewart (UT-Martin) Key additions: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik...
CBS Sports
Indianapolis high school volleyball player disciplined after directing racist taunt toward opposing team
A student-athlete at New Palestine High School in the Indianapolis area has been disciplined after making a racially-charged taunt towards players at Pike High School during a volleyball game last Saturday, according to a report by Fox59. The school disciplined the student after reviewing the incident, but did not release further details.
readthereporter.com
Carmel takes down Brownsburg, heads to championship
The Carmel girls soccer team advanced to their own regional championship game on Thursday, beating Brownsburg 3-0 in the semi-final at Murray Stadium. The Class 3A No. 4 Greyhounds scored their first goal in the game’s fourth minute. Olivia Joyce made a pass to Ava Cabellon, who went one-on-one with the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper and got the goal. Carmel added a second goal in the 22nd minute, when Cabellon sent a pass to Megan Hamm, who put the ball in the net.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
MyWabashValley.com
Local golf course under new management
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local golf course that folks have enjoyed for decades is now under new ownership. “Mark’s Par Three” in Terre Haute has been in business for 58 years. It has been run by the LaGrange family. They bought the land in 1962 and started the business two years later.
WISH-TV
How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WISH-TV
Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses
If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
IU professor found dead in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
wrtv.com
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
cbs4indy.com
Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns
INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
bloomingtonian.com
Man stabbed Monday night outside westside Kroger supermarket in Bloomington, Indiana
A 27-year-old man was stabbed outside the westside Kroger Monday night in the 500 block of South Liberty Drive, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police responded to a fight at the supermarket around 11 p.m. that resulted in the stabbing. The 35-year-old suspect then fled from the area but was later arrested after being located by a K9 dog from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.
Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s handling of an attempt to create a massive high-tech park in Boone County leaves a lot to be desired. And while local citizens there are pushing back hard, Hoosiers as a whole should be watching. That’s because the approach to this “innovation district” is new and unique in Indiana – […] The post Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
